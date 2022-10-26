ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily Orange

NY-22 candidates clash over abortion, inflation in 1st debate

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams debated for the first time in the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District Wednesday afternoon. The Newhouse School of Public Communications hosted the event....
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse local responsible for ‘1 of the best card collections’

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.— In The Metropolitan Museum of Art, past a towering Spanish choir screen from the Valladolid cathedral and a Bronze sculpture of Diana, up one floor, accessible by an entirely glass elevator, sits the Mezzanine level of the American wing. Buried deep beyond paintings, vases, furniture and the rest of the 10,000 works of art is a collection of pieces that could fit in the palm of your hand — baseball cards.
SYRACUSE, NY

