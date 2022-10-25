Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Christie Anne Kitzman
Christie was born on August 21, 1968, in Beaumont, TX. She entered into rest on October 23, 2022 at home. She is survived by her husband Neil Kitzman and her two children Daniel Kitzman (20) and Katherine Kitzman (16) of North Augusta, SC. Her mother, Gloria Ann Pittman and her husband Larry of Denham Springs, LA. Randolph Beeson and his wife Susan of Midland, MI. Julie Pelt and her husband Bobby of Beaumont, TX. Her step-brother Paris Crocket and his wife Dee who reside in California. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.
kjas.com
Jeffrey Bohannon, Sr.
Jeffrey Bohannon, Sr., age 81, native of Birmingham, AL and resident of Jasper, TX, transitioned on October 21, 2022. Public Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Jeffrey was preceded in death...
kogt.com
Peter David Lynd
Peter David Lynd, 87, of Bridge City, lost his battle to cancer on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal and Reverend Michael Lynd. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
kogt.com
LaWanda Jane Henderson
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, passed on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her Beaumont home with family by her side. LaWanda was born on October 20, 1934, in Linden, Texas to William Leon and Doris Mildred (Steed) Eatman. LaWanda grew up with curly red hair and loving the outdoors. She spoke fondly of country farm living in her youth, particularly the days of walking to school, treasure hunting, fishing, and experiencing new adventures on road trips with friends and family.
kogt.com
Tashiem D. Legette
Memorial Services for Tashiem D. Legette , 30, of Beaumont, TX will be held Saturday, Oct 30, 2022, at 12 Noon at the Solid Rock Community Church in Beaumont, TX. He passed Oct. 10, 2022, at Baptist Hospital Beaumont. Arrangements were by Sparrow Funeral Home of Orange. Tashiem Da’Quan Legette...
kogt.com
Betty Sue Alcorn
Betty Sue Alcorn passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A graveside service will be held at 10:000 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at...
12newsnow.com
Houston teen pairs with Silsbee football to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
SILSBEE, Texas — What looks like your average Friday night lights turned into an opportunity for one teenage boy to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “My favorite part about going to the football games has been meeting all the players and especially the Silsbee Tigers signing the helmet and jersey every single year," said Connor Vassigh, Silsbee football's honorary member. "It helps me feel better about myself, and that other people care about me and want to support me and others that are like me, that have the same disability.”
kogt.com
Coty Wayne Wolf
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas on June 19, 1985, he was the son of Rod and Renee Wolf. Coty was known for his kind heart and generosity- giving anything that he thought would help someone in need or bring them happiness. Coty had a passion for music, he was a talented guitarist and found joy in teaching others to play. Coty had an inquisitive mind and loved deep conversations sharing his vast wealth of knowledge. He saw the best in everyone and took pride in being a loyal friend. Coty enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his best friend and service dog, Kane. He spent several years living in California and considered himself to be a true Californian, planning to return in the following years. Coty was deeply loved and will forever be missed by his friends and family.
12newsnow.com
Thursday night lights take over Southeast Texas
LUMBERTON, Texas — Thursday night ended up being a busy one in Southeast Texas with ten games being played across the area due to a threat of storms Friday night. Both Lumberton and Orangefield clinched district championships, while Silsbee remained perfect on the season. Lumberton piled it on Little...
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
Beaumont, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The St. Francis High School football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Port Arthur News
Lifelong Port Arthur resident Hargie Fay Jacob Savoie recognized with street renaming
A portion of Turtle Creek Drive will soon be ceremoniously renamed after a Port Arthur resident who served the community for 92 years. At the request of Councilman Donald Frank, the Port Arthur City Council unanimously approved the honorary renaming of the street from 9th Avenue to Stonegate Manor Apartments after Hargie Fay Jacob Savoie.
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
beaumontcvb.com
Top Spots to Listen to Live Music in Beaumont
Whether you are in the mood for relaxing jazz ensemble or ready to dance all night to the latest rock band, there are plenty of places to enjoy live music in Beaumont. From the well known favorite music spot “The LogOn” to the newer place for live music over at “Courville’s,” soaking up performances by local talent has never been more fun! There are so many of options! We’ve got the top 10 places to listen to live music in Beaumont (in no particular order).
KSAT 12
Inside a bus, East Texans get the health care they can’t afford or find anywhere else
KIRBYVILLE — When Shelly Huffman stepped onto a 40-foot bus on Monday afternoon, she wasn’t looking for public transportation. She needed a checkup. The 52-year-old had recently been diagnosed with depression and high blood pressure, which runs in her family. Without health insurance, Huffman could no longer afford to see a doctor to help manage her hypertension.
portarthurtx.gov
Port Arthur, Texas - Free Homebuyer Workshop October 29, 2022
Are you interested in buying a home for you and your family? The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) is sponsoring a Free Homebuyer Workshop at the Port Arthur Bob Bowers Civic Center on October 29, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Register below to attend. Other workshops are available online.
Port Arthur, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Barbers Hill High School football team will have a game with Memorial High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
MySanAntonio
Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
kogt.com
Football Games Moved, Volleyball Playoffs Set (Updated)
Update: Thursday morning Bridge City (at Silsbee) and LCM (at Lumberton) have joined the list of games moving to Thursday night. In an attempt to beat some bad weather that is predicted for Friday into Friday night, some football teams have moved their varsity games to Thurday. That includes Deweyville...
Two back-to-back wrecks briefly back up traffic along Texas 73 Wednesday morning
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two wrecks, involving two vehicles each, briefly snarled traffic along Texas Highway 73 Wednesday morning. At least four vehicles, including three sport utility vehicles and a van, appeared to be involved in the wrecks on westbound Texas Highway 73 near Texas Highway 82. The wrecks...
