Times-Union Newspaper
Yakym Highlights Top Voter Issues During Stop In Warsaw
With only 11 days before the general election, Rudy Yakym III, GOP candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, spent the bulk of his day Friday in Kosciusko County. “We’re taking nothing for granted. We’re really trying to get out and tour the entire district and get to every county as many times as we possibly can,” he said before having lunch with a group of Kosciusko County Republicans at The Downtown in Warsaw.
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
WANE-TV
Here’s when the Allen County commissioners will make final decision about a new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County will have to wait until Dec. 16 to learn where the new jail will be constructed. Currently there are four sites being investigated and it’s a little more difficult than just finding 60 to 70 acres for a future jail complex. The Allen County Commissioners, in charge of choosing the site, are pressured to find a site by the December date to satisfy a federal judge’s order.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne City Council President: Mayor's office budget cuts stems from Tom Henry's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council president Jason Arp is proposing to cut the Mayor's office operating budget in 2023 at Tuesday's council meeting. That totals nearly $2.8 million, including more than $1.8 million in wages. Councilman Russ Jehl is proposing to cut mid-year raises ($21,671), and agrees with...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko Coalition On Drug Edu. Open House Set For Nov. 14
On Nov. 14, the Kosciusko Coalition on Drug Education (KCODE) will host its 30th anniversary open house and a celebration for Kosciusko Cares Drug Free Kosciusko Coalition's implementation of the federal Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program. The open house and celebration will be in the lower-level meeting room of the...
WANE-TV
Public weighs in on ‘All in Allen County’ plan
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What will Allen County look like in the future?. On Wednesday, the public had the chance to weigh in on the “All In Allen” comprehensive plan. .A summary of the final draft plan was presented at a joint meeting with city and county officials, and the public could weigh in on the plan.
WANE-TV
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Flexsteel to Pay $9.8M for Superfund Site Cleanup in Indiana
Flexsteel Industries has agreed to a consent decree that requires it to pay $9.8 million for the cleanup of contamination at the Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site in Elkhart, Indiana, and to reimburse the EPA for a portion of its past costs. According to the complaint, Flexsteel is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Redevelopment Commission Slows Down Process Of Creating 2 Residential TIFs
The Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission Wednesday decided to slow down the process of possibly setting up two residential Tax Increment Finance districts. Greg Fitzloff, business development partner with Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation, talked about two residential projects that are being worked on. The first is an 18.8-acre project in Etna...
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
WOWO News
Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
95.3 MNC
Humane societies looking for help
Michiana humane societies are looking for help from the community. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County and Elkhart County are looking for donations. In St. Joseph County, the humane society is asking for canned wet dog food. WNDU reports that the shelter is running out of space, with 114...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.29.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:13 a.m. Thursday - Harold D. Vandoren, 52, of 1947 N. CR 1000E, Akron, arrested for felony probation violation. Bond: $5,250. • 4:09 p.m. Thursday - Mark Richard Utter, 43, of 1823 Cambridge Drive, Warsaw, arrested...
WISH-TV
Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
WNDU
A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend
A dozen Michiana police officers were honored in downtown South Bend on Wednesday for going "above and beyond." Ribbon cutting ceremony honors completion of improvements at South Bend’s Randolph Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. The park now features a brand-new playground, basketball court, seating, and more.
wkvi.com
Knox Board of Public Works Receive Update on Main Street Building Damaged by Fire
The Knox Board of Public Works received an update on the 18 South Main Street Fire during their meeting Wednesday morning. Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost said a structural engineer from JPR visited the site and will have a full report within the next 10 days. He added the reason behind why the cause of fire has not been determined is because the insurance company and the Fire Marshal’s office need to conduct a joint investigation. The cause of the fire is expected to be determined during the excavation of the building.
automotive-fleet.com
Fleet Theft: Now They’re Puncturing Fuel Tanks
Ziker Cleaners is a 105-year-old, third-generation family dry cleaning business located in South Bend, Ind. A typical morning starts with the company’s drivers meeting under a canopy where they hop into their respective delivery vans and prepare to shuttle laundry back and forth between customers and the dry cleaner’s various locations. But recently, it was Ziker’s fleet that was taken to the cleaners.
WNDU
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
WNDU
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
