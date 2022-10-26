The Knox Board of Public Works received an update on the 18 South Main Street Fire during their meeting Wednesday morning. Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost said a structural engineer from JPR visited the site and will have a full report within the next 10 days. He added the reason behind why the cause of fire has not been determined is because the insurance company and the Fire Marshal’s office need to conduct a joint investigation. The cause of the fire is expected to be determined during the excavation of the building.

