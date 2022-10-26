Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Redevelopment Commission Slows Down Process Of Creating 2 Residential TIFs
The Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission Wednesday decided to slow down the process of possibly setting up two residential Tax Increment Finance districts. Greg Fitzloff, business development partner with Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation, talked about two residential projects that are being worked on. The first is an 18.8-acre project in Etna...
Times-Union Newspaper
Yakym Highlights Top Voter Issues During Stop In Warsaw
With only 11 days before the general election, Rudy Yakym III, GOP candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, spent the bulk of his day Friday in Kosciusko County. “We’re taking nothing for granted. We’re really trying to get out and tour the entire district and get to every county as many times as we possibly can,” he said before having lunch with a group of Kosciusko County Republicans at The Downtown in Warsaw.
Times-Union Newspaper
Crossroads Bank Warsaw Donates To Animal Welfare League
Crossroads Bank recently had an all-employee contest to see who had the cutest pet. The employee pet that received the most votes was to be given $250 to donate to their animal shelter of choice. A couple of employees of the Warsaw branch, having adopted previously from the Animal Welfare League, entered their pets in the contest in hopes of winning. Unfortunately, their pets did not win. However, the bank’s CEO, Roger Cromer, decided to raise the amount to the pet that won and to give $250 to each branch that participated in the contest to donate to the shelter that they had chosen. The Warsaw office was very excited to be able to donate to the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, according to a news release. Pictured (L to R) are John Warren, Brightly Walters, Beth Madding, Alex Winger, Kim Bolt and Cynthia Gerding, Tonya Blanchard, John Lantz and Brooke Lyons.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.29.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:13 a.m. Thursday - Harold D. Vandoren, 52, of 1947 N. CR 1000E, Akron, arrested for felony probation violation. Bond: $5,250. • 4:09 p.m. Thursday - Mark Richard Utter, 43, of 1823 Cambridge Drive, Warsaw, arrested...
Times-Union Newspaper
Junior Achievement Returns To Lakeview Middle School
After a decade of not having Junior Achievement programming at Lakeview Middle School, Friday was the first day of its return. It was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Ashley Bruner, of Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, said Junior Achievement has been in Kosciusko County for...
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Injured In Head-On Collision
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
Times-Union Newspaper
Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular Friday
Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the city of Warsaw and Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club will be hosting Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 Friday. Ledgeview Brewing Company and Hogs R Wild BBQ will be setting up their food trucks downtown from 5 to 7:30 p.m. or sold out....
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Woman Transported To Hospital After 2-Vehicle Accident
A Silver Lake woman was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday. At approximately 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Linda K. Murphy, 77, Silver Lake, was driving a 2012 Cadillac SRX westbound on CR 100S, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. Murphy failed to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Adopt A Family, Food-A-Thon, 5K, Toy Time Coming Up For CCS
Thanksgiving is less than a month away, Christmas is less than two months away, and Combined Community Services staff on Wednesday discussed their plans to help those in need this holiday season. “We have lots and lots happening this fall,” said CCS Community Outreach Coordinator Kiira Churchill. Adopt A...
Times-Union Newspaper
Name Of Woman Involved In Thursday's Fatal Released
The name of the woman killed in Thursday’s fatal accident has been released. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Judy K. Nicodemus, 79, East CR 1000N, Syracuse, was driving a 2006 Cadillac DTS southbound on Ind. 13, north of Ind. 14. Nicodemus’ vehicle went off the side of the roadway into a field. The vehicle then came back east through the field and across Ind. 13, going off the east side of Ind. 13.
Times-Union Newspaper
Carolyn Dolby
Carolyn Dolby, 89, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in her residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael ‘Mike’ Felabom
NORTH MANCHESTER – Michael “Mike” Felabom, 67, Claypool, died Oct. 27, 2022, at his home. Mike was born Feb. 3, 1955, in Wabash, to Gene and Margarett Athurhultz Felabom. He married Kathy Felabom. Family and friends may call Monday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
David Scott
David Scott, 64, formerly of North Webster, died Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home in Huntington. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
Times-Union Newspaper
SPL?And NWCPL Offer Teen Art Contest
North Webster Community Public Library and Syracuse Public Library are teaming up for a teen art contest, launching Tuesday. Students in sixth through 12th grades can submit their artwork based on the theme “All Together Now: Kindness, Unity, Friendship!” to either the North Webster Community Public Library or Syracuse Public Library until Dec. 23 for a chance to win prizes of the following amounts: first place, $50; second place, $25; and third place, $15.
Times-Union Newspaper
Richard H. McCleary
Richard H. McCleary, 81, of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. He was born in Warsaw on Aug. 27, 1941, the son of the late Virgil and Lucille McCleary. He spent a lifetime of community involvement with the Cub Scouts including hosting Cub Scout Day Camp for 46 years and being the Scoutmaster for 117 Eagle Scouts.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tigers Take Lions To The Wire, Win 14-9 Slugfest
WARSAW – Last night’s Class 6A Sectional 2 semifinal, a 14-9 win clinched in the last 51 seconds by the host Warsaw Tigers over the Elkhart Lions, gave Tiger fans a chance to experience the Warsaw’s sine wave season within the 48 minutes played last night at Fisher Field.
Times-Union Newspaper
Beverly Jean Warren
Beverly Jean Warren, a longtime resident of the Ligonier and Milford area, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 17, 2022, at home. Born in Ligonier on June 27, 1941, Bev (as most knew her), was the daughter of Daniel James and Lois Louise Smith Musser. She attended Milford High School and was married to Jack Warren on Jan. 30, 1960. The pair shared more than 62 years before his passing in August of this year.
Times-Union Newspaper
Big Second Half Pushes Guerin Catholic Past Tippy Valley
AKRON - Hosting Guerin Catholic in the semifinal game of IHSAA 3A Sectional 28, the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings were able to string some good things together, but not enough to overcome their opponent and their big second half. The Golden Eagles won the game 34-14 to advance to the sectional championship next weekend.
Comments / 0