Yakym Highlights Top Voter Issues During Stop In Warsaw
With only 11 days before the general election, Rudy Yakym III, GOP candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, spent the bulk of his day Friday in Kosciusko County. “We’re taking nothing for granted. We’re really trying to get out and tour the entire district and get to every county as many times as we possibly can,” he said before having lunch with a group of Kosciusko County Republicans at The Downtown in Warsaw.
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
Public weighs in on ‘All in Allen County’ plan
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What will Allen County look like in the future?. On Wednesday, the public had the chance to weigh in on the “All In Allen” comprehensive plan. .A summary of the final draft plan was presented at a joint meeting with city and county officials, and the public could weigh in on the plan.
Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
Fort Wayne City Council President: Mayor's office budget cuts stems from Tom Henry's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council president Jason Arp is proposing to cut the Mayor's office operating budget in 2023 at Tuesday's council meeting. That totals nearly $2.8 million, including more than $1.8 million in wages. Councilman Russ Jehl is proposing to cut mid-year raises ($21,671), and agrees with...
Public Occurrences 10.29.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:13 a.m. Thursday - Harold D. Vandoren, 52, of 1947 N. CR 1000E, Akron, arrested for felony probation violation. Bond: $5,250. • 4:09 p.m. Thursday - Mark Richard Utter, 43, of 1823 Cambridge Drive, Warsaw, arrested...
Junior Achievement Returns To Lakeview Middle School
After a decade of not having Junior Achievement programming at Lakeview Middle School, Friday was the first day of its return. It was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Ashley Bruner, of Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, said Junior Achievement has been in Kosciusko County for...
Sleep out 4 the Homeless event happening this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homelessness is an issue in South Bend. That is why one local group is raising awareness for those in need. The 5th annual Sleep Out For the Homeless event is happening this weekend. It is sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Nu Upsilon Sigma...
Crossroads Bank Warsaw Donates To Animal Welfare League
Crossroads Bank recently had an all-employee contest to see who had the cutest pet. The employee pet that received the most votes was to be given $250 to donate to their animal shelter of choice. A couple of employees of the Warsaw branch, having adopted previously from the Animal Welfare League, entered their pets in the contest in hopes of winning. Unfortunately, their pets did not win. However, the bank’s CEO, Roger Cromer, decided to raise the amount to the pet that won and to give $250 to each branch that participated in the contest to donate to the shelter that they had chosen. The Warsaw office was very excited to be able to donate to the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, according to a news release. Pictured (L to R) are John Warren, Brightly Walters, Beth Madding, Alex Winger, Kim Bolt and Cynthia Gerding, Tonya Blanchard, John Lantz and Brooke Lyons.
Redevelopment Commission Slows Down Process Of Creating 2 Residential TIFs
The Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission Wednesday decided to slow down the process of possibly setting up two residential Tax Increment Finance districts. Greg Fitzloff, business development partner with Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation, talked about two residential projects that are being worked on. The first is an 18.8-acre project in Etna...
Brinkley RV Names New Director of Marketing
Brinkley RV, a manufacturer of fifth wheels and travel trailers that was founded by five industry veterans, announced Jerimiah Borkowski as its director of marketing. Borkowski brings a well-rounded and extensive skill set to Brinkley, his new company said, with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the RV and marine industries. Most recently, he was director of marketing for Bennington, North America’s top seller of pontoon boats. Borkowski spent the previous 16 years as the director of communications for Thor Motor Coach.
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular Friday
Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the city of Warsaw and Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club will be hosting Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 Friday. Ledgeview Brewing Company and Hogs R Wild BBQ will be setting up their food trucks downtown from 5 to 7:30 p.m. or sold out....
Humane societies looking for help
Michiana humane societies are looking for help from the community. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County and Elkhart County are looking for donations. In St. Joseph County, the humane society is asking for canned wet dog food. WNDU reports that the shelter is running out of space, with 114...
Richard H. McCleary
Richard H. McCleary, 81, of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. He was born in Warsaw on Aug. 27, 1941, the son of the late Virgil and Lucille McCleary. He spent a lifetime of community involvement with the Cub Scouts including hosting Cub Scout Day Camp for 46 years and being the Scoutmaster for 117 Eagle Scouts.
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
Woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who was arrested in a crash that claimed the life of her husband early this year has been sentenced. Kaycee A. Reed was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by a year on electronic monitoring through Community Corrections. Reed...
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
3 Injured In Head-On Collision
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
