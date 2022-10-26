Read full article on original website
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
Times-Union Newspaper
Yakym Highlights Top Voter Issues During Stop In Warsaw
With only 11 days before the general election, Rudy Yakym III, GOP candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, spent the bulk of his day Friday in Kosciusko County. “We’re taking nothing for granted. We’re really trying to get out and tour the entire district and get to every county as many times as we possibly can,” he said before having lunch with a group of Kosciusko County Republicans at The Downtown in Warsaw.
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites November 2022
4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. *This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households. Thursday, November 3, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 11a.m. – 1 p.m....
WTHI
Indiana is facing a huge talent shortage problem, leaving employers with unfilled positions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of work-force talent is a growing concern for Hoosier employers. Many positions are left empty with no one to fill them. Indiana is currently suffering from a huge talent shortage problem. The shortage has left employers wondering what to do next. A survey...
Times-Union Newspaper
Junior Achievement Returns To Lakeview Middle School
After a decade of not having Junior Achievement programming at Lakeview Middle School, Friday was the first day of its return. It was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Ashley Bruner, of Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, said Junior Achievement has been in Kosciusko County for...
Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race
The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
Times-Union Newspaper
Redevelopment Commission Slows Down Process Of Creating 2 Residential TIFs
The Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission Wednesday decided to slow down the process of possibly setting up two residential Tax Increment Finance districts. Greg Fitzloff, business development partner with Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation, talked about two residential projects that are being worked on. The first is an 18.8-acre project in Etna...
Here’s where Indiana ranks in 2022’s Safest States report
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — How safe are you? Although some states are arguably more safe than others, WalletHub puts the argument to rest in their new report that ranks all fifty states based on safety. How does the Hoosier State rank? Indiana ranks higher than the average across the country, but not that much higher. […]
Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?
The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular Friday
Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the city of Warsaw and Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club will be hosting Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 Friday. Ledgeview Brewing Company and Hogs R Wild BBQ will be setting up their food trucks downtown from 5 to 7:30 p.m. or sold out....
Times-Union Newspaper
Crossroads Bank Warsaw Donates To Animal Welfare League
Crossroads Bank recently had an all-employee contest to see who had the cutest pet. The employee pet that received the most votes was to be given $250 to donate to their animal shelter of choice. A couple of employees of the Warsaw branch, having adopted previously from the Animal Welfare League, entered their pets in the contest in hopes of winning. Unfortunately, their pets did not win. However, the bank’s CEO, Roger Cromer, decided to raise the amount to the pet that won and to give $250 to each branch that participated in the contest to donate to the shelter that they had chosen. The Warsaw office was very excited to be able to donate to the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, according to a news release. Pictured (L to R) are John Warren, Brightly Walters, Beth Madding, Alex Winger, Kim Bolt and Cynthia Gerding, Tonya Blanchard, John Lantz and Brooke Lyons.
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
Public urged to avoid mountain lion detected in Illinois
The mountain lion had been expected to leave Springfield’s west side Wednesday night, the DNR said in a Facebook posting.
WNDU
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.29.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:13 a.m. Thursday - Harold D. Vandoren, 52, of 1947 N. CR 1000E, Akron, arrested for felony probation violation. Bond: $5,250. • 4:09 p.m. Thursday - Mark Richard Utter, 43, of 1823 Cambridge Drive, Warsaw, arrested...
95.3 MNC
Gas tax in Indiana going up
The gas tax in Indiana is going up. Starting on November 1, the tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes. One stays the same from month to month, at 33 cents per gallon. The sales tax changes, with a 7 percent tax...
lhsmagpie.com
A Look Towards Logansport’s Past Through the Dead
Mount Hope Cemetery was established in 1928 and is the third-largest cemetery in Indiana. Stretching more than 225 acres, over 82,000 people are buried in this cemetery. Mount Hope is separated into different sections, including two different spots for veterans to be buried in. One of these spots is veterans circle, and every veteran buried here gets a free tombstone. The other spot is around the Soldier Monument, which honors all branches of the military. Mount Hope is also the resting place for some important people in Logansport history.
