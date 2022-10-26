Photos: Breck girls soccer defeats Lourdes in Class 1A state quarterfinals

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 16-22)

The No. 2-seed Breck girls soccer team defeated the Rochester Lourdes 3-0 Tuesday night in the Class 1A state tournament quarterfinals.

Maggie Nixon two goals with roughly 14 minutes remaining in the first half.

Breck's third goal game from a scrum for the ball after it came into the box from a free kick.

Breck will play the winner of No. 3-seed St. Paul and Summit Academy vs. St. Charles Public School in the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4th.

Breck vs. Lourdes Class 1A quarterfinal

All photos by Jeff Lawler