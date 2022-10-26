Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
New York's 'tightening' gubernatorial race has Dems 'frantic' in home stretch, report says
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — New polling ahead of Election Day suggests the Empire State may turn red for the first time in nearly two decades, which reportedly has the Democratic Party "frantic." New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, has seen her lead over her Republican challenger, Congressman...
KUTV
Utah has education funding 'game plan' in place for recession
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah is putting plans in place for the economic downturn as inflation, which is currently at 8.2%, digs in and predictions of recession become more pronounced. State Rep. Marsha Judkins of Provo recently told Crisis In The Classroom reporter Chris Jones that she is concerned...
KUTV
Police departments in Utah to participate in National Drug Take Back Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police departments across Utah plan to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Officials said the event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at over 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide, including over 50 in the Beehive State. A full...
KUTV
GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen across parts of southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A mysterious object has been spotted in the sky over sections of southern Utah. After a few "is it another meteor?" moments, it was quickly determined to be a SpaceX rocket launch in California. Viewers in the southern portion of the state sent in...
KUTV
Egg costs continue to rise as inflation, avian flu cases increase
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent avian flu outbreaks in the US and record-high inflation are two factors driving up the price of eggs. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of eggs went up 30% in September and there's another troubling sign that eggs may get even more expensive:
KUTV
Baby Your Baby- "Spot the Tot" this Halloween to Keep Kids Safe
Halloween is a great time for kids and many adults, but can be a scary time for drivers. Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is urging motorists to “Spot the Tot” to prevent accidental injuries this Halloween night. “Kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by...
Comments / 0