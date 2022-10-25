Read full article on original website
rv-pro.com
Patrick Industries Posts Solid Q3 Results Despite RV Numbers
Patrick Industries reported net sales of $1.1 billion in the third quarter, a 5% increase over the same period of a year ago. That was despite suffering a 40% drop in shipments of products to OEMs in the RV market. Company officials say that deficit was offset by sales into...
rv-pro.com
Black Book: Wholesale Values Increase as New Shipments Decline
With production cutbacks at OEMs across the board, fewer new shipments mean that wholesale auction prices are rising, according to Eric Lawrence at Black Book. “The average sales prices for motor homes and towables sold at wholesale auctions rose last month, while auction volume continued to increase towards more typical levels,” Lawrence said in his monthly report. “The RVIA reported that shipments of new units have fallen below last year’s totals for the fourth consecutive month, which should indicate that dealers’ lots are approaching a more fully stocked level and a return to normal seasonal patterns.
rv-pro.com
Cleer Vision Produces New Instructional Video Series
Cleer Vision Windows, an Airxcel brand, has produced a series of five new how-to videos detailing repairs on their line of RV windows. That’s according to Marc Disher, Cleer Vision’s sales manager. The video series is comprised of five step-by-step instructional videos that cover the most common repairs...
rv-pro.com
Brinkley RV Names New Director of Marketing
Brinkley RV, a manufacturer of fifth wheels and travel trailers that was founded by five industry veterans, announced Jerimiah Borkowski as its director of marketing. Borkowski brings a well-rounded and extensive skill set to Brinkley, his new company said, with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the RV and marine industries. Most recently, he was director of marketing for Bennington, North America’s top seller of pontoon boats. Borkowski spent the previous 16 years as the director of communications for Thor Motor Coach.
rv-pro.com
Report: Starlink’s New Satellite Communication Technology Won’t be Cheap
Earlier this week Wi-Fi connectivity company Winegard announced that it had become an authorized retailer of the new flat high-performance Starlink technology. Users will be able to get high-speed satellite internet service while their RV is in motion, but the technology does have limitations. This story from The Verge offers more details on the technology and the price tag that comes with it.
rv-pro.com
Motorhome Market Will Hit $218.9B by 2026, Research Group Says
The global research firm ResearchAndMarkets said it expects the motorhome market to grow to $218.9 billion by 2026, up from an estimated $156.7 billion this year. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 8.7%. ResearchAndMarkets, which is selling a comprehensive report examining the current and future state of the...
rv-pro.com
NTP-STAG’s Parent Reports Revenue Drop in Q3
LKQ Corp., parent company of NTP-STAG, reported revenue of $3.1 billion during the third quarter, a decrease of 5.9% compared with $3.3 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the quarter was $261 million as compared to $284 million for the same period in 2021. “We are...
