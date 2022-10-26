ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Class C1 top-seed Aurora football beats Scotus CC by 30

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora welcome in Columbus Scotus for the first round of the postseason. The result was similar to what we’ve seen all year as the Huskies easily handle the Shamrocks 43-13. See embedded video for highlights.
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Northwest volleyball sweeps subdistrict B-7 title over Hastings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Northwest volleyball hosted second-seed Hastings in the championship match of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Wednesday. The Vikings swept the Tigers 3-0 to advance to a district final. “Feels really good,” Northwest senior right side hitter Chloe Mader said. “Last home game on this...
HASTINGS, NE
High School Football PRO

Pierce, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central City High School football team will have a game with Pierce High School on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PIERCE, NE
KSNB Local4

Work continues on resurfacing of Hastings cemetery

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Resurfacing work continues at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Werner Construction is nearing the end of phase two and three of the project with the goal to have that part complete by the end of the year, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab. The...
HASTINGS, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Website-design business wins Big Idea Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Math teacher took home the top prize during the first year of Big Idea Grand Island. The event put on Central Community College-Grand Island’s Entrepreneurship Center. The contest is patterned after the reality show “Shark Tank.”. Ten finalists had two minutes...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Tourism wins statewide award for best marketing campaign

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Tourism took home some hardware on Thursday night. The agency’s Grand Life Campaign received the outstanding marketing campaign award. Grand Life helps promote several attractions around the city, and the award came during the Nebraska Tourism Industry Awards ceremony in South Sioux City.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska. The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.
HALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Truck hauling distillers' grain overturns, north of Beatrice

BEATRICE - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska. The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice. Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.
BEATRICE, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island 3rd graders recognized for home fire escape plan

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island elementary students will be safer because they know what to do if their home ever has a fire. In recognition of fire prevention week activities, the Grand Island Fire Department (GIFD) conducted an education program, called “The Great Escape” which is aimed at Grand Island third graders.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Railside Plaza Project Plaza

We visit with A Higher Plain in Grand Island about the holistic services and tools they offer. The Local4 Today crew talks about the storm that hit the area 25 years ago and other storms they can remember.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy