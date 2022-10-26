Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Shelton football bites Sterling to win opening round of Class D6 playoffs
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 8 Shelton hosted ninth-seed Sterling in the first round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Bulldogs advanced in a 65-20 victory. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
York football defends turf to advance past Seward in Class B playoffs
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 7 York hosted 10th-seed Seward in the first round of the Class B playoffs Friday. The Dukes defeated the Bluejays 21-7 to advance. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia football advances in C2 playoffs with win over Valentine
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia played host to Valentine in the first round of the playoffs. The Badgers put up a fight but the Bluehawks pull away to win 29-16. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Christian football upsets Thayer Central in Class D1 playoffs
HEBRON, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 6 Thayer Central hosted 11-seed Nebraska Christian in the second round of the Class D1 playoffs Friday. The Eagles pulled off the upset, defeating the Titans 14-8. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
5th Quarter GOTW: BDS football beats Lawrence-Nelson to advance in Class D2 playoffs
BRUNING, Neb. (KSNB) - There was only one loss between Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Lawrence Nelson going into Friday night’s postseason game. The Eagles spread their wings and flew over the Raiders, 54-26. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Red Cloud football defeats Hampton to advance in Class D6 playoffs
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Red Cloud hosted 13-seed Hampton in the first round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Warriors defeated the Hawks 60-14 to advance. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
GISH football avoids upset to Omaha North in Class A playoffs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island played host to Omaha North for their postseason matchup. It was a back-and-forth game but the Islanders come out on top, 35-28. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Class C1 top-seed Aurora football beats Scotus CC by 30
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora welcome in Columbus Scotus for the first round of the postseason. The result was similar to what we’ve seen all year as the Huskies easily handle the Shamrocks 43-13. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Northwest volleyball sweeps subdistrict B-7 title over Hastings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Northwest volleyball hosted second-seed Hastings in the championship match of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Wednesday. The Vikings swept the Tigers 3-0 to advance to a district final. “Feels really good,” Northwest senior right side hitter Chloe Mader said. “Last home game on this...
Pierce, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KSNB Local4
Work continues on resurfacing of Hastings cemetery
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Resurfacing work continues at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Werner Construction is nearing the end of phase two and three of the project with the goal to have that part complete by the end of the year, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab. The...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
KSNB Local4
Website-design business wins Big Idea Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Math teacher took home the top prize during the first year of Big Idea Grand Island. The event put on Central Community College-Grand Island’s Entrepreneurship Center. The contest is patterned after the reality show “Shark Tank.”. Ten finalists had two minutes...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tourism wins statewide award for best marketing campaign
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Tourism took home some hardware on Thursday night. The agency’s Grand Life Campaign received the outstanding marketing campaign award. Grand Life helps promote several attractions around the city, and the award came during the Nebraska Tourism Industry Awards ceremony in South Sioux City.
KSNB Local4
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska. The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck hauling distillers' grain overturns, north of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska. The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice. Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island 3rd graders recognized for home fire escape plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island elementary students will be safer because they know what to do if their home ever has a fire. In recognition of fire prevention week activities, the Grand Island Fire Department (GIFD) conducted an education program, called “The Great Escape” which is aimed at Grand Island third graders.
klkntv.com
Grand Island crash kills one, leaves another with severe injuries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A crash in Grand Island left one dead and another with injuries that are life-threatening, Grand Island Police say. Wednesday just before 7 p.m., police responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 30 in northeast Grand Island. A Ford Taurus was traveling east on the...
KSNB Local4
Railside Plaza Project Plaza
We visit with A Higher Plain in Grand Island about the holistic services and tools they offer. The Local4 Today crew talks about the storm that hit the area 25 years ago and other storms they can remember.
KETV.com
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
