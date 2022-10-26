Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Class D6 top-seed SEM football blows by Wallace in first round
SUMNER, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1-seeded Sumner-Eddyville-Miller football hosted 16th-ranked Wallace in the opening round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Mustangs advanced in a 77-31 win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Red Cloud football defeats Hampton to advance in Class D6 playoffs
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Red Cloud hosted 13-seed Hampton in the first round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Warriors defeated the Hawks 60-14 to advance. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia football advances in C2 playoffs with win over Valentine
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia played host to Valentine in the first round of the playoffs. The Badgers put up a fight but the Bluehawks pull away to win 29-16. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Shelton football bites Sterling to win opening round of Class D6 playoffs
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 8 Shelton hosted ninth-seed Sterling in the first round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Bulldogs advanced in a 65-20 victory. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney football upset by Millard South in Class A playoffs
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Kearney hosted 12-seed Millard South in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday. The Bearcats’ season ended in a 35-21 loss. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
GISH football avoids upset to Omaha North in Class A playoffs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island played host to Omaha North for their postseason matchup. It was a back-and-forth game but the Islanders come out on top, 35-28. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Back to back state championships for the Lexington Minutemen Cross Country
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - So what exactly does it take to grab the top place finish?. “A lot of work”, said Lexington boys cross country coach Sam Jilka. “This group had to learn to get out of the shadows of others, that helped lead in the past, and we have had some adversity to overcome and it’s very gratifying for them to see”, continued Jilka. “You know we go into this every year of what you can find within yourself and how do you play that towards your life? It’s gratifying to know that they have worked hard and didn’t have a lot of room for error and they made it happen”.
KSNB Local4
Northwest volleyball sweeps subdistrict B-7 title over Hastings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Northwest volleyball hosted second-seed Hastings in the championship match of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Wednesday. The Vikings swept the Tigers 3-0 to advance to a district final. “Feels really good,” Northwest senior right side hitter Chloe Mader said. “Last home game on this...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball sweeps Doane in GPAC showdown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College volleyball hosted Doane in a ‘Pink Out’ Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos swept the Tigers 3-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Work continues on resurfacing of Hastings cemetery
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Resurfacing work continues at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Werner Construction is nearing the end of phase two and three of the project with the goal to have that part complete by the end of the year, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab. The...
KSNB Local4
Work continues on Kearney water tower
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway on a nearly $5 million water tower in the northeast part of Kearney. The City of Kearney shared some unique views on the new 2 mg elevated water tower just east of Avenue N and south of 48th Street. Caldwell Tanks, the contractor...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tourism wins statewide award for best marketing campaign
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Tourism took home some hardware on Thursday night. The agency’s Grand Life Campaign received the outstanding marketing campaign award. Grand Life helps promote several attractions around the city, and the award came during the Nebraska Tourism Industry Awards ceremony in South Sioux City.
KSNB Local4
Website-design business wins Big Idea Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Math teacher took home the top prize during the first year of Big Idea Grand Island. The event put on Central Community College-Grand Island’s Entrepreneurship Center. The contest is patterned after the reality show “Shark Tank.”. Ten finalists had two minutes...
KSNB Local4
CHI Health breaks ground on new Clinic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health held a groundbreaking at the intersection of Capital and Howard for a new clinic. It’s projected to be double the size of the one on St. Francis campus and construction is scheduled to take place in the next few months. The project has a $15 million price tag, with a completion date set for spring of 2024.
KSNB Local4
The Kids and Dreams Foundation hosts 7th Autism Conference
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 7th year, the Kids and Dreams Foundation hosted their annual Autism Conference at the Younes Conference Center. Attendees were able to browse vendors who had items that related to autism and helping parents whose kids are on the spectrum. There were also workshops and...
KSNB Local4
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska. The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island 3rd graders recognized for home fire escape plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island elementary students will be safer because they know what to do if their home ever has a fire. In recognition of fire prevention week activities, the Grand Island Fire Department (GIFD) conducted an education program, called “The Great Escape” which is aimed at Grand Island third graders.
KSNB Local4
Holdrege man’s body recovered following boating accident
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdege man drowned after he and a friend’s boat capsized while fishing at the Elwood Reservoir on Sunday. According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, two men were fishing at the Elwood Reservoir when their boat capsized due to high winds. Elwood Fire...
KSNB Local4
Senior Fest returns to Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A local favorite has returned to Hastings senior community. Senior Fest took place Wednesday afternoon at the Hastings City Auditorium. This is the first time they are having the event since 2019 due to COVID restrictions. The crowd seemed to miss it as well. Older adults packed the house to enjoy an afternoon full of fun. They enjoyed bingo, live entertainment, and refreshments, and had a chance to win door prizes. There were also different assisted living facilities and organizations from the community in attendance as well.
KSNB Local4
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
