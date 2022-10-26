LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - So what exactly does it take to grab the top place finish?. “A lot of work”, said Lexington boys cross country coach Sam Jilka. “This group had to learn to get out of the shadows of others, that helped lead in the past, and we have had some adversity to overcome and it’s very gratifying for them to see”, continued Jilka. “You know we go into this every year of what you can find within yourself and how do you play that towards your life? It’s gratifying to know that they have worked hard and didn’t have a lot of room for error and they made it happen”.

LEXINGTON, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO