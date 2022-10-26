Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
McCook football stampedes Broken Bow to advance in Class C1 playoffs
MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 McCook hosted 14-seed Broken Bow in the opening round of the Class C1 playoffs Friday. The Bison beat the Indians 42-14 to advance. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Back to back state championships for the Lexington Minutemen Cross Country
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - So what exactly does it take to grab the top place finish?. “A lot of work”, said Lexington boys cross country coach Sam Jilka. “This group had to learn to get out of the shadows of others, that helped lead in the past, and we have had some adversity to overcome and it’s very gratifying for them to see”, continued Jilka. “You know we go into this every year of what you can find within yourself and how do you play that towards your life? It’s gratifying to know that they have worked hard and didn’t have a lot of room for error and they made it happen”.
KSNB Local4
Kearney football upset by Millard South in Class A playoffs
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Kearney hosted 12-seed Millard South in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday. The Bearcats’ season ended in a 35-21 loss. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Class D6 top-seed SEM football blows by Wallace in first round
SUMNER, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1-seeded Sumner-Eddyville-Miller football hosted 16th-ranked Wallace in the opening round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Mustangs advanced in a 77-31 win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Shelton football bites Sterling to win opening round of Class D6 playoffs
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 8 Shelton hosted ninth-seed Sterling in the first round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Bulldogs advanced in a 65-20 victory. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Work continues on Kearney water tower
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway on a nearly $5 million water tower in the northeast part of Kearney. The City of Kearney shared some unique views on the new 2 mg elevated water tower just east of Avenue N and south of 48th Street. Caldwell Tanks, the contractor...
KSNB Local4
No injuries in gas leak at Kearney Ace Hardware
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - At 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Ace Hardware in Kearney for a reported gas leak. Upon arrival, crews were directed by staff to the bulk propane storage tank where the leak was found. Unfortunately fire crews were unable to isolate the tank from the leak. It was determined at that time, that the best course of mitigation was to flare off the entire contents of the tank.
KSNB Local4
California man sentenced for transporting drugs through central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on a drug distribution charge in Nebraska. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hector Diaz Perez, 26, of Monterey, CA, to a 83 month prison term. This comes after his conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Diaz Perez will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
The Kids and Dreams Foundation hosts 7th Autism Conference
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 7th year, the Kids and Dreams Foundation hosted their annual Autism Conference at the Younes Conference Center. Attendees were able to browse vendors who had items that related to autism and helping parents whose kids are on the spectrum. There were also workshops and...
KSNB Local4
Holdrege man’s body recovered following boating accident
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdege man drowned after he and a friend’s boat capsized while fishing at the Elwood Reservoir on Sunday. According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, two men were fishing at the Elwood Reservoir when their boat capsized due to high winds. Elwood Fire...
