Read full article on original website
snow ball
3d ago
what a nasty lady. well... maybe "lady" isn't the right word. so not classy! you go walker! you're great. she's just jealous because you're so good.
Reply
16
Rhett Johnson
3d ago
imagine if he had double birded her????she needs to be fined accordingly. good for the goose and gander.
Reply(1)
8
M Lussini
1d ago
He did the right thing by keeping cool and she is all over social media embarrassed by her unpolite action
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Related
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’
The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem
LeBron James stopped supporting the Dallas Cowboys after the team threatened to fire players for kneeling during the national anthem.
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Sporting News
Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor
Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
Tri-City Herald
Marquise Goodwin, his wife bulled through 2 unfathomable years to get this Seahawks chance
Marquise Goodwin has a cherished friend on the Seahawks. Their bond is tighter than most NFL teammates. Quandre Diggs has been with Goodwin and his wife from college-dorm life, into the NFL — and through devastating tragedies. “We sit by each other on the bench, and we (are) just...
Justin Tucker Mocked Russell Wilson on the Ravens Flight Home
Justin Tucker said Lamar Jackson was leading the team in high knees. "Ravens fly let's fly."
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy calls Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy 'one of the most influential people in my life'
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy shared how Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy made an important personal and professional impact on his own career.
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, 3 other starters questionable for Seahawks’ test against Giants
Metcalf has not practiced all week. He wants to play, but his patellar-tendon injury may need more than six days rest.
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
Chiefs Are Trading For Notable Wide Receiver This Thursday
The Kansas City Chiefs continue adding weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The AFC West franchise has reportedly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. All the Chiefs have to give up to get him is a third-round compensatory pick and 2023 sixth-round ...
Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Russell Wilson
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been one to hide his true feelings on a subject. During this Thursday's edition of "First Take," Smith addressed Wilson's horrible start with the Broncos. Smith pointed out that Denver's offense has struggled mightily with Wilson under center. "He looks bad," Smith said. "This...
NFL World Is Praying For Tom Brady This Friday
The NFL world feels awful for longtime quarterback Tom Brady this week. Brady and the Bucs fell to 3-5 with a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Now less than 24 hours later Brady and his now ex-wife, Gisele, have officially announced their divorce. Fans feel ...
Tom Brady Officially Announces Divorce From Gisele In Instagram Story
After months of rumors, the news is official. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, his wife of 13 years, are getting divorced. Brady confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Friday morning. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. ...
Giants vs. Seahawks: 6 keys to victory in Week 8
The New York Giants are 6-1 as they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in one of the league’s most hostile environments. The Seahawks no longer have Russell Wilson at the helm, but that hasn’t stopped them from winning games. Geno Smith has played well above expectations. It...
Sporting News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors, explained: A relationship timeline since Buccaneers QB's retirement indecision
Celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have long been one of the crown jewels of the sports and entertainment world. However, it appears that pairing may be headed for split. Multiple reports indicate that Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer. The move comes after rumors that the couple,...
Comments / 19