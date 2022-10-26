ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 19

snow ball
3d ago

what a nasty lady. well... maybe "lady" isn't the right word. so not classy! you go walker! you're great. she's just jealous because you're so good.

Reply
16
Rhett Johnson
3d ago

imagine if he had double birded her????she needs to be fined accordingly. good for the goose and gander.

Reply(1)
8
M Lussini
1d ago

He did the right thing by keeping cool and she is all over social media embarrassed by her unpolite action

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’

The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor

Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sporting News

James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal

James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson

It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Russell Wilson

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been one to hide his true feelings on a subject. During this Thursday's edition of "First Take," Smith addressed Wilson's horrible start with the Broncos. Smith pointed out that Denver's offense has struggled mightily with Wilson under center. "He looks bad," Smith said. "This...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Tom Brady This Friday

The NFL world feels awful for longtime quarterback Tom Brady this week.  Brady and the Bucs fell to 3-5 with a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.  Now less than 24 hours later Brady and his now ex-wife, Gisele, have officially announced their divorce.  Fans feel ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy