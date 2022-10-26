ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Class C1 top-seed Aurora football beats Scotus CC by 30

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora welcome in Columbus Scotus for the first round of the postseason. The result was similar to what we’ve seen all year as the Huskies easily handle the Shamrocks 43-13. See embedded video for highlights.
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Northwest volleyball sweeps subdistrict B-7 title over Hastings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Northwest volleyball hosted second-seed Hastings in the championship match of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Wednesday. The Vikings swept the Tigers 3-0 to advance to a district final. “Feels really good,” Northwest senior right side hitter Chloe Mader said. “Last home game on this...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Back to back state championships for the Lexington Minutemen Cross Country

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - So what exactly does it take to grab the top place finish?. “A lot of work”, said Lexington boys cross country coach Sam Jilka. “This group had to learn to get out of the shadows of others, that helped lead in the past, and we have had some adversity to overcome and it’s very gratifying for them to see”, continued Jilka. “You know we go into this every year of what you can find within yourself and how do you play that towards your life? It’s gratifying to know that they have worked hard and didn’t have a lot of room for error and they made it happen”.
LEXINGTON, NE
High School Football PRO

Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Omaha North High School football team will have a game with Grand Island High School on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Work continues on resurfacing of Hastings cemetery

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Resurfacing work continues at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Werner Construction is nearing the end of phase two and three of the project with the goal to have that part complete by the end of the year, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab. The...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Work continues on Kearney water tower

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway on a nearly $5 million water tower in the northeast part of Kearney. The City of Kearney shared some unique views on the new 2 mg elevated water tower just east of Avenue N and south of 48th Street. Caldwell Tanks, the contractor...
KEARNEY, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Tourism wins statewide award for best marketing campaign

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Tourism took home some hardware on Thursday night. The agency’s Grand Life Campaign received the outstanding marketing campaign award. Grand Life helps promote several attractions around the city, and the award came during the Nebraska Tourism Industry Awards ceremony in South Sioux City.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Website-design business wins Big Idea Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Math teacher took home the top prize during the first year of Big Idea Grand Island. The event put on Central Community College-Grand Island’s Entrepreneurship Center. The contest is patterned after the reality show “Shark Tank.”. Ten finalists had two minutes...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

