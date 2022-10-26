Read full article on original website
St. Cecilia football advances in C2 playoffs with win over Valentine
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia played host to Valentine in the first round of the playoffs. The Badgers put up a fight but the Bluehawks pull away to win 29-16. See embedded video for highlights.
GISH football avoids upset to Omaha North in Class A playoffs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island played host to Omaha North for their postseason matchup. It was a back-and-forth game but the Islanders come out on top, 35-28. See embedded video for highlights.
Kearney football upset by Millard South in Class A playoffs
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Kearney hosted 12-seed Millard South in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday. The Bearcats’ season ended in a 35-21 loss. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
York football defends turf to advance past Seward in Class B playoffs
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 7 York hosted 10th-seed Seward in the first round of the Class B playoffs Friday. The Dukes defeated the Bluejays 21-7 to advance. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Class C1 top-seed Aurora football beats Scotus CC by 30
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora welcome in Columbus Scotus for the first round of the postseason. The result was similar to what we’ve seen all year as the Huskies easily handle the Shamrocks 43-13. See embedded video for highlights.
Red Cloud football defeats Hampton to advance in Class D6 playoffs
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Red Cloud hosted 13-seed Hampton in the first round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Warriors defeated the Hawks 60-14 to advance. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Class D6 top-seed SEM football blows by Wallace in first round
SUMNER, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1-seeded Sumner-Eddyville-Miller football hosted 16th-ranked Wallace in the opening round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Mustangs advanced in a 77-31 win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Shelton football bites Sterling to win opening round of Class D6 playoffs
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 8 Shelton hosted ninth-seed Sterling in the first round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Bulldogs advanced in a 65-20 victory. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
5th Quarter GOTW: BDS football beats Lawrence-Nelson to advance in Class D2 playoffs
BRUNING, Neb. (KSNB) - There was only one loss between Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Lawrence Nelson going into Friday night’s postseason game. The Eagles spread their wings and flew over the Raiders, 54-26. See embedded video for highlights.
Northwest volleyball sweeps subdistrict B-7 title over Hastings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Northwest volleyball hosted second-seed Hastings in the championship match of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Wednesday. The Vikings swept the Tigers 3-0 to advance to a district final. “Feels really good,” Northwest senior right side hitter Chloe Mader said. “Last home game on this...
Back to back state championships for the Lexington Minutemen Cross Country
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - So what exactly does it take to grab the top place finish?. “A lot of work”, said Lexington boys cross country coach Sam Jilka. “This group had to learn to get out of the shadows of others, that helped lead in the past, and we have had some adversity to overcome and it’s very gratifying for them to see”, continued Jilka. “You know we go into this every year of what you can find within yourself and how do you play that towards your life? It’s gratifying to know that they have worked hard and didn’t have a lot of room for error and they made it happen”.
Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Work continues on resurfacing of Hastings cemetery
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Resurfacing work continues at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Werner Construction is nearing the end of phase two and three of the project with the goal to have that part complete by the end of the year, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab. The...
Work continues on Kearney water tower
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway on a nearly $5 million water tower in the northeast part of Kearney. The City of Kearney shared some unique views on the new 2 mg elevated water tower just east of Avenue N and south of 48th Street. Caldwell Tanks, the contractor...
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
Grand Island Tourism wins statewide award for best marketing campaign
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Tourism took home some hardware on Thursday night. The agency’s Grand Life Campaign received the outstanding marketing campaign award. Grand Life helps promote several attractions around the city, and the award came during the Nebraska Tourism Industry Awards ceremony in South Sioux City.
Website-design business wins Big Idea Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Math teacher took home the top prize during the first year of Big Idea Grand Island. The event put on Central Community College-Grand Island’s Entrepreneurship Center. The contest is patterned after the reality show “Shark Tank.”. Ten finalists had two minutes...
