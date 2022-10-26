ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

KSNB Local4

Northwest volleyball sweeps subdistrict B-7 title over Hastings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Northwest volleyball hosted second-seed Hastings in the championship match of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Wednesday. The Vikings swept the Tigers 3-0 to advance to a district final. “Feels really good,” Northwest senior right side hitter Chloe Mader said. “Last home game on this...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Class C1 top-seed Aurora football beats Scotus CC by 30

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora welcome in Columbus Scotus for the first round of the postseason. The result was similar to what we’ve seen all year as the Huskies easily handle the Shamrocks 43-13. See embedded video for highlights.
AURORA, NE
High School Football PRO

Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK women's basketball preps for exhibition against No. 4 Iowa

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team starts the 2022-23 season with a Halloween treat as it takes on the fourth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes Friday in Iowa City. This marks the Lopers 25th exhibition game against a Division I opponent since 2001. UNK has also squared...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Work continues on resurfacing of Hastings cemetery

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Resurfacing work continues at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Werner Construction is nearing the end of phase two and three of the project with the goal to have that part complete by the end of the year, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab. The...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Annual pancake feed Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual pancake feed at Station One Saturday. The pancake feed will be from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2211 Ave. A. In addition to pancakes, the feed will include sausage, coffee and juice. There will be a free...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Work continues on Kearney water tower

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway on a nearly $5 million water tower in the northeast part of Kearney. The City of Kearney shared some unique views on the new 2 mg elevated water tower just east of Avenue N and south of 48th Street. Caldwell Tanks, the contractor...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Tourism wins statewide award for best marketing campaign

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Tourism took home some hardware on Thursday night. The agency’s Grand Life Campaign received the outstanding marketing campaign award. Grand Life helps promote several attractions around the city, and the award came during the Nebraska Tourism Industry Awards ceremony in South Sioux City.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Website-design business wins Big Idea Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Math teacher took home the top prize during the first year of Big Idea Grand Island. The event put on Central Community College-Grand Island’s Entrepreneurship Center. The contest is patterned after the reality show “Shark Tank.”. Ten finalists had two minutes...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

