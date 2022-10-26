ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KULR8

Billings Senior leans on experience, physicality ahead of AA title game

BILLINGS- For the first time since 2011, Billings Senior boys' soccer is headed to the Class AA state championship match. The Broncs upset Bozeman earlier in the week 2-0 to advance to the chipper against 3-time defending champions, Missoula Hellgate. "Absolute enjoyment that's it, we're in the state finals. Some...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Huntley Project, Shepherd advance to playoffs

HUNTLEY--The high school football playoffs are underway and both Huntley Project and Shepherd hoped to punch their ticket to the playoffs Saturday. Huntley Project was hoping to advance facing Cut Bank at home. The Red Devils set the tone early in the first quarter when David Wolfheil broke through the...
WORDEN, MT

