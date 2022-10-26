ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former player: Buccaneers' Tom Brady 'should have retired' amid divorce

Former NFL player Nate Burleson is among those who believe Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady should've stayed retired this past winter. "Tom Brady should have retired," Burleson, now a football analyst and television personality, explained during Friday's edition of the "Good Morning Football" NFL Network program that followed Tampa Bay's 27-22 Thursday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens, per Hunter Hodies of The Spun. "Am I the only one thinking it? Here's the thing: We have been praising Tom Brady for 20 years and I've sat there and said he's the G.O.A.T. It's okay to have some criticism. Again, I love Tom Brady. I think him going to Tampa Bay and winning a Super Bowl would've been the greatest walk-off in all of sports, but then he came back for another season."
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world trolls Tom Brady over divorce news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen filed a divorce settlement in Florida on Friday, ending their 13-year marriage. TMZ first reported the news. The divorce comes with Brady fresh off a Thursday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss marked the worst start...
TAMPA, FL
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy