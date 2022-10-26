Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Opened Up About the Challenges of Marriage to Gisele Bündchen
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady publicly addressed ongoing marital issues with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen amid recent reports that the couple had hired divorce attorneys.
Tom Brady Divorce From Gisele: Dallas Cowboys Win a 'Last Hurrah'?
Iconic quarterback Tom Brady is dealing with a personal issue and one of his last hurrahs, so it may seem, was his Week 1 road win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Former Super Bowl MVP Says Tom Brady Attending Robert Kraft’s Wedding Created ‘Distraction’
Tom Brady continues to catch heat and face scrutiny this season after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dipped below the .500 mark. This time, it’s former Super Bowl MVP and NFL analyst Phil Simms expressing concerns over the quarterback’s actions. On an episode of Inside the NFL, Simms said...
Former player: Buccaneers' Tom Brady 'should have retired' amid divorce
Former NFL player Nate Burleson is among those who believe Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady should've stayed retired this past winter. "Tom Brady should have retired," Burleson, now a football analyst and television personality, explained during Friday's edition of the "Good Morning Football" NFL Network program that followed Tampa Bay's 27-22 Thursday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens, per Hunter Hodies of The Spun. "Am I the only one thinking it? Here's the thing: We have been praising Tom Brady for 20 years and I've sat there and said he's the G.O.A.T. It's okay to have some criticism. Again, I love Tom Brady. I think him going to Tampa Bay and winning a Super Bowl would've been the greatest walk-off in all of sports, but then he came back for another season."
NFL world trolls Tom Brady over divorce news
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen filed a divorce settlement in Florida on Friday, ending their 13-year marriage. TMZ first reported the news. The divorce comes with Brady fresh off a Thursday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss marked the worst start...
Jason Whitlock Says 'Coward' LeBron James is Bad For Basketball
Jason Whitlock says LeBron James has ‘diminished’ the game of basketball with his bogus ‘More Than an Athlete’ façade.
Kurt Warner Believes It's Time for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to Retire
In an interview with People magazine, Kurt Warner suggested it is time for Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers to retire.
Tom Brady Reportedly Filing For Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Following Third Straight NFL Loss
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen will reportedly file divorce papers on October 28, a day after the quarterback faced rare three-game losing streak.
Colin Cowherd on the 0-4 Lakers: 'Tear that House Down to the Studs'
Colin Cowherd says the 0-4 Lakers need to already pull the plug on their miserable season and tear down their entire roster all the way down to the studs.
Giants Trade Former 1st-Round Pick Kadarius Toney: Report
The New York Giants have reportedly traded former first-round pick KadariusToney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick, a source with knowledge of the trade told NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Thursday (October 27).
NFL Team Shared First Renderings of Upcoming New Stadium
This NFL team shared the first renderings of their upcoming new stadium on Thursday.
LeBron Can't Blame the Lakers For Anything, When They Gave Him Everything
The Odd Couple’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to LeBron James’ recent Instagram post, where he alludes to people, and the Lakers organization, not taking him for granted.
The Astros Must Win the World Series to Legitimize their Success
The Odd Couple’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker discuss why the Astros must win this year’s World Series in order to legitimize their organization’s success post-cheating scandal.
