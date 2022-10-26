Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Explore the many varieties of plumeria at Koko Crater Botanical Garden
Frangipani, melia, or plumeria. Whatever you call this fragrant bloom, it's coming to the end of its growing season. The trees will enter a dormant period. Leaves will drop and so will their watering needs until it gets close to spring. The Conversation took a trip to the Koko Crater...
KITV.com
Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy
Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
KITV.com
Hallowbaloo Halloween festival bringing revelers to Chinatown, but businesses aren't happy about it
A popular street festival is back this Halloween weekend -- and it's supposed to bring the crowds -- and money -- to Honolulu's Chinatown. Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy. Hallowbaloo is supposed to bring huge crowds -- and money -- to Honolulu's...
KITV.com
Family-friendly event happening on Halloween night in Kakaako
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Pumpkin Paina is back at SALT at our Kakaako!. The event will be held at The Barn at SALT on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring your whole family for Trick-or-Treating at participating merchant locations, while supplies last, and also enjoy an exciting Passport Adventure!
Bishop Museum launches new program for low-income families
Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum has joined forces with Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services [IMLS] to create programs that will allow low-income families to enjoy the experiences that only museums can provide.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Native Hawaiian leaders share their connection to Kahoʻolawe and aloha ʻāina
Thirty-two years ago this month, the U.S. government stopped a practice it had been conducting since late 1941: the military bombing of Kahoʻolawe. It was the result of protests led by Native Hawaiian activists. The movement led to a rebirth of “aloha ʻāina” — a deep love and respect...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
KHON2
Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi
When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
Families, pets invited to participate in annual PetWalk
Hawaiian Humane Society is hosting an annual fundraiser and community event to raise funds for more than 20,000 local animals.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Locally-rooted landscape business hopes to grow with new national owner
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Geobunga in Kakaako, there’s a plethora of a pots in every shape, size and color, river rocks for the garden and pavers for do it yourself landscaping projects. 13 years after starting the business, owners, Layla and Andrew Dedrick, sold it for an undisclosed amount...
Annual Honolulu Zoo’s ‘HallowZOO SCARE-venger’ hunt
The second annual HallowZOO and SCARE-venger hunt will take place this Saturday Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.
KITV.com
Salvation Army bringing free Thanksgiving Meal back to Blaisdell; volunteer signups available Nov. 1
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After three years, the Salvation Army will resume their annual Thanksgiving Meal at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on November 24: this time marking their 50th anniversary. The free event plans to serve around 2,000 guests.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After more than 20 years, popular Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
hawaiipublicradio.org
Kailua author, illustrator talks new graphic novel aimed at young readers
A new adventure book for beginner readers is out on bookshelves and features local characters modeled after island keiki. It’s titled "Haku and Sam." The Conversation sat down with Kailua-based writer and illustrator Shane Petosa-Sigel to get the backstory on the graphic novel where friendship and adventure come alive on the page through his action-packed illustrations and use of onomatopoeia.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Hikes on Oahu: The Likeke Falls Trail
For those that do not want to deal with the crowds that can flock to other waterfalls in the Honolulu area, Likeke Falls in Kaneohe is a good alternative. The trailhead for this waterfall is located at the Ko’olau Golf Club just off of the Pali Highway:. The Ko’olau...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 27–Nov. 2, 2022
Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, various times. Hawaiʻi’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders and young professionals will share their advice and provide some inspiration at the Wahine Forum, the state’s largest leadership and career development conference for women. The forum brings people together to learn, connect, and build community. More than 50 speakers will cover a variety of sessions, including Letting Go to Grow; Content is Queen; and Why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Matters in Hawai‘i. Speakers include Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace; co-founders of Mana Up, Brittany Heyd and Meli James; and HONOLULU’s Editor at Large Robbie Dingeman.
The story of Mauna Loa, the princess and the volcano
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
Now is the best time to hike Manoa Falls on Oahu
During the Fall, there tends to be less tourists visiting the islands of Hawaii meaning it's a great time for residents to get out and go on their favorite hikes.
Canes and Oahu SPCA to host adoption event
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be hosting an adoption event at the Canes in Pearl City.
PHOTOS: Waikiki Beach in the late 1940s, early 1950s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
