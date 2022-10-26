ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Explore the many varieties of plumeria at Koko Crater Botanical Garden

Frangipani, melia, or plumeria. Whatever you call this fragrant bloom, it's coming to the end of its growing season. The trees will enter a dormant period. Leaves will drop and so will their watering needs until it gets close to spring. The Conversation took a trip to the Koko Crater...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy

Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Family-friendly event happening on Halloween night in Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Pumpkin Paina is back at SALT at our Kakaako!. The event will be held at The Barn at SALT on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring your whole family for Trick-or-Treating at participating merchant locations, while supplies last, and also enjoy an exciting Passport Adventure!
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi

When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Locally-rooted landscape business hopes to grow with new national owner

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Geobunga in Kakaako, there’s a plethora of a pots in every shape, size and color, river rocks for the garden and pavers for do it yourself landscaping projects. 13 years after starting the business, owners, Layla and Andrew Dedrick, sold it for an undisclosed amount...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Kailua author, illustrator talks new graphic novel aimed at young readers

A new adventure book for beginner readers is out on bookshelves and features local characters modeled after island keiki. It’s titled "Haku and Sam." The Conversation sat down with Kailua-based writer and illustrator Shane Petosa-Sigel to get the backstory on the graphic novel where friendship and adventure come alive on the page through his action-packed illustrations and use of onomatopoeia.
KAILUA, HI
cohaitungchi.com

Best Hikes on Oahu: The Likeke Falls Trail

For those that do not want to deal with the crowds that can flock to other waterfalls in the Honolulu area, Likeke Falls in Kaneohe is a good alternative. The trailhead for this waterfall is located at the Ko’olau Golf Club just off of the Pali Highway:. The Ko’olau...
KANEOHE, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 27–Nov. 2, 2022

Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, various times. Hawaiʻi’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders and young professionals will share their advice and provide some inspiration at the Wahine Forum, the state’s largest leadership and career development conference for women. The forum brings people together to learn, connect, and build community. More than 50 speakers will cover a variety of sessions, including Letting Go to Grow; Content is Queen; and Why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Matters in Hawai‘i. Speakers include Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace; co-founders of Mana Up, Brittany Heyd and Meli James; and HONOLULU’s Editor at Large Robbie Dingeman.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy