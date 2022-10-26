ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Jewish students at Brandeis reflect on Kanye West's antisemitism

By Kristina Rex
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gc8IO_0imlQTGL00

Brandeis students react to Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments 02:51

WALTHAM - Nestled in Waltham is a university unique in its rich Jewish history, and understandably, its Jewish students are rattled by recent public antisemitism by rapper Kanye West, now known as "Ye."

"This university is a direct result of Jews' exclusion from other elite universities in the first half of the 20th century, so we are actually literally standing on the ground of positive reaction to American antisemitism," junior Meshulam Ungar told WBZ.

To reflect on Ye's comments and the apparent rise in antisemitism, WBZ-TV convened a small panel of Jewish Brandeis students to reflect.

Watch:  Web Extra: Brandeis students on Kanye West's antisemitism

"Sadly, I'm not very surprised," said student Michael Schwartz. "This isn't a thing that has been going on for just a few days or a few weeks or a few years. This is a millennia-old problem of Jew hatred...I think the most sad part about what's going on in the last few days and weeks is that it took a really famous celebrity to say something for people to finally pay attention."

The students are frustrated by the media cycle surrounding antisemitism. "It happens to be a spike this week and then I'm sure people will forget about it next week and then it'll happen again," student Maya Stiefel explained. "It's an endless cycle."

Part of the reason WBZ spoke with students is because of their age: the age for which Kanye West music is popular.

"I listen to Kanye West frequently," Schwartz said, explaining that West's music is often in his most-listened-to Spotify roundup. "In recent days I've been driving in my car and Kanye West will come on and I just don't feel so comfortable listening to that music [right now]," he explained.

"Every time you accidentally listen to his song or even purposely listen to his song, you are supporting him in a monetary sense," senior Oona Wood added.

Junior Maya Stiefel said it's been a popular conversation among friends and family. "What do you do now if this music comes on and how do you move on with your life when he is such an important member of pop culture?"

The students say they're frustrated as well because whenever Jewish people are in the spotlight, it's typically because of antisemitism. "Antisemitism is sort of a canary in the coal mine," student Meshulam Ungar explained. "When you see antisemitism in a society, you know that other hate is growing and [society is] otherwise deteriorating."

In recent months, white nationalist groups have left advertisements in Massachusetts' driveways. People hung antisemitic banners over highways over the summer.

With public, blatant antisemitism on the rise, do these students feel safe? "At Brandeis I feel safe," Ungar explained. "But if I go to New York City, or I go to Washington DC...I always know in the back of my mind that by wearing a kippah, someone could yell at me or do worse, and it's happened before."

"In studying Jewish history, it always starts with sly little comments and people's opinions and then moves quickly to greater antisemitism and then nationalist antisemitism," Stiefel explained.

"So, if I could speak directly to Kanye West, I would say that the American Jewish community is ready and willing to engage with you and to explain what makes Jewish culture and history so vibrant, and why your comments are so offensive to us," Ungar said.

So, what can be done? The students don't pretend to have all the answers, but they have ideas. The first: don't forget. Antisemitism is always happening, even if it's not out of celebrities' mouths. The second: in diversity efforts, remember to include Jewish people. Third: engage in conversation and learn. And finally: remember the positive.

"Jews have a very vibrant culture, and cultures, really," Schwartz said. "We have a lot of great things to offer...we have really delicious foods and really nice sounding songs. We are not just a people that for 3,000 years have been killed."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

‘Portraits of Pride’ photos slashed on the Boston Common

“I am at a loss for words, saddened, and hurt to my core,” the exhibit's creative director said. Several portraits of Massachusetts LGBTQ leaders were recently slashed on the Boston Common, the incident coming just days before the “Portraits of Pride” exhibit was set to close. Coinciding...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Would you stay at one of these haunted Massachusetts hotels?

BOSTON — With Halloween right around the corner, we are taking a look at some of the haunted hotels in Massachusetts. If you are fan of history or hauntings, you might want to book a stay in one of these hotels. The Omni Parker House in Boston has had...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Saturday is last day to register to vote in time for midterm elections in Mass.

BOSTON -- Saturday is the last day to register to vote in time for this year's midterm elections in Massachusetts. If you still want to register, there are three options:Register in person at your city or town hall before 5 p.m. SaturdayPrint out and mail a form from the Massachusetts election website and get it postmarked by SaturdayRegister online if you have a driver's license Fenway Park will transform into an early voting location starting Saturday as well. The polling spot will only be open this weekend. Boston voters will be able to cast their ballots at the third base concourse. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

This Massachusetts City Ranks 2nd in Safest City to go Trick-Or-Treating in America

This Massachusetts city ranks second in safest city in America to go trick-or-treating. Before we get to the list, let’s remind you that Halloween is Monday night. There are five days left until we take all of our ghosts, ghouls and goblins door to door to get candy from strangers. A list like this one will make it easier for you to decide where you should take them to feel more safe. Because let’s be honest, getting candy from complete strangers really is a scary thing to do, yet we’ve made it an annual tradition.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window

A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston woman travels to Mississippi to adopt dog she saw on social media

JACKSON, Miss. — A Boston woman said she saw a picture of a dog on Facebook and knew what she had to do. "I saw her picture and it was just so stunning, so I made a deal with God, and I said, 'I'm going to move toward this direction, and if you open the doors, I'll adopt this dog.' I wasn't looking, this was not my intention," Julie Christian said.
BOSTON, MA
bostonchefs.com

Parm Now Open in Copley

Back Bay diners can now fuel up on classic Italian eats with the opening of Parm on Dartmouth Street in Copley Place. The newest venture from Major Food Group (the folks behind Contessa at The Newbury) is an all-scratch kitchen that is all about homestyle Italian comfort food, including their namesake chicken and eggplant parmesans, mozzarella sticks, chicken milanese, shrimp piccata, fusilli bolognese, and piles of homemade meatballs and spaghetti. The food is rounded out with an approachable drinks lineup, featuring glasses of Pinot Bianco, Montepulciano and Chianti, plus classic Aperol spritz and negroni cocktails, and New England beers and ciders (think: Night Shift, Cold Harbor).
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

The Killer crosses over to the other side

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. After media reports earlier this week mistakenly reported that Rock & Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis had died, he did pass on Friday.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy