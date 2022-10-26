ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 3 days ago

A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police.

Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”

Jonathan Starr was arrested along with his wife after police found his nine-year-old child padlocked in a dog kennel outside in below-freezing temperatures Credit: Davidson County Sheriff's Office
Sarah Starr was charged with several counts of child abuse Credit: Davidson County Sheriff's Office

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office started investigating at 6.50am on October 19 when they got a call from a concerned citizen.

The caller told cops that a child was locked in a dog kennel overnight at a Lexington home as temperatures were around 28 degrees.

"Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the residence and confirmed this report and located a 9-year-old child locked in a dog kennel, which was secured with a padlock," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies forced their way into the dog kennel to rescue the child, who was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Also living in the home was an infant, a four-year-old, and two elementary-age children, who were all taken by social services.

The child’s father and stepmother, Jonathan and Sarah Starr, were arrested, along with the child's aunt Shelley Barnes.

Authorities said they believe this wasn’t the first time one of the children was forced to sleep inside the kennel, however, they could not disclose more information on the alleged abuse.

“Although arrests have been made in this incident, this is an ongoing and active investigation,” Sheriff Richie Simmons said.

“This is, we believe, not to be an isolated state of offense. It’s been going on for a span of time."

An unidentified officer also at the press conference said: “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something quite this significant, to be honest with you.”

The adults were charged with several counts of child abuse and false imprisonment.

Barnes, who officials said is a felon, was also hit with more charges for allegedly having some type of undisclosed drugs inside the home and possessing a firearm.

“Jonathan and Sarah Starr’s bond were increased from $30,000 secured to $100,000 secured,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Barnes’ bond was increased from $60,000 to $300,000, cops said.

The child's aunt, Shelley Barnes, was hit with additional charges for possession of a firearm and allegedly having undisclosed drugs in the home Credit: Davidson County Sheriff's Office
The other children inside the home were taken by social services Credit: WXII12

Mary Ann King
3d ago

This poor little boy lived like that for months... neighbors saw it and never called child protective services....why? How did they sleep at night. Glad they're not my neighbors.

Kristy Wall
3d ago

Looks like someone should buy three more dog kennels. Where's the real justice for these kids? My grandson had three skull fractures before he was one, shaken baby syndrome, and various bruises and bite marks. Two people were charged,but NO ONE HAS SPENT ONE DAY IN JAIL. That was FOUR YEARS AGO! If these sick people aren't shown that they WILL be punished then they have no reason to fear for the things they do. Thanks Yadkin County D.a. for all the help.

Deanna Reaves
3d ago

So if they knew the child was in the kennel from the start how come authorities weren't called immediately. Overnight?! What happened to the village?!

