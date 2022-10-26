Prep Soccer: Firebirds get past Northern Nash

Southern Nash’s soccer team overcame rival Northern Nash 3-1 in a Big East 2A/3A Conference match in Red Oak on Monday night.

Northern (8-5 Big East, 9-5-1 overall), which was celebrating Senior Night, was able to keep the Firebirds in check for much of the first half until Frank Gonzalez scored with 17:16 remaining to give Southern a 1-0 lead.

Possessing a 1-0 lead at halftime, Southern Nash (13-0 Big East, 18-3 overall) added to its advantage when Erick Arroyo drew a penalty kick that was converted for a goal by Isidro Leon.

The Knights sliced the deficit in half on a goal by Garrett Mehus after a run down the left side, and Northern had several chances over the next few minutes but SN goalie Alex Benitez made saves to keep the Firebirds ahead.

After several missed scoring opportunities of its own, Southern Nash tacked on its final goal when Jonny Diaz took a pass at the top of the box, dribbled in and scored to push the lead back to two goals.

Southern was missing two starters due to illness (Wyatt Earp and Angel Rodriguez), but Firebirds head coach Carlos Barron said his back four on defense were solid and credited the group as a whole (Sam Wheaton, Yair Nayola, Michael Gonzalez, Mason Wells and Vicente Cardigos) for their efforts.

“They did a great job stepping up and disrupting the plays before they (Northern) could get the ball to Adam (McCarthy),” he said, referring to the Knights’ leading scorer. “We kept Aaron (Gomez), No. 5 (Roland Mboumien) and No. 9 (Tambe Mboumien) in check for the most part when they went beyond midfield.”

Leon and Arredondo added assists for Southern Nash while Benitez and Aiden Martinez each had five saves in goal for the Firebirds, who close out their regular season today at Franklinton (8-5, 12-7). Northern Nash plays at Rocky Mount (5-7-1, 7-11-3) in its regular-season finale.

Northern Nash recognized seniors Carson Richardson, Paul Mboumien, Mason McLain, Jonathan Page, McCarthy, Gomez, Liam Sellers, Van Woodruff and Greer Stevenson at halftime.

Rocky Mount 5, Franklinton 1

Jafeth Cardena tallied a pair of goals and added an assist while Ebby Akoto, Jacob Fernandez-Pineda and Harrison Janke also had goals as the Gryphons defeated Franklinton in a Big East 2A/3A Conference match on Monday at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

The loss dropped the Red Rams into a tie with Northern Nash for third in the conference, while Rocky Mount improved to 5-7-1 in the league and 7-11-3 overall.

Fernandez-Pineda and Noah Martinez also added assists for the Gryphons.

Martinez allowed just one goal and made 17 saves in 80 minutes to pick up the win as the RM goalkeeper.

Rocky Mount closes out its regular season at home at 6 p.m. today with Senior Night against Northern Nash.

Nash Central 6, Louisburg 2

The Bulldogs kept the Warriors (0-13, 0-18) winless by defeating them on the road in a Big East 2A/3A Conference match on Monday.

Nash Central improved to 2-10-1 in the conference and 4-11-2 overall and will finish its regular season today at 4 p.m. on Senior Night against Roanoke Rapids.

Washington 8, SWE 0

The Pam Pack posted a shutout over the Cougars at home on Monday to improve to 10-1 in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference and 16-4 overall.

SouthWest Edgecombe fell to 1-9-1 in the EPC and 1-13-1 overall. The Cougars close out the regular season today against West Craven (2-9, 3-12).

NCISAA PLAYOFFS

Epiphany 3, RMA 1

Rocky Mount Academy’s soccer season came to an end following a loss to Epiphany in the second round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state playoffs.

Epiphany moves on to play No. 3 Trinity Academy, while RMA finished 7-11 overall.