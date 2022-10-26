Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Northwest sweeps Hastings in B7 sub-district finals
Top seeded Northwest took care of business at home sweeping Hastings on Wednesday in the B7 sub-district tournament. The Vikings cruised to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-21 sweep.
foxnebraska.com
UNK holds a public Title IX Panel discussion
KEARNEY, NEB. — Athletes, educators, business owners, you name it, there isn’t one career a woman cannot take on. “We have to educate those that know about it and those that don’t know about it," said JoAnn Scott, a former UNK graduate and managing director of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships.
foxnebraska.com
Legacy Christian School holds ribbon cutting to mark new school year
HOLDREGE, Neb. — After a year of hard work and planning—one central Nebraska school is turning the key to a new building. Hand claps and cheers as the Holdrege community welcomed Legacy Christian School. “This is our first year as so we’ve only been opened for a few...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island hosts public comprehensive plan meetings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island residents and business owners are invited to attend the Grand Island Comprehensive Plan to discuss the growth of the city. Community members were asked five questions about Grand Island. Some including: What does Grand Island offer? What weaknesses does Grand Island Island have? What opportunities does Grand Island have?
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island man dead following two-vehicle crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Grand Island. Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road. Grand Island Police say a westbound Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 72-year-old Terry Campbell of Chapman, was turning south onto Stuhr Road when it turned in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by 27-year-old Noah Lau, of Grand Island.
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Sophie
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Sophie at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Sophie! I am a very sweet pittie looking to find my forever home! I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would love to find my forever family. I am a very loving girl- I have no enemies and get along with everyone! I love other dogs and spending time in the yard playing! I am pretty shy when I first meet new people, but with enough time and patience, I am sure to trust again. I sometimes get too excited and do happy nibbles on your hands- but I listen very well when told "No", so correcting this should be easy! I love to snuggle and have my ears rubbed and always give thanks with kisses! If you are interested in meeting me, please call or stop by the shelter to see me!"
foxnebraska.com
Man drowns after fishing boat capsizes at Elwood Reservior
ELWOOD, Neb. — A Holdrege man's body was recovered after the fishing boat he was in capsized on Sunday at Elwood Reservoir. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the scene around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 23. The sheriff's office said two men were in a fishing boat when it capsized due to high winds. One man was treated at the scene, while the other was unaccounted for.
foxnebraska.com
California man sentenced in I-80 meth bust near Kearney
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A California man accused of trying to distribute drugs will spend time in federal prison. Officials say Hector Diaz Perez, 26, was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Authorities...
foxnebraska.com
Project Connect reaches Nebraskans in need and numbers may grow as other benefits expire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As COVID benefits expire, those who work with folks in need anticipate what they call a “cliff effect”. Project Connect is a one-stop shop for services ranging from free clothing and glasses to service providers focused on housing and veterans. Organizers say they...
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Liver Cancer Awareness
KEARNEY, Neb. — An estimated 42,000 new cases of liver cancer are diagnosed in the U.S. each year, with nearly 30,000 deaths expected to result from the diagnosis. Dr. Von Lutz with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on the disease. Liver cancer is the fifth most common...
foxnebraska.com
Hastings man charged with arson for Landmark Implement fire waived his preliminary hearing
HASTINGS, Neb. — A man accused of starting a fire at Hastings Implement earlier this year is headed to trial court. Mitchell Linder, 30, of Hastings, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday, bounding the case over to Adams County District Court. Linden is charged with second-degree arson and criminal mischief - more than $5,000 in connection to a fire at Landmark Implement that happened on July 13.
