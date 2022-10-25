Read full article on original website
Related
Kleinfeld Rings Up Trunk Show Sales, Launches Zales Collaboration
After years of discussing the prospect, Kleinfeld and Zales have joined forces to unveil a collection of lab-made diamond engagement rings and wedding bands. Both parties marked the union with a launch party inspired by the Roaring Twenties at the wedding gown retailer’s New York flagship Wednesday night. Staying true to the theme, the white Rolls-Royce Phantom III car parked in front of the Kleinfeld store on West 20th Street was prime for photo ops.More from WWD6 Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023Allison Webb Bridal Spring 2023Bridal Fall 2023 Trends: Arms Inside the store, the mood was equally festive...
geeksaroundglobe.com
The 8 Importance of Sensory Toys for Your Child
The term sensory toys can be confusing, especially if you don’t have children yourself. Even if you do have children, what exactly do sensory toys involve? In the simplest terms, sensory toys are those that promote your child’s development in some way. The way they interact with the...
15 fun crafts for kids with autism
As the mom of two autistic boys, regularly participating in activities geared toward their healthy development plays a huge role in their daily and weekly routines. In this post, I will share some of our favorites we’ve discovered over the years from experienced occupational therapists (OTs), teachers and, of course, the internet!
getnews.info
Kids Crafts LeadHER Crafts Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Best Toys Awards
Modern DIY craft kits for tween girls themed around mighty trailblazing women. October 25, 2022 – Kids Crafts announced today that the LeadHER Craft Collection was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Best Toys Awards in the Best Toys category. A full list of winners can be found online at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/a41544109/good-housekeeping-toy-awards-2022/
Comments / 0