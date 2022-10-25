After years of discussing the prospect, Kleinfeld and Zales have joined forces to unveil a collection of lab-made diamond engagement rings and wedding bands. Both parties marked the union with a launch party inspired by the Roaring Twenties at the wedding gown retailer’s New York flagship Wednesday night. Staying true to the theme, the white Rolls-Royce Phantom III car parked in front of the Kleinfeld store on West 20th Street was prime for photo ops.More from WWD6 Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023Allison Webb Bridal Spring 2023Bridal Fall 2023 Trends: Arms Inside the store, the mood was equally festive...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO