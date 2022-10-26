ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utes look to reverse fortunes on the road

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEJZI_0imlOuG400

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The #14 Utah football team has been really good at home this season, winning all four games at Rice-Eccles Stadium, including a 43-42 thriller over USC ten days ago.

But the road has been a different story, losing two of three games away from Utah. That makes this Thursday’s nationally televised game at Washington State that much more challenging.

“Coach always says great teams win on the road,” said defensive end Jonah Elliss. “At home, you have such a big advantage. But on the road, it’s you guys versus the world. So, you’ve got to take the mentality that you’re the underdog.”

Utes back from the bye week, ready for Wazzu

“We feel comfortable at home,” added wide receiver DeVaughn Vele. “We have the fan base behind us, but when you’re in a hostile environment, it’s a lot different. Sometimes we let the crowd get into our heads, but if we just stick with the game plan and just execute, we’ll be OK.”

Slow starts doomed the Utes in road losses at Florida and UCLA earlier this season. Despite the fact Washington State has lost three of its last five, the Cougars are 3-1 at home this season, so the Utes know they still have to start strong.

“If we let that get to our heads, that’s when we get punched in the mouth,” Vele said about Washington State’s 1-3 Pac-12 record. “So we approach every game like it’s a championship game, or we approach every game like how we did against USC.”

“They’re a competitive team,” said quarterback Cam Rising. “We just have to make sure we’re preparing the right way and doing everything we can, so that when we’re out there, we’re flying around making plays.”

The Cougars like to play fast. Led by quarterback Cameron Ward, who has thrown for almost 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns, Washington State’s offense can be dangerous, as evidenced by the 41 points they they put up on Oregon last month.

Utes riding high into the bye week

“They’re an explosive offense,” Elliss said. “They’re going to try to get us tired, and then try to get big plays off of that. So we’ve got to be conditioned and mentally prepared for that.”

“I think the biggest thing is trying to get after the quarterback,” said defensive lineman Junior Tafuna. “I think that’s what happened in the second hafl against USC. I think that’s what we need to take into this game as a defensive front is to get after the quarterback. He’s the heart of their offense.”

On offense, somebody other than Dalton Kincaid, who is coming off a 16-catch performance against the Trojans, has to step up.

“Obviously Dalton is a hell of a player, so obviously they’re going to game plan around him,” Vele said. “They’re going to make sure that he doesn’t get the touches that he normally would get. So as a receiving group, we’ve got to understand that and exploit those weaknesses. Because if they’re doubling him, then we’re going to have one-on-one matchups or somebody is going to be open.”

“They’ve got to step they’re game up and make sure that they’re getting open,” added Rising. “I think Coach Ludwig has a great plan laid out for them, and we’ve got to take advantage of it.”

Utah and Washington State will kick off at 8:00 p.m. Thursday night in Pullman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

BYU’s struggles continue with 27-24 loss to East Carolina

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – A season that started out so promising has turned into a full-fledged nightmare for BYU. Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24 on Friday night. The loss is BYU’s fourth straight, its longest losing streak since 2017. But […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Bryson Barnes leads Utah to 21-17 win over Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (ABC4 Sports) – In his first career start, backup quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 175 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for another 51 yards as No. 14 Utah beat Washington State 21-17 on Thursday night to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 championship game. Barnes, who started in place of injured […]
PULLMAN, WA
kslsports.com

Utah Makes Bowl Eligibility, Where Could They Be Going?

PULLMAN, Wash.- Utah is now 6-2 which means they have reached bowl eligibility for the ninth year in a row in the Pac-12 era. While the feeling early in the season was that Utah and USC would most likely be heading to the Conference Championship Game, the race for the top dogs in the conference has become tighter than anticipated. That is not to say that the Utes aren’t still in the mix, because they are, but more to say the Pac-12 appears to be better than anticipated in 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham: Bryson Barnes Came Into A Very Tough Situation

PULLMAN, Washington – No. 14 Utah made it out of Pullman alive, 21-17, but they limped their way through the game. Everyone was pretty sure ahead of time that running back Tavion Thomas would not be playing, but there was an absence on the field that was pretty jarring. Quarterback Cam Rising may have been dressed for the game and going through warmups, but his backup Bryson Barnes got the nod. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham explained the situation in his post-game press conference, noting Barnes came into a very tough situation and did well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham

Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Denver avenges loss to Jazz with 117-101 victory

DENVER (ABC4 Sports) – Bones Hyland made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points, DeAndre Jordan hit a rare 3, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 117-101 on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and 13 rebounds and Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while shooting just 3 of 10 from the field for the Nuggets, who […]
DENVER, CO
ABC4

Jazz hold off Rockets to improve to 4-1

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The season is only five games old, but the Utah Jazz are tied for the top of the Western Conference. Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. The Jazz are now 4-1 to start the season, tied with Portland atop […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UVU announces plans for $20 million soccer stadium

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Valley University announced plans today for a new $20 million soccer stadium on the Orem Campus. The future 22,000-square-foot stadium will include locker rooms, a team lounge for both programs, additional locker rooms for visiting teams and officials, 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Simone Fontecchio makes impact in NBA debut

HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) – From Lauri Markkanen, to Jarred Vanderbilt, to Kelly Olynyk, the Utah Jazz have got huge contributions from some rather unknown players this season. Add Simone Fontecchio to the list. Not counting his 9-second NBA debut in the season opener against Denver, Fontecchio saw his first NBA action Monday night against Houston […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Houston hands Jazz first loss of the season, 114-108

HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) – Not many people thought the Utah Jazz would suffer its first loss in its fourth game of the season, but an undefeated run has come to an end. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Jazz improve to 3-0 with overtime win over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (ABC4 Sports) – It has been a magical start to the season for the Utah Jazz, and it is not slowing down. Kelly Olynyk hit a go-ahead, driving scoop with 3 seconds to go, while Lauri Markkanen capped a 31-point performance with clutch free throws late in overtime, and the overhauled Jazz beat the New […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!

Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy