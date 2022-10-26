ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms

Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

The Florida voter's guide to Election Day 2022

From how to vote early to which candidates are running, we have you covered. Election Day 2022 is just around the corner, and there are some major races on this year's ballot. For starters, Florida voters will be electing a governor, a U.S. Senator, U.S. representatives, an attorney general and countless other state and local officials.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida elections officials warn against advice on mail ballots

As early voting continues across Florida, some elections supervisors are getting worried about recent headlines around the country. "GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until election day,” one headline reads from Georgia Public Broadcasting. The suggestion is aimed at mail ballots, 4.3 million of which have already...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Here's when daylight saving time ends in Florida

Although the Sunshine Protection Act was passed through the U.S. Senate, Florida will still have to dial back the clocks this year for daylight savings. Daylight savings time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and Florida residents will have to set their clocks back one hour, and it may actually be for the last time.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Republicans, Democrats neck and neck in early voting

With about 1.94 million ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election, registered Democrats and Republicans were almost evenly divided as of Thursday morning. Registered Democrats had cast 786,425 ballots by mail or at early voting sites, while Republicans had cast 784,653, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website. Democrats held an advantage in mail-in ballots, while Republicans led at early voting sites. Meanwhile, unaffiliated voters had cast 342,045 ballots, and third-party voters had cast 26,882.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL

