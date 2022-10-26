Read full article on original website
Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
Slow Warm-Up on the Way
OVERNIGHT: Clear with Scattered Frost. Lows 37-40. Sunrise 7:11. THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 59-63. Winds ENE 5-15 THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 39-41. FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 66-73 (Northwest to Southeast…68-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-10 Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart.
Candidates make final pitch before Election Day
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Voters in Owensboro got an earful from candidates Thursday night. But alas, that was more or less the point of the Red, White, and Blue Picnic held on the Daviess County courthouse lawn as candidates running for offices ranging from family court judge to Judge Executive and from City Commission to Congress had a chance to make a last-minute appeal to voters before early, in-person, no excuse required, voting in Kentucky kicks off Nov. 3- five days before the Election Day itself on Nov. 8.
