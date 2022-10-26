OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Voters in Owensboro got an earful from candidates Thursday night. But alas, that was more or less the point of the Red, White, and Blue Picnic held on the Daviess County courthouse lawn as candidates running for offices ranging from family court judge to Judge Executive and from City Commission to Congress had a chance to make a last-minute appeal to voters before early, in-person, no excuse required, voting in Kentucky kicks off Nov. 3- five days before the Election Day itself on Nov. 8.

