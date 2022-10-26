ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor debris burning season set to open Friday near Bend and Sisters, officials say

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Outdoor debris burning will open at sunrise on Friday for areas outside the City of Bend within the boundaries of Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2, as well as near Sisters.

Debris burning is not allowed throughout the year within the city limits of Bend, as per city ordinance, Bend Fire & Rescue officials said in their announcement, which continues below:.

Burning can be shut down daily, based on current and projected weather conditions. Please call our burn information line at 541-322-6335 every day before burning for the most current conditions and whether burning is open or closed that day.

A reminder: Debris burning regulations may vary between governmental jurisdictions within the Central Oregon area. Please contact your local fire agency for specific requirements and restrictions.

As an alternative to burning yard debris, fire agencies within Deschutes County recommend that residents participate in the Project Wildfire Fire Sale Oct. 29-Nov. 5 at the Knott Landfill. During the Fall Sale, Deschutes Recycling at Knott Landfill will accept yard debris for half off – just $2 per yard!

Campfires, recreational fires, warming fires and cooking fires may be permitted in areas where debris burning is prohibited. Contact your local fire agency for the burning regulations in your area.

Burning regulations for the City of Bend and Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2 may be picked up at the nearest fire station or by printing them from the City of Bend web site at www.bendoregon.gov/burninginfo .

Meanwhile, open burning within the Black Butte Ranch, Cloverdale and Sisters‐Camp Sherman fire districts will be allowed beginning Friday at daylight.

Residents are strongly encouraged to contact their local fire protection agencies for additional burning information and regulations, their announcement stated, continuing below.

Please note that some municipalities such as the City of Sisters do not allow yard debris burning at any time during the year within their jurisdictions, and certain homeowners associations may have further restrictions in place.

The Sisters‐Camp Sherman Fire District utilizes an online registration system for burning. The online
system can be accessed by visiting www.sistersfire.com , or the “Burn Permits” App available in both the
Apple and Google Play stores. The Burn Permits App can be downloaded directly to your smart phone.
Residents in the Sisters‐Camp Sherman Fire District should register their address and schedule their burn
days using the online system.

Residents that have previously registered their address in the system should still check burning status
daily and schedule a burn through the online system for each day they intend to burn.

The requirement to check in each day is based on changing atmospheric and weather conditions such as wind or air dryness. The Fire District’s on‐duty Shift Commanders will make a determination and update the system before 8 a.m. each day regarding whether burning will be allowed within the District.

Residents in the Cloverdale Fire District can visit https://www.cloverdalefire.com/burning‐reg to register
for a burn permit. Residents in Black Butte Ranch Fire District should contact the fire department at 541‐
595‐2288 to schedule a burn.

Safety during open burn season is of the utmost importance. The online reporting system allows Fire
District staff the ability to see who is burning on a daily basis, immediately notify users of changing
conditions, message important fire safety information, ensure that those planning to burn are aware of
the City of Sisters outdoor burn ban, and that the right jurisdiction is being notified of the planned burn.

Local fire departments will continue to monitor weather and fuel moisture conditions in their district and
may make modifications on a day‐to‐day basis. Please call your local fire agency for more information.

The post Outdoor debris burning season set to open Friday near Bend and Sisters, officials say appeared first on KTVZ .

KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon fire chiefs to open debris burning next Tuesday

With the recent fall weather and precipitation received in areas, local fire departments, the US Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and Oregon Department of Forestry have agreed that many areas are now safe to enter into the burn season. The post Central Oregon fire chiefs to open debris burning next Tuesday appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year

Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New hangars open at Redmond and Bend airports, and that’s not all

The Central Oregon air travel industry is getting two very noticeable upgrades — one at Redmond Municipal Airport and the other at Bend Municipal Airport. Sky Service is opening a new hangar at each airport along with a terminal at Redmond. “For the Redmond Airport, it’s going to allow...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause

Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville named a top-10 dynamic micropolitan

Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas nationwide analyzed by Heartland Forward Prineville was recently named one of the top 10 micropolitan areas in the country in a report compiled by an Arkansas-based nonprofit. Heartland Forward, which is described on its website as a "think and do tank" focused on improving economic performance in the center of the United States, completed the report. The Most Dynamic Micropolitan report highlights communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000, basing its findings on a variety of economic metrics. Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas analyzed, the top ranked...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ DCSO: Icy roads cause spike in accidents Wednesday morning

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) saw an increase in accidents Wednesday morning. The icy road conditions made early-morning driving a little less safe, leading to five accidents. “Make sure your car is in good working order. Make sure you have good tires on your car, and make sure...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
bendsource.com

Bend Witches Paddle the Deschutes

The 4th Annual Bend Witches Paddle will take place on Halloween Day, Oct. 31, from 3-5pm at Riverbend Park. The concept is simple. Community members dress up as a witch or warlock, grab a paddleboard and head out to Riverbend Park to paddle down the Deschutes River. This event is...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park and Rec’s ‘Silver Sneakers’ discount program for seniors is coming to an end

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Park and Recreation's senior-discount program, called Silver Sneakers, is coming to an end on Dec. 31. The program offers discounted recreation and fitness programs for seniors. Park district Communications and Community Relations Manager Julie Brown said said BPRD and the provider, "They were not able to come to terms with The post Bend Park and Rec’s ‘Silver Sneakers’ discount program for seniors is coming to an end appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Baking lefse: Bend church continues 106-year Norwegian tradition

This week, a group from Grace First Lutheran Church in Bend is carrying on a tradition started more than a hundred years ago, in the form of a Norwegian delicacy. Congregants have taken one week almost every year since 1916 to make Norwegian lefse, a flat potato bread, to eventually sell and raise money for charity.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

BLM’s Prineville District outlines fall prescribed burn projects planned across over 23,000 acres

As fall weather brings shorter days and cooler temperatures, fuels specialists with the Prineville District, Bureau of Land Management are preparing for fall and winter prescribed burn projects, starting as soon as next week, the agency said Monday. The post BLM’s Prineville District outlines fall prescribed burn projects planned across over 23,000 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
