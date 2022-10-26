Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Donna Jeannine Brandt
Jean Brandt, 92, of Ellison Bay died peacefully on October 23, 2022. Jean was born in Madison, WI on March 26, 1930 to Donald and Verda Myers. Jean grew up with her parents and younger sister Patrica in Madison where she graduated high school. Not long after being set up on a date by her aunt Norma, Jean married Albert Brandt on February 3rd, 1951.
Door County Pulse
Artists in the Schools Program Is Music to Students’ Ears
Nearly 300 local elementary, middle and high school students started the week with jazz, courtesy of Birch Creek Big Band Jazz faculty musicians Reggie Thomas, Rick Haydon and Jeff Campbell. They made stops at Southern Door, Sturgeon Bay and Sevastopol schools as part of Birch Creek’s annual Artists in the Schools program.
Door County Pulse
Aging in Place in Door County
It’s important for people to plan for their elder years, no matter where they live. But it’s especially important in Door County, given its remote location and limited access to aging resources, said Do Good Door County (DGDC) president Cynthia Germain. “We suffer from the same things that...
Door County Pulse
Destination Door County Recaps Year
About 160 Door County business leaders enjoyed a meal and conversation at Burton’s on the Bay on Oct. 18 during Destination Door County’s annual dinner, when the organization celebrated the past year’s work and shared a video that premiered at the event. Last year’s annual dinner fell...
Door County Pulse
Five Compete at State 4-H Horse Expo
Five Door County 4-H horse and pony riders qualified to compete in the recent Wisconsin State 4-H Horse Expo by earning a blue ribbon at the Door County Fair in various categories. Reese Vogel finished with a Grand Champion and two Top 10 awards for grade 7. Alexis Tassoul placed...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Faith “Faye” M. Shaw
Faith “Faye” M. Shaw, 79, Algoma, died peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Kewaunee Health Services after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born to Clinton and Harriet (Van De Hey) Moreaux on July 29, 1943, in Appleton, WI. Two years after graduating from...
Door County Pulse
Outside Appearance Conceals Charred Inside of Mr. G’s
The structure still stands, but the charred inside is damaged by fire, soot, chemicals and smoke. This is not how the Geitner family wanted to call it quits. For nearly 50 years, the family has owned the Logan Creek Grille in Jacksonport and its attached Fernwood Gardens Ballroom. The property also includes a 1,638-square-foot, three-bedroom apartment on the second floor, where current owners Bob and Mary Geitner raised their five children until the space became too small for the large clan.
Door County Pulse
ExacTech Recruiting Welders with Paid, On-the-job Training
A shortage of workers who have specific skills has caused some local manufacturers to get creative with their recruitment efforts. Such is the case with ExacTech at 107 E. Walnut St. in Sturgeon Bay. The company is paying to train people to become welders, with no prior welding experience required.
Door County Pulse
For Kristen Peil, a Love of History Is in the Genes
Kristen Peil said she was born an old soul. “I’ve always gravitated to older people and older things, and I blame genetics for that,” she said. “My mother, Annie Peil, had the antiques business Orphan Annie’s, and when I was a little kid, she dragged me to auctions all over Door County. Those auctions introduced me to others on the Peil side of my family who were out collecting history, too. Both sides of my family are history lovers.”
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Restore Funding for State Parks
Dear residents of Door County, as you go to the polls this November, please take time to reflect on which candidates for our state offices will be strong advocates for supporting the maintenance and capital costs of Wisconsin state parks, including funds for the state parks in Door County. Unbeknownst...
Wisconsin city makes list of ‘breathtaking places’ by National Geographic
National Geographic has released its list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” and Chicagoans don’t have to go far to find their next adventure. Making the list along with exotic and worldly places as the Azores, Cairo, Egypt and Choquequirao, Peru is … Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not reopening was never an option’: Bark & Brew set to return this winter
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In what has been nearly a year since Bark & Brew had to close their doors in Suamico, the unique business has announced that it will be returning this winter. Bark & Brew shared the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the post has...
spmetrowire.com
Evers nominates Green Bay location as national estuarine research site
Gov. Tony Evers today announced he will be nominating a multi-component site in the bay of Green Bay for inclusion in the National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) System, a national network of 30 sites across the coastal United States and the Great Lakes designed to protect and study estuaries and their coastal wetlands.
Door County Pulse
Local Dentist Earns Fellowship Status
Dr. John T. Sledge of Dentistry by Design in Sister Bay has earned Fellowship status in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, a nonprofit, global dental-education organization committed to improving dental implantology and communicating scientific knowledge about it. Fellowship designation requires active members to obtain formal dental-implant education and training,...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Teton
Teton is an amazing dog who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This handsome, 5-year-old boy has a “forever puppy face” that will charm any adopter. Like all dogs at WHS, Teton (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51197106) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and he...
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee's Upcoming Wisconsin Store Touts Green Bay Packers Connection
Hy-Vee’s move into the Dairy State continues. The Iowa-based grocer is unveiling a new store in the town of Ashwaubenon near Green Bay on Nov. 8. The latest Wisconsin Hy-Vee is located at 2395 S. Oneida Street in “Titletown,” not far from the iconic Lambeau Field where the Green Bay Packers play. In fact, Titletown’s public plaza near the stadium has been renamed Hy-Vee Plaza.
These 2 Unique Restaurants in Wisconsin Are a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Comments / 0