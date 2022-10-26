CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often drive in Brookland on your daily commute, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the Thompson Creek Bridge was closed after crews found issues with the bridge’s structural steel beams. The bridge is located north of Brookland near the connection of Highway 49B with Highway 49.

BROOKLAND, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO