Buzzworthy coffee shop opens in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new locally owned coffee shop opened for business Tuesday in Lake City. According to Co-Owners Bradley and Leah Hamilton and Wayne Black, on Nov. 1 the Busy Bean held its grand opening for a new location across the street from Jordan’s Quick Stop on Highway 18.
Jonesboro organization to hold resource fair for homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area non-profit organization for the homeless will hold a resource fair next Tuesday. A media release from The HUB announced the resource fair on Nov. 8 will have prizes, food, health and education, employment assistance, and more. The event will be held at 711 Union...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closed over steel beam concerns
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often drive in Brookland on your daily commute, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the Thompson Creek Bridge was closed after crews found issues with the bridge’s structural steel beams. The bridge is located north of Brookland near the connection of Highway 49B with Highway 49.
Lawrence County city seeing ‘steady’ growth
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County city has seen continuous growth over the last few years, and now, more businesses are coming to the area. Mayor Charles Snapp has been in the Mayor spot for nearly eight years in Walnut Ridge and is unopposed in the upcoming election.
$500M rebar steel company to locate mini mills in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be the home to two new mini rebar steel mills for sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production. According to Talk Business & Politics, the newly formed $500 Million Company will sit on over 600 acres of property outside Osceola. The project will include space for an expanded Mississippi River port facility, a direct Class 1 railroad connection, and a planned adjacent solar installation.
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested in Poinsett County after deputies said he was pointing a gun at people driving past him on the highway. Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The spirits of a downtown Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A downtown business, Spiritual Awakenings and Healing Center, may be home to some spirits. For more than a year now, those who work in the decades-old building said they have experienced things from the other side. “A lot of activity tonight,” Co-owner Roy Tanksly said.
Low-cost vaccine clinic for pets to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you need to get your pets vaccinated, there’s a clinic in Jonesboro with your name on it. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Dr. Laura Dacus, DVM will be providing vaccines for pets who need them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arkansas law requires...
Two arrested for theft by receiving in storage break-in
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A pair of Jonesboro residents are behind bars after Brookland police said they stole about $45,000 from a storage facility. According to a news release, Donald McKinney and Brandy Langston were arrested for one count each of theft by receiving greater than $25,000. On Saturday,...
Police investigating catalytic converter theft at area dealership
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro car dealership has footage and an individual stealing a catalytic converter from one of their cars. According to a police report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department by Central Chevrolet, on the night of Oct. 26 a catalytic converter was cut from a Servpro van.
Sharp County renewing inmate ‘community works’ program
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Prisoners are returning to work in Sharp County after a nearly two-year break. The county’s community work program allows municipalities and other organizations to use the men and women incarcerated in Sharp County for labor. Chief Deputy Shane Russell explained that labor isn’t just...
Tricks and treats fill the Jonesboro streets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents filled the streets to celebrate Halloween night with family and friends. Halloween is used as a time to dress up and spend time with your family and friends. Roxanne Thompson used trick-or-treating as a way to spend time with her friend that traveled several hours...
Oct. 31: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The ground and your car may still be a little wet this morning as you head out. Showers overnight have come to an end for the most part. We’ll see a mixture of sun...
Jonesboro Police holds drug take-back event
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, JPD hosted its semi-annual event to take back prescription drugs. On Oct. 29, the Jonesboro Police Department held a drug takeback event, which is held twice a year when the department encourages those with prescription drugs to use the drop-off box located at the station.
Man killed in head-on crash along I-55
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 35-year-old West Memphis man died following a head-on crash over the weekend,. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 on the north service road at the Interstate 55 ramp. Jeremy...
West Memphis woman charged with abuse of vulnerable adult
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A West Memphis woman has been indicted for the abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On June 3, Catherine Daniels, 58, became the focus of an investigation after TBI received information of alleged abuse. She is accused of assaulting a patient while working as an in-home caregiver in Memphis back in May.
University ‘delighted’ with support for Paint the Town Blue
COLLEGE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist University is celebrating its homecoming week, and some of the celebrations will bleed into Walnut Ridge. WBU and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce are encouraging businesses to “Paint the Town Blue” to celebrate the university’s homecoming. Vice President of...
Mississippi County candidate’s husband tries to finish campaign
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A husband in Mississippi County is trying to win an election, but not for himself. Dewayne Seaton is finishing the campaign for his wife, Tracy, who lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 6, and was running for Mississippi County Coroner. Many thought Tracy’s name...
Arkansas State men’s basketball prepares for Wednesday exhibition matchup
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball faces Voorhees (SC) in a exhibition matchup. Tipoff is Wednesday at 7:00pm at First National Bank Arena, admission is free. The Red Wolves played UAPB in a secret scrimmage recently. Avery Felts dropped 21 points. I asked head coach Mike Balado...
Voters hit the polls at a high rate in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After only a week of early voting, numbers in Craighead County are up almost 22% from the 2018 General Election. Jennifer Clack is the Craighead County Election Commissioner and said she is not surprised to see this many people. She stressed in elections where there are...
