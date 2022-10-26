Read full article on original website
Take a Look at the Complete Nike Valentine's Day 2023 Collection
Nike continues its tradition of Valentine’s Day-themed models with a three-part collection celebrating the beloved holiday. Given the popularity of the silhouette, the Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” is bound to be the most popular of the pack, sporting the collection’s signature “Pale Ivory,” “Medium Soft Pink” and “Night Maroon” color story.
New Balance Announces 990v6 Release Date
Following last year’s sneak peek from Teddy Santis, New Balance has finally unveiled an official look at the 990v6 sneaker along with its release date. Offered in both men’s and women’s sizes, the silhouette — as previewed earlier — comes in a minimalist gray palette. The shoe features the iconic “N” branding on each side while “990” is found on the laterals. The mesh base is accompanied by suede overlays, while 990v6 branding appears on the tongue. The design is complete with “MADE IN U.S.A.” text on the rear, while the shoe sits on an ENCAP sole.
Veja and Amélie Pichard Unveil a Sustainable Outdoors-Inspired Sneaker
Instagram-favorite sneaker brand Veja has teamed up with Amélie Pichard to release an outdoors-inspired sneaker crafted from sustainable ingredients like sugar cane, rice waste, recycled polyester and organic cotton. The collaborative effort delivers an adventure-ready show with a chunky sole, designed to tackle all types of terrain. The innovative...
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
Nike SB's "Sweet Beet" Dunk Will Be Exclusive to Skate Shops
Not to be confused with Nike‘s recently revealed Valentine’s Day collection, The Swoosh brings a lovey dovey pink hue to the Nike SB Dunk High. The deep magenta “Sweet Beet” hue serves as the sneaker‘s focal point, landing on the toe cap, eyestay, Swoosh and collar. Crisp white covers the shoe’s base, laces and lining.
Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'
Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
The Balenciaga Le Cagole Boot is Also... a Bag?
Made popular in the early aughts, the Balenciaga Le Cagole series has returned under the creative direction of Demna. From viral shoulder bags, mules, pumps and booties, the Cagole’s signature studs are everywhere right now. If the knee-high boot and ankle bootie weren’t enough, fans can now sport the...
ROTATE Reworks Its Most Iconic Dresses in Latest Capsule
Having recently launched a ski-themed collection, Copenhagen-based label ROTATE is back with a limited-edition capsule celebrating its roots. The Danish brand helmed by Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir dug into its archives, paying homage to its most iconic dress designs since its inception. Dubbed “ICONS,” the range features 11 styles that are reworked versions of the original designs.
Nike Celebrates the LGBTQIA+ Community With "Be True" SB Dunk
To coincide with Pride Month, Nike dressed the Dunk Low in a multicolor palette, releasing it alongside similarly themed Cortez and Oneonta sandals. The brand’s “Be True” collection has since grown to include a Nike SB Dunk Low with a colorful upper. Bright yellow covers the toe overlay and laces, while a lavender/pink gradient wraps the sneaker’s heel. Artistic figurines land on the sneaker’s rear panels, culminating with a sunburst design at the heel.
Acne Studios Launches Sustainable "Repurposed 8" Collection
Inimitable brand Acne Studios has revealed its latest drop in its sustainable line, presenting “Repurposed 8.”. Created using excess fabric, Repurposed offers an assortment of innovative garments, teeming with patchwork and exciting texture combinations. Baby pink denim jeans are covered in child-like illustrations, bring us back to the days where we’d carve our names into desks and doodle on the edges of notebook paper. Following suit, the collection’s patchwork jeans deliver an abundance of texture, while pinstripe pants provide a visual spark.
Under $40: The Indoor/Outdoor Nike Burrow Slipper
Cozy season is upon us and footwear-wise there’s a fleeting sweet spot of socks and slippers of which we must take full advantage. Before long it’ll be too cold for our favorite heel-less models — though boot season has its perks as well. (Have you seen the Gucci chunky metallic booties? Chef’s kiss.)
Adidas Terrex Taps Japanese Label and wander for Outdoor Collaboration
And wander, the Japanese fashion label that has worked with brands like Salomon in the past, has now joined forces with adidas Terrex to release an outdoor-ready collection. The range is comprised of both apparel and footwear, featuring a minimalist iteration of the Terrex Free Hiker 2. The sneaker, equipped with a BOOST midsole, is made using Parley Ocean Plastic as part of adidas’ ongoing commitment to sustainability.
Rihanna’s "Bed Hair" Waves Turns Heads for Post-Pregnancy Red Carpet Debut
Since giving birth to her first child, Rihanna has still been on our social media feeds continuing to provide hair and makeup inspiration on her date nights with A$AP Rocky. We have yet to have a baby reveal, but her return to the red carpet was well worth the wait.
Dior Taps Thebe Magugu for Exclusive Capsule Collection
For their latest collaboration, Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri have tapped Thebe Magugu — the 2019 LVMH Prize winner for Young Fashion Creators. This isn’t your typical partnership as the initiative supports the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), an organization created by Dior’s ambassador Charlize Theron that works to push for the health, education and safety of Southern African youth as well as the prevention of gender-based violence.
Dapper Dan Brings His Signature Flyness to a PUMA Capsule
Revealed back in September, official details of Dapper Dan‘s PUMA collection and full campaign imagery has finally become available. The footwear and apparel offering is a tribute to the hip-hop culture, more specifically the 1980s when Dapper Dan’s bespoke creations, as well as the PUMA brand, were centralized within the scene.
Nike Brings a Lunar New Year Theme to the Dunk High
Last year, Nike honored Lunar New Year with a handful of sneaker silhouettes, among them a striped ZoomX Vaporfly, quilted Blazer Mid and embroidered Air Force 1 Low. This time around The Swoosh brings the theme to a Nike Dunk High donning a “Summit White,” “Desert Ore,” “Light Bone,” “Evergreen,” “Sail” and “Yellow Gold” color story.
Harry Styles Is Literally a Rugged Fish in New Music Video for "Music for a Sushi Restaurant"
Harry Styles has finally released a new music video for his latest single, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” featuring the singer looking more unrecognizable than ever. The visuals show Styles rocking a full-grown beard. We then find out he’s partially a squid, who undergoes various makeovers and transformations as he reaches new levels of stardom.
All the Nike Dunks Releasing in November
“Can’t stop, won’t stop” seems to be Nike‘s motto when it comes to the Dunk. The fan-favorite silhouette sees new colorways revealed almost every day and has served as a canvas for countless collaborative models. Nike has big plans for the Dunk in November. The “Panda”...
Coperni's FW22 Swipe Bag Campaign Is Modeled by Babies
Coperni — the brand that took Paris Fashion Week by storm by spray-painting a dress onto Bella Hadid — has launched a Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for its bestselling Swipe Bag. Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch with styling by Helena Tejedor, art direction by Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai,...
Resale Platforms Like Rebag and The RealReal Are Not Accepting Ye-Related Products
Bad news for those who have been trying to sell off their YEEZY and Ye-related products — major resale platforms like Rebag and The RealReal are no longer accepting any items tied to the rapper. The RealReal took to Instagram to announce its latest update. “Since our founding, we’ve...
