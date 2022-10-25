ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc27 News

Twin Valley stuns Bishop McDevitt in penalty kicks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Twin Valley girls soccer upset top-seeded Bishop McDevitt in the District lll Class 3A quarterfinals 2-1 in penalty kicks on Thursday night. The Crusaders jumped out to an 1-0 lead late in the first half after Nia Bratcher netted a rebound off a corner kick. Senior midfielder Ada Souders recorded the […]
WYNCOTE, PA
numberfire.com

Chargers managed Keenan Allen snaps as precaution

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen didn't play the second half of Week 8 because the team was trying to manage his snaps in his first game back from a hamstring injury, per head coach Brandon Staley. What It Means:. Allen avoided a setback with his hamstring injury, per...

