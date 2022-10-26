ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Tucker: Trump and football lead voters down sickening path

The race for a Georgia Senate seat, a contest between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, ought to offer an easy choice. Warnock is a reliable, honest and hard-working senator who has championed a vast array of benefits for his constituents. Walker, by contrast, is a lying, hypocritical know-nothing with a history of violence against women.

Yet, the two men are locked in a tight contest, neck-and-neck in the polls. Even as reporters have revealed Walker’s many and serious flaws, he has remained a serious threat to win Warnock’s seat. I find it unfathomable that so many Georgians intend to cast their votes for Walker, who is astoundingly unfit for any political office — especially one of the highest in the land.

He can barely put together two consecutive sensible sentences, but he did manage to clear a ridiculously low bar of expectations at the only debate where he has agreed to appear. In other words, he didn’t say, in the immortal words of a 1992 vice presidential contender, “Who am I? Why am I here?”

Even so, he did give some answers at the Oct. 14 event that made no sense. When Warnock pointed to Republicans’ refusal to cap the price for prescription insulin, which diabetics depend on, Walker responded: “I believe in reducing insulin, but at the same time you got to eat right. Because he may not know and I know many people that’s on insulin, and unless you have eating right, insulin is doing you no good.” It sounded as though he was blaming diabetics for their condition.

Did his nonsensical answers hurt him with Republican voters? Nope. Nor have revelations that he has lied about and ignored many of his children, despite giving lectures about responsible fatherhood. Nor have credible allegations that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, despite his support for a strict ban on the procedure. Nor has a past of domestic violence, including an episode in which he held a gun to the head of his then-wife. (Law enforcement officials took his threats seriously enough that he was temporarily banned from access to firearms.)

What gives with his supporters? Well, there is the lasting influence of Donald Trump on Republican voters. Trump helped persuade Walker to get in the race and promptly gave him a lift with an enthusiastic endorsement. Walker and Trump have been friends since Walker started his pro football career with the New Jersey Generals, a team Trump owned in the short-lived USFL.

Let’s not discount the influence of football itself in the Deep South, where the sport is practically the official religion. Walker was a Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Georgia, which made him a legend in the state even before his professional career. His playing days gave him name recognition mere campaign ads can’t buy.

Political prognosticators point also to the economic headwinds that all Democrats are facing — especially rising gas prices — as the main factor lifting Walker’s campaign. During the debate, he did remember his coaching and returned repeatedly to that theme, even as he mangled his sentences. Americans’ insistence on access to cheap gas is a problem for the planet, but it also runs against the rules of the free marketplace so many, especially Republicans, claim to believe in.

Republicans claim that fuel would be cheaper if petroleum companies were allowed to drill for more oil, but that is simply not true. Oil is an international commodity sold on an international market. For the past two years, the United States has been a net exporter of oil — meaning that we sold more abroad than we bought from other countries. Still, our appropriate refusal to buy gas from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine has limited our supply and pushed prices up.

Petroleum companies, meanwhile, are enjoying the high prices. They have posted robust profits in the last several months, making a healthy recovery from their pandemic-related losses. If Walker has a way to change that, he hasn’t revealed it.

If Walker wins this race, prices at the pump won’t go lower, but the Republican Party will continue its decline.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.

The Daily Advance

