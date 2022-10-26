ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cynthia Tucker: Trump and football lead voters down sickening path

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEpPC_0imlNTem00

The race for a Georgia Senate seat, a contest between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, ought to offer an easy choice. Warnock is a reliable, honest and hard-working senator who has championed a vast array of benefits for his constituents. Walker, by contrast, is a lying, hypocritical know-nothing with a history of violence against women.

Yet, the two men are locked in a tight contest, neck-and-neck in the polls. Even as reporters have revealed Walker’s many and serious flaws, he has remained a serious threat to win Warnock’s seat. I find it unfathomable that so many Georgians intend to cast their votes for Walker, who is astoundingly unfit for any political office — especially one of the highest in the land.

He can barely put together two consecutive sensible sentences, but he did manage to clear a ridiculously low bar of expectations at the only debate where he has agreed to appear. In other words, he didn’t say, in the immortal words of a 1992 vice presidential contender, “Who am I? Why am I here?”

Even so, he did give some answers at the Oct. 14 event that made no sense. When Warnock pointed to Republicans’ refusal to cap the price for prescription insulin, which diabetics depend on, Walker responded: “I believe in reducing insulin, but at the same time you got to eat right. Because he may not know and I know many people that’s on insulin, and unless you have eating right, insulin is doing you no good.” It sounded as though he was blaming diabetics for their condition.

Did his nonsensical answers hurt him with Republican voters? Nope. Nor have revelations that he has lied about and ignored many of his children, despite giving lectures about responsible fatherhood. Nor have credible allegations that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, despite his support for a strict ban on the procedure. Nor has a past of domestic violence, including an episode in which he held a gun to the head of his then-wife. (Law enforcement officials took his threats seriously enough that he was temporarily banned from access to firearms.)

What gives with his supporters? Well, there is the lasting influence of Donald Trump on Republican voters. Trump helped persuade Walker to get in the race and promptly gave him a lift with an enthusiastic endorsement. Walker and Trump have been friends since Walker started his pro football career with the New Jersey Generals, a team Trump owned in the short-lived USFL.

Let’s not discount the influence of football itself in the Deep South, where the sport is practically the official religion. Walker was a Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Georgia, which made him a legend in the state even before his professional career. His playing days gave him name recognition mere campaign ads can’t buy.

Political prognosticators point also to the economic headwinds that all Democrats are facing — especially rising gas prices — as the main factor lifting Walker’s campaign. During the debate, he did remember his coaching and returned repeatedly to that theme, even as he mangled his sentences. Americans’ insistence on access to cheap gas is a problem for the planet, but it also runs against the rules of the free marketplace so many, especially Republicans, claim to believe in.

Republicans claim that fuel would be cheaper if petroleum companies were allowed to drill for more oil, but that is simply not true. Oil is an international commodity sold on an international market. For the past two years, the United States has been a net exporter of oil — meaning that we sold more abroad than we bought from other countries. Still, our appropriate refusal to buy gas from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine has limited our supply and pushed prices up.

Petroleum companies, meanwhile, are enjoying the high prices. They have posted robust profits in the last several months, making a healthy recovery from their pandemic-related losses. If Walker has a way to change that, he hasn’t revealed it.

If Walker wins this race, prices at the pump won’t go lower, but the Republican Party will continue its decline.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Steven Roberts: Economy may be real 'center of the story'

When the congressional committee investigating the coup attempt at the United States Capitol issued a subpoena for Donald Trump, Chairman Bennie Thompson justified the decision by saying, “He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on Jan. 6.” Trump will never testify, of course, but that’s not the point. That summons is a political document, not a legal one. It’s part of the Democratic strategy to make Trump “the center of the story” on Nov. 8, Election Day, not...
ARIZONA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rachel Marsden: Might be time for anti-woke populists to start party

One of the most puzzling aspects of American politics to foreigners living in western democracies is the two-party straitjacket that hinders renewal. Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke of her interest in preventing former President Donald Trump from ever again running the country, and mentioned that Trump being the Republican nominee would “shatter” the party and give rise to a new “conservative” party. Great idea, Liz! ...
FLORIDA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: Exposing Biden's 'Jim Crow 2.0' slander

Early voting began in Georgia several days ago. There is, of course, intense interest in both the state’s Senate race, with University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the governor’s race, between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp is going to win, but the Senate contest is essentially tied. Its outcome might well determine which party controls the Senate. How intense is voter interest in Georgia? Just look at turnout. People are voting early in droves....
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gene Lyons: 2022 Midterms: Much ado about nothing

As Election Day approaches, I often find myself thinking of H.L. Mencken. Particularly during off-year contests. “The Sage of Baltimore,” as he was known, expressed lifelong disdain for politicians, and his mordant wit made him very funny about it. “Democracy,” he wrote, “is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.” Mencken’s heyday was the 1920s, in the shadow of the Great War. Unlike most contemporary pundits, he felt no need to express false pieties...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: Who's more in lockstep — GOP with Trump or Democrats with Biden?

There was an extraordinary Senate debate this week in Orem, Utah, between Sen. Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin. It was extraordinary in part because McMullin, who is running as an independent and says that if elected he will not caucus with either Democrats or Republicans, agreed with Lee in many policy areas, like federal spending and regulatory overreach. “I think our difference is in approach,” McMullin said at one point. Instead, McMullin slashed Lee repeatedly over former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the...
OREM, UT
Rocky Mount Telegram

Tom Campbell: After elections, will partisanship finally fade?

Don’t be surprised when Republicans retain control of both houses in our legislature in the Nov. 8 election. They should. They carefully engineered and gerrymandered most of the 120 House districts and 50 Senate districts so they could stay in control. The only real question in doubt is whether Republicans will have supermajorities in one or both chambers. That becomes important because it will determine whether the dominant Republican caucuses can pass just about anything they want without being stopped. Currently, the governor can veto...
OHIO STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rob Schofield: To Biden critics: We’d love to see your plan

Since Joe Biden assumed the presidency 21 months ago, the United States has, by any fair estimate, enjoyed a remarkable recovery in an array of vitally important areas. During the week in which Biden took office in January 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated that 21,554 Americans died from COVID-19. Last week, the number was 2,566. In January 2021, the U.S. had largely abandoned any national commitment...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Irony of liberals' dubious policies defy any explanation

I have seen several recent examples of why liberals are often the silliest and most delusional folks who ever drew a breath, and I would ask all who read this if you somehow cannot agree with that premise, then please explain the following to me: It seems that the liberal city of St. Louis has decided to sue Hyundai and Kia because their cars have a horrible habit of getting car-jacked more than any other models. Obviously you can’t have cars offering themselves up for...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Lawmaker faces GOP challenger in state House District 25

With the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court this year, states now have the right to enact legislation that restricts access to legal abortion. On Nov. 8, voters in state House District 25 will elect a representative who will soon be put to the test regarding issues affecting abortion rights and the rights of the unborn. The choices for voters in state House District 25 are state...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: Electoral counts must be safeguarded

No matter what happens in the upcoming midterm elections, Congress should act before the end of this year to safeguard the nation from any more Trump-style attempts to overthrow the will of the voters. As the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has shown in masterful detail, the horror of that day went beyond the violent mobs that interrupted the peaceful process of certifying an election. The rioters — hundreds of whom have been charged with crimes —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Froma Harrop: Democrats are better for the economy

A gallon of regular gasoline that cost over $5 in June now goes for about $3.80. So let’s all thank Joe Biden for the lower gas prices. Little to do with Biden, you say? You may be right. But if you blamed him for higher prices back then, why not give him credit now? The answer may be that Republicans have done a pretty good job making the public think...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: Pandemic over only if Biden needs it to be

Is the COVID-19 pandemic over? President Joe Biden’s answer is yes no yes no. The latest example of politically convenient pandemic schizophrenia came earlier this month when the Department of Health and Human Services again extended the official public-health emergency, this time through January. “The pandemic is over,” Biden told CBS’s “60 Minutes” only three weeks ago. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.” Not to get all philosophical, but how...
MISSOURI STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy