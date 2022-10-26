ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gary Franks: Black tribal voting must stop

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USqdI_0imlNSm300

America seeks to be a melting pot. Ideally, we seek to evaluate people, organizations, performances, records, visions, and conditions not based on skin color or party affiliation, but on merit. Otherwise, you can be prejudged.

For example, if you are a Black American, there is a 90+% chance you are not voting for a Republican regardless of the Democrat candidate – even if the Republican were Mother Theresa. That is wrong and not wise.

Black Americans must stop it. They must stop trying to play basketball with nine players on one team and one player on the opposing team. That won’t work.

Black Americans must realize that in every school or class known to man, you will fail if you only participate in half the classes and read half of the assigned readings.

Why insist that it can work? Why insist on having 90+% of Black people only being part of 50% of the political process via the Democrat Party? Why complain when it does not work? It is not supposed to work. Dah!

Well, Democrats support our issues, some Black people would say. OK. That must mean you support killing 20 million Black babies? You must be OK with 40% of all abortions involving Black babies? We must have better solutions than killing babies. If you agree with Black Democrat elected officials you would be OK with a reduction of the Black population by 50%, akin to genocide. You’re OK with that?

How about what Dr. Martin Luther King, Roy Wilkins, Whitney Young, Jackie Robinson, and other Black civil rights leaders fought for: desegregation in the 1960s. Unlike those great leaders, Black Democrats seem to be OK with having a segregated political system.

Black Democrats seem to be OK with having many grade schools more segregated today than they were back during the civil rights movement. That is going backwards. Black Democrat elected officials seem to believe in school choice for “their” children but not for “their” constituents’ children.

Black Democrat politicians fight for voting rights, which helps ensure “their” employment, but seem to forget about the employment of their constituents. In doing so, they fail to check the employment practices of companies that should be offering fairness to those in the Black community. If you’re OK with that too, then the following story will resonate with you.

I remember my first race for the Board of Aldermen in Waterbury, Connecticut. I stopped an elderly Black woman on the street. I was young, ambitious, and hardworking with a strong past record of achievements and a record of being active in the community.

I told the lady that I was going to work hard to reduce taxes in the city. The lady smiled, “Yes, yes, that’s good, but you’re a Republican,” she said.

I told the lady that the crime rate was far too high in the city. The lady nodded her head in agreement, but you’re a Republican, she said again while shaking her head in the negative.

I told the Black woman that we had a corrupt administration that was only interested in lining their own pockets. The lady energetically nodded, put her head down and once again said, but you’re a Republican.

I continued this again and again only to get the same response. But she was starting to waiver. So, I went in for the kill. I looked at her dead in her eyes and said, “Mother, I am your son and I need your vote.”

This little exercise always drew loud laughter.

The point made was true to a degree. No, not with my mother, but I did have to talk long and hard to convince some of my relatives that I did not grow horns out of my head when I became a Republican.

The ramifications of Black tribal voting can be seen in presidential elections where Democrats have received 90+% of the Black vote while losing the majority population – white people – by approximately 20 points.

If this trend is not corrected, it is a danger to democracy.

One should also note that without nearly 80%- 90% of the Black vote from New Haven and Hartford along with Bridgeport in my home state of Connecticut, the last Democrat elected governor would be Bill O’Neil per the 1986 election.

In elections that Democrats have won, they have done so by close margins. Democrats can do so for the most part with just New Haven and Hartford, which gives them a 33,000-42,000 vote lead. In 2010, the Republican candidate for governor lost by about 7,000 votes to Democrat Dannel Malloy. In the 2014 vote, Republican Thomas Foley lost by 28,000 votes, and in 2018 Republican Bob Stefanowski lost by about 44,000 to Democrat Ned Lamont (in this example, New Haven and Hartford gave Lamont a 42,000 edge). Bridgeport would need to be included in this example.

Nationwide, suburban women voters will be the difference maker this November.

The choice is clear – if you like the direction the country is going in, vote for one-party Democratic control of Congress again. But do not vote for them simply because they are Democrats.

Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District.

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: Electoral counts must be safeguarded

No matter what happens in the upcoming midterm elections, Congress should act before the end of this year to safeguard the nation from any more Trump-style attempts to overthrow the will of the voters. As the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has shown in masterful detail, the horror of that day went beyond the violent mobs that interrupted the peaceful process of certifying an election. The rioters — hundreds of whom have been charged with crimes —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Cynthia Tucker: Trump and football lead voters down sickening path

The race for a Georgia Senate seat, a contest between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, ought to offer an easy choice. Warnock is a reliable, honest and hard-working senator who has championed a vast array of benefits for his constituents. Walker, by contrast, is a lying, hypocritical know-nothing with a history of violence against women. Yet, the two men are locked in a tight contest, neck-and-neck in the polls. Even as reporters have revealed Walker’s many and serious flaws, he has...
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Tom Campbell: After elections, will partisanship finally fade?

Don’t be surprised when Republicans retain control of both houses in our legislature in the Nov. 8 election. They should. They carefully engineered and gerrymandered most of the 120 House districts and 50 Senate districts so they could stay in control. The only real question in doubt is whether Republicans will have supermajorities in one or both chambers. That becomes important because it will determine whether the dominant Republican caucuses can pass just about anything they want without being stopped. Currently, the governor can veto...
OHIO STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: Exposing Biden's 'Jim Crow 2.0' slander

Early voting began in Georgia several days ago. There is, of course, intense interest in both the state’s Senate race, with University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the governor’s race, between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp is going to win, but the Senate contest is essentially tied. Its outcome might well determine which party controls the Senate. How intense is voter interest in Georgia? Just look at turnout. People are voting early in droves....
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Irony of liberals' dubious policies defy any explanation

I have seen several recent examples of why liberals are often the silliest and most delusional folks who ever drew a breath, and I would ask all who read this if you somehow cannot agree with that premise, then please explain the following to me: It seems that the liberal city of St. Louis has decided to sue Hyundai and Kia because their cars have a horrible habit of getting car-jacked more than any other models. Obviously you can’t have cars offering themselves up for...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Star Parker: We need GOP to deliver our new leadership

As November elections approach, the glaring and deeply troubling headline I see is Americans becoming increasingly alienated from their own country. There has never been a greater need for a new generation of leaders to restore clarity about American principles and plant them in American hearts and minds. The Wall Street Journal reports that all branches of the U.S. military are coming up short in recruiting goals. ...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rachel Marsden: Might be time for anti-woke populists to start party

One of the most puzzling aspects of American politics to foreigners living in western democracies is the two-party straitjacket that hinders renewal. Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke of her interest in preventing former President Donald Trump from ever again running the country, and mentioned that Trump being the Republican nominee would “shatter” the party and give rise to a new “conservative” party. Great idea, Liz! ...
FLORIDA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: Impact of school lockdowns was disastrous

The pandemic lockdowns were a policy blunder for the ages, and the economic, social and health consequences are still playing out. But the worst catastrophe was visited on America’s children, as the release of the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress shows. The 2022 NAEP test, often called the nation’s report card, found a record drop in learning across the U.S. since the last test in 2019. The tests measured proficiency in math and reading for fourth and eighth graders, and the harm from closed...
FLORIDA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Lawmaker faces GOP challenger in state House District 25

With the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court this year, states now have the right to enact legislation that restricts access to legal abortion. On Nov. 8, voters in state House District 25 will elect a representative who will soon be put to the test regarding issues affecting abortion rights and the rights of the unborn. The choices for voters in state House District 25 are state...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Froma Harrop: Veteran candidates unusually dishonorable

We can well understand Joe Kent’s grief over the death of his wife. Shannon was a Navy cryptologic technician who tragically died in a suicide bombing in Syria. But as a candidate for a House seat in Washington state, Kent is using his loss as some strange kind of cover for spreading the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. In doing so, the CIA paramilitary officer is simultaneously betraying his country and disrespecting his late wife’s courage and sacrifice. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

John Hood: Student debt relief will cost more in long run

The U.S. Department of Education has started taking applications from former university students hoping to force taxpayers to pay off their loans. President Joe Biden’s loan-transfer diktat is one of the worst policies of modern times: hugely expensive, patently illegal, and grossly unfair to the millions of borrowers who worked hard and sacrificed much to pay off their debts. I hope the policy is struck down in court. It richly deserves to be. Today, though, I wish to rebut an argument frequently made in its...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy