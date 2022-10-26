ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cynthia Tucker: Trump and football lead voters down sickening path

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfCg5_0imlNOUN00

The race for a Georgia Senate seat, a contest between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, ought to offer an easy choice. Warnock is a reliable, honest and hard-working senator who has championed a vast array of benefits for his constituents. Walker, by contrast, is a lying, hypocritical know-nothing with a history of violence against women.

Yet, the two men are locked in a tight contest, neck-and-neck in the polls. Even as reporters have revealed Walker’s many and serious flaws, he has remained a serious threat to win Warnock’s seat. I find it unfathomable that so many Georgians intend to cast their votes for Walker, who is astoundingly unfit for any political office — especially one of the highest in the land.

He can barely put together two consecutive sensible sentences, but he did manage to clear a ridiculously low bar of expectations at the only debate where he has agreed to appear. In other words, he didn’t say, in the immortal words of a 1992 vice presidential contender, “Who am I? Why am I here?”

Even so, he did give some answers at the Oct. 14 event that made no sense. When Warnock pointed to Republicans’ refusal to cap the price for prescription insulin, which diabetics depend on, Walker responded: “I believe in reducing insulin, but at the same time you got to eat right. Because he may not know and I know many people that’s on insulin, and unless you have eating right, insulin is doing you no good.” It sounded as though he was blaming diabetics for their condition.

Did his nonsensical answers hurt him with Republican voters? Nope. Nor have revelations that he has lied about and ignored many of his children, despite giving lectures about responsible fatherhood. Nor have credible allegations that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, despite his support for a strict ban on the procedure. Nor has a past of domestic violence, including an episode in which he held a gun to the head of his then-wife. (Law enforcement officials took his threats seriously enough that he was temporarily banned from access to firearms.)

What gives with his supporters? Well, there is the lasting influence of Donald Trump on Republican voters. Trump helped persuade Walker to get in the race and promptly gave him a lift with an enthusiastic endorsement. Walker and Trump have been friends since Walker started his pro football career with the New Jersey Generals, a team Trump owned in the short-lived USFL.

Let’s not discount the influence of football itself in the Deep South, where the sport is practically the official religion. Walker was a Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Georgia, which made him a legend in the state even before his professional career. His playing days gave him name recognition mere campaign ads can’t buy.

Political prognosticators point also to the economic headwinds that all Democrats are facing — especially rising gas prices — as the main factor lifting Walker’s campaign. During the debate, he did remember his coaching and returned repeatedly to that theme, even as he mangled his sentences. Americans’ insistence on access to cheap gas is a problem for the planet, but it also runs against the rules of the free marketplace so many, especially Republicans, claim to believe in.

Republicans claim that fuel would be cheaper if petroleum companies were allowed to drill for more oil, but that is simply not true. Oil is an international commodity sold on an international market. For the past two years, the United States has been a net exporter of oil — meaning that we sold more abroad than we bought from other countries. Still, our appropriate refusal to buy gas from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine has limited our supply and pushed prices up.

Petroleum companies, meanwhile, are enjoying the high prices. They have posted robust profits in the last several months, making a healthy recovery from their pandemic-related losses. If Walker has a way to change that, he hasn’t revealed it.

If Walker wins this race, prices at the pump won’t go lower, but the Republican Party will continue its decline.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reflector

Byron York: Exposing Biden's 'Jim Crow 2.0' slander

Early voting began in Georgia several days ago. There is, of course, intense interest in both the state’s Senate race, with University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the governor’s race, between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp is going to win, but the Senate contest is essentially tied. Its outcome might well determine which party controls the Senate. How intense is voter interest in Georgia? Just look at turnout. People are voting early in droves....
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Gene Lyons: 2022 Midterms: Much ado about nothing

As Election Day approaches, I often find myself thinking of H.L. Mencken. Particularly during off-year contests. “The Sage of Baltimore,” as he was known, expressed lifelong disdain for politicians, and his mordant wit made him very funny about it. “Democracy,” he wrote, “is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.” Mencken’s heyday was the 1920s, in the shadow of the Great War. Unlike most contemporary pundits, he felt no need to express false pieties...
The Daily Reflector

Tom Campbell: After elections, will partisanship finally fade?

Don’t be surprised when Republicans retain control of both houses in our legislature in the Nov. 8 election. They should. They carefully engineered and gerrymandered most of the 120 House districts and 50 Senate districts so they could stay in control. The only real question in doubt is whether Republicans will have supermajorities in one or both chambers. That becomes important because it will determine whether the dominant Republican caucuses can pass just about anything they want without being stopped. Currently, the governor can veto...
OHIO STATE
The Daily Reflector

Letter: Lost not stolen: Send deniers packing

Mid-term elections have brought anger, incivility, negativity and disinformation that dismay and exhaust us in our attempts to sort fact from fiction. Our nation’s extreme polarization on vitally important issues threatens our republic’s most fundamental democratic ideals. Our political parties often tend to regard one another as enemies, even traitors — a moment in time so rife with dissension that Americans recently became insurrectionists. How did we get into this mess? ...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Rob Schofield: To Biden critics: We’d love to see your plan

Since Joe Biden assumed the presidency 21 months ago, the United States has, by any fair estimate, enjoyed a remarkable recovery in an array of vitally important areas. During the week in which Biden took office in January 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated that 21,554 Americans died from COVID-19. Last week, the number was 2,566. In January 2021, the U.S. had largely abandoned any national commitment...
The Daily Reflector

Letter: Vote to turn tide of hate, fear

In order to practice the empathy that we preach, we’re frequently forced to take a stab at understanding “the other side.” In our current political climate, this “other side” has too often become Republicans. As with all classifications, there is always the danger of including or excluding at the fringes of this or any other group. Of course many of us disliked the self-serving, conservative policies of some previous administrations, but all those past presidential policies and practices seemed to pale compared to the divisive,...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

U.S. Senate hopeful Beasley rallies supporters in Greenville

U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley rallied supporters in a series of get-out-the-vote events across eastern North Carolina this week including a stop in Greenville. Beasley was joined by congressional candidate Don Davis in Greenville on Thursday at the Eppes Recreational Center on Nash Street. She held a similar event in Windsor earlier in the day and campaigned in Goldsboro and Elizabeth City on Wednesday. “She is a person who has...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Letter: Electing Republicans will not fix inflation

Republicans want the mid-term elections to be about inflation. They want us to believe that President Biden and the Democrats have caused it. This, of course, is not true. The pandemic, with its disruptions to production and supply chains, kicked off inflation. Putin’s war against Ukraine and its threat to international oil supplies has further fueled it. Inflation IS a problem, an international one. Our current rate is 8.2%. In Britain and Germany, it’s about 10%. In Russia, 17%. In Turkey, over 80%. Inflation in...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Editorial: Electoral counts must be safeguarded

No matter what happens in the upcoming midterm elections, Congress should act before the end of this year to safeguard the nation from any more Trump-style attempts to overthrow the will of the voters. As the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has shown in masterful detail, the horror of that day went beyond the violent mobs that interrupted the peaceful process of certifying an election. The rioters — hundreds of whom have been charged with crimes —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Letters: Far left letters ignore Democratic party problems; Ignore flashy mail trash

A response is certainly needed to challenge the many far left Democratic party letters written to the editor and one in particular that writes letters all the time. If you like high inflation, weak foreign policy, deadly increases in crime rates, particularly in blue controlled cities, fentanyl addiction and deaths, a continued border crisis, woke beliefs that men can have babies and there are no longer males and females (pronoun doctrine), CRT indoctrination in our schools, test score rates plummeting, or racial disparities in abortion,...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Froma Harrop: Democrats are better for the economy

A gallon of regular gasoline that cost over $5 in June now goes for about $3.80. So let’s all thank Joe Biden for the lower gas prices. Little to do with Biden, you say? You may be right. But if you blamed him for higher prices back then, why not give him credit now? The answer may be that Republicans have done a pretty good job making the public think...
The Daily Reflector

Oct. 29 Bless Your Heart

I understand if you go through a neighborhood and see all the Democrat signs in the yards they’re probably Section 8 and they live off of us MAGA people. They’re voting for Democrats because they get everything they want for nothing and don’t work. Bless your heart to the Bless Your Hearter trying to get relief from stress over ads like Camp Lejeune water and political ads. You will have to take a number as I am already in line checking on it due to...
ARIZONA STATE
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy