Today in Entertainment History: "The Terminator" opened

By By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

On Oct. 26, 1936, country artist Roy Acuff made his first recordings, including “Great Speckled Bird” and “Wabash Cannonball.”

In 1955, “Rebel Without A Cause,” starring James Dean, opened in New York.

In 1965, The Beatles were made Members of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

In 1966, Liberace (lih-ber-AH’-chee) played the parts of both a good and evil pianist on “Batman.”

In 1970, the comic “Doonesbury” by Garry Trudeau premiered.

In 1978, “Hot Child In The City” by Nick Gilder hit No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart. It took 20 weeks from the time it entered the Hot 100 to reach No. 1, longer than any single before it.

In 1981, David Bowie met with the band Queen in Montreaux, Switzerland, to record “Under Pressure” in an all-night session.

In 1982, the hospital drama “St. Elsewhere” premiered on NBC.

In 1984, the movie “The Terminator” opened.

In 1993, Roman Catholic churches in San Juan, Puerto Rico, opened their doors for the night and urged residents to tie black ribbons on trees to protest Madonna’s first concert there.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Jaclyn Smith (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 77. “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is 76. Musician Bootsy Collins is 71. Actor James Pickens Jr. (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 70. Musician David Was of Was (Not Was) is 70. Guitarist Keith Strickland of The B-52′s is 69. Actor Lauren Tewes (“The Love Boat”) is 69. Actor D.W. Moffett (“Chicago Med”) is 68. Actor-singer Rita Wilson is 66. Actor Patrick Breen (“Madam Secretary”) is 62. Actor Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”) is 61. Actor Cary Elwes (EL’-wehz) is 60. Singer Natalie Merchant is 59. Actor Steve Valentine (“Crossing Jordan”) is 56. Country singer Keith Urban is 55. Actor Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash,” ″Ed”) is 54. Actor Rosemarie DeWitt (“The United States of Tara”) is 51. Actor Anthony Rapp (“Rent”) is 51. Writer-actor Seth McFarlane (“Family Guy”) is 49. TV host Paula Faris (“The View”) is 47. Actor Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther”) is 46. Actor Jon Heder (“Blades of Glory,” ″Napoleon Dynamite”) is 45. Singer Mark Barry of BBMak is 44. Actor Folake Olowofoyeku (foh-LAH’-kay oh-low-wow-foh-YAY-koo) (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 39. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 36. Actor Beulah Koale (BYOO’-lah koh-AH’-lay) (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 31.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

