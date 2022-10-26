Read full article on original website
Frost Advisory issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New Jersey, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex and Western Union Counties. In New York, Rockland and Northern Westchester Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Westchester, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Rockland FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New Jersey, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex and Western Union Counties. In New York, Rockland and Northern Westchester Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Passaic; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Union FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New Jersey, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex and Western Union Counties. In New York, Rockland and Northern Westchester Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex and Northern New London Counties. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Kent, Northwest Providence, Washington, Western Kent by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Kent; Northwest Providence; Washington; Western Kent FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Bristol, Newport by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bristol; Newport FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Suffolk MA County. In Rhode Island, Bristol RI and Newport RI Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Western Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Passaic FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Western Passaic County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Southeast Providence by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southeast Providence FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 29 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Southeast Providence RI County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
