Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex and Northern New London Counties. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO