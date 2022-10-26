Read full article on original website
MJF Fires Stokely Hathaway And The Firm After They Attack Jon Moxley On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
MJF has been conflicted in recent weeks and unhappy that Stokely Hathaway has inserted himself into things with him and Jon Moxley. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF told Hathaway that he wanted Moxley at 100% for AEW Full Gear and if The Firm (Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, W. Morrissey, & Ethan Page) disobeyed him, then he'd fire Hathaway and The Firm. Durig the segment, MJF also stated that he would not use the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Moxley at AEW Full Gear.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Called Out For Burying Sonya Deville
Liv Morgan faced off against Sonya Deville in a singles battle last Friday as her apparent spiral into lunacy accelerated. The fight ended in a double count-out because the former SmackDown Women’s Champion was determined to hurt her opponent. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently commented on the SmackDown match between Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan.
411mania.com
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
Will Smith Reveals Floyd Mayweather Called Him 10 Days Straight After Oscars Slap
Will Smith had at least one good friend following the shocking Oscars slap incident on March 27. The King Richard star, 54, revealed in new comments that after he unceremoniously marched onstage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, boxing great Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10 days straight. “I want to say something also about Floyd,” Smith said in video obtained by TMZ Sports, which you can SEE HERE.
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Says He Is Bray Wyatt’s Father
Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules VIP live event. The Boogeyman is one of many who has his sights set on the former Universal Champion. Following his return, fans speculated about who Bray Wyatt would face and who would be his first challenger. However, it appears that Bray Wyatt has already found someone willing to challenge him.
The Elite (Kenny Omega And Young Bucks) 'Erased' In Vignette On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a vignette aired going through the history of The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) where the trio were "erased" out of moments as their words faded. Omega and the Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) are Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion and three of the most decorated wrestlers in company history.
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/29): New USA Tag Belts Debut, Max The Impaler, Ricky Morton In Action
NWA USA Results (10/29) - Handicap Match: Max The Impaler def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. - Jamie Stanley says that Davey Richards has no chance of beating Colby Corino at Hard Times. - Kerry Morton tells May Valentine that he will be keeping an eye on the Davey Richards...
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match
A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman
Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
Kurt Angle Names Three TNA Wrestlers He Believes Should've Had Runs In WWE
Kurt Angle names TNA Wrestling stars he believes could have become WWE Superstars. When Kurt Angle left WWE for TNA Wrestling in 2006, his defection went a long way in taking TNA Wrestling to the next level. As it turns out, Kurt Angle would wind up spending more years of his career as an active wrestler with TNA than he did in WWE. Throughout that time, Kurt Angle wrestled many unique competitors oh, some of whom made it to WWE such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. However, there were also a handful of competitors who never got to have major runs in WWE.
Jay White: Me vs. Kazuchika Okada Is Bigger Than Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada
Switchblade says it's his time and his era. Jay White is now the leader of Bullet Club and has been for several years. White took over the faction following the departure of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Page. Jay White has expanded to include new members...
Cora Jade: AJ Lee & Saraya/Paige Inspired Me To Become A Wrestler
Cora Jade reveals her two biggest inspirations to her pro wrestling career. Many current day female performers around the world will name past stars like Lita, Trish Stratus, and Mickie James as their biggest inspiration to start a career in the squared circle. For Cora Jade, who is one of the youngest stars that WWE currently has to offer, her inspirations are a bit more recent.
Kazuchika Okada Was Hoping To Meet Bryan Danielson At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
AEW and NJPW came together for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a crossover event featuring talent from both promotions. Kazuchika Okada was in one of the headlining bouts as he challenged Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way bout that also featured Adam Cole and Hangman Page.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Closes With Major Turn Involving MJF
MJF is now officially a babyface. The 10/26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" went off the air with The Firm's W. Morrisey sending MJF through a table with a chokeslam, bringing to a close a wild segment where MJF tried to rescue Jon Moxley from a beatdown at the hands of The Firm.
Paul Heyman Warns Roman About Logan Paul, Powerhouse Hobbs Targets Wardlow | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 28, 2022. - Tonight, Paul Heyman tried to warn Roman Reigns about Logan Paul's possibly getting a lucky knockout punch in during their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. - Tonight, Ronda Rousey...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn’s Involvement With The Bloodline Was Only Meant To Be Short-Term
Sami Zayn was formally welcomed into The Bloodline as an honorary member of the group back in September. He is considered to be a treasure for fans currently in The Bloodline stable in the role of the “Honorary Uce.” Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were initially intended to occasionally appear in WWE segments with Sami Zayn when their long-term storyline started.
Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
More On CM Punk, AEW Buyout Talks, WWE Reaction, More
CM Punk is back in the news after things have been quiet. With the uncharacteristic movement on the Brawl Out Situation on Tuesday, October 18 -- Ace Steel being fired, Elite being referenced and being in commercials, and some overall discussion, CM Punk news also emerged. Wrestling Observer noted that...
