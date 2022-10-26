Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Passaic; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Union FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New Jersey, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex and Western Union Counties. In New York, Rockland and Northern Westchester Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Westchester, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Rockland FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New Jersey, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex and Western Union Counties. In New York, Rockland and Northern Westchester Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex and Northern New London Counties. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Mercer and Northwestern Burlington. In Pennsylvania, Eastern Montgomery and Lower Bucks. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington, Western Monmouth by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Western Monmouth FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Mercer and Northwestern Burlington. In Pennsylvania, Eastern Montgomery and Lower Bucks. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Comments / 0