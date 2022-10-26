Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
Video: Heilind Electronics now offers Molex Zero-Hachi 0.80 mm pitch wire-to-board connector system
Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, is currently stocking Molex’s Zero-Hachi 0.80 mm pitch wire-to-board connector system. Ideal for slimmer device form factors in consumer and industrial markets, the connector system is designed for applications such as AR/VR devices, gaming, mobile devices,...
globalspec.com
ST100A wet gas flow meter solves biogas moisture, corrosion and accuracy issues
With its innovative Wet Gas MASSter thermal dispersion flow sensor, the ST100A Flow Meter from Fluid Components International (FCI) solves wet gas and entrained moisture issues that affect biogas measurement accuracy in landfill co-gen power systems and wastewater treatment digester applications, as well as providing down-the-pipe rain shielding in power plants, refineries and other types of stack monitoring.
globalspec.com
WEG reveals CFW900 variable speed drive — A complete control solution
WEG has recently complemented its portfolio with a complete variable speed drive (VSD) solution for driving and controlling three-phase induction and permanent magnet motors. The new CFW900 promises to deliver high performance and safety combined with flexibility and connectivity. The high-tech VSD provides excellent static and dynamic performance, high precision in torque, speed and position control, and can manage a wide variety of applications thanks to its high overload capacity.
globalspec.com
The Wi-Fi 6 spectrum extension
Wi-Fi 6e is an extension of the current Wi-Fi 6 standard (IEEE standard 802.11ax) to include the use of the 6 GHz radio frequency band in addition to the existing 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. This extension looks to cover the 5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz frequency range. This extension to the available operational spectrum significantly increases transmission capacity, delivering faster messaging with lower latency.
globalspec.com
Sono Motors now has 42,000 reservations for solar EVs
To drum up interest in what it calls the world’s first affordable solar electric vehicle (SEV), Sono Motors is conducting a three-week tour in the U.S. The goal is to increase its reservations and pre-orders for the Sion SEV, which the company revealed already stands at more than 42,000. The vehicle is expected to retail in Europe for about $25,000 and production is slated for the second half of 2023.
globalspec.com
5 target areas for the CHIPS Act
Five key areas in semiconductor R&D ecosystem have been identified as being strengthened by the newly signed CHIPS and Science Act, according to a new report from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report highlights not just areas where R&D funding will be bolstered...
globalspec.com
5G private network security lab opens
Israeli startup OneLayer has opened what it claims is one of the world’s first 5G private network security labs with the goal to research threats into private cellular networks. The lab will act as a digital twin to simulate specific threat scenarios posed to an enterprise network. The simulations...
globalspec.com
Argo AI to close as Ford and VW discontinue robotaxi support
Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen (VW) are removing support for their joint autonomous driving robotaxi division, Argo AI. The news comes as Ford said it made a strategic decision to shift its capital spending from Level 4 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) being developed by Argo AI to internally developed L2+/L3 autonomous driving technology.
globalspec.com
SK Hynix: Officially considering selling China fabs
Despite receiving a one-year exemption to receive semiconductor equipment from U.S.-based vendors, SK Hynix officially said it is considering selling its Chinese fabs due to the ongoing semiconductor arms race. The Korean memory giant also revealed it will reduce production volume and cut its 2023 capital expenditure by more than...
globalspec.com
WEG reveals new line of motors for high-thrust vertical applications
The new Vertical High Thrust motor from WEG combines high power and performance levels with high load capacity to meet the demanding regulatory requirements of the American Petroleum Institute (API). The motor features a solid or hollow shaft, non-reversing ratchet option, optimized heat transfer system, lower vibration and higher thrust capacity.
globalspec.com
Tackle challenging applications with new Seco High Feed SP milling systems
Milling challenging materials like tough steels, stainless steels, super-alloys and titanium cause built-up or notched edges and broken inserts that increase tooling costs and cause unexpected downtime. To overcome these challenging ISO P, M and S materials, the new next-generation Seco High Feed SP milling system features a combination of dedicated cutting geometries and insert grades, as well as optimized lead angles, that combine to boost material removal rates, maximize chip evacuation and extend tool life.
globalspec.com
Edible QR codes promise to improve food safety, traceability
Scientists at Japan’s Osaka University have developed edible tags, or QR codes, that are embedded within food that reveal information about the food such as its ingredients and its source. Using a method called “interiqr” a tag is embedded within 3D printed food without changing its outward appearance or...
globalspec.com
FPT Industrial marks launch of carbon-neutral ePowertrain plant
FPT Industrial has inaugurated its new ePowertrain plant in Turin, Italy. The carbon-neutral site is dedicated to the production of electric axles for heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), electric central drives, and to the assembly of battery packs for light commercial vehicles and buses. The facility is the first totally carbon-neutral...
globalspec.com
A salty system for storing hydrogen
Hydrogen is widely touted as a major component of a clean, sustainable energy future, but current means of handling large quantities are dependent on the availability of precious metal catalysts for liquefaction and vessels that can withstand extremely high pressures. Researchers in Germany report development of a salty approach for the efficient storage and release of large volumes of hydrogen. The method stores and releases high purity hydrogen by use of readily available bicarbonate and formate salts in the presence of naturally occurring α-amino acids.
Comments / 0