Huntsville, AL

storyboardmemphis.org

Huntsville, Alabama: Let’s Rocket

Along a tree-lined brick sidewalk, a stylized Darth Vader loomed over R2-D2, both metal sculptures securely bolted to an entryway. Right across the street, Robert Johnson’s smiling likeness adorned the gray awning of Moe’s Original Bar B Que. After a couple of craft beers at the nearby Casual Pint, we’ve decided on pizza for dinner versus barbecue, so we stepped past Lord Vader and headed inside a Mellow Mushroom.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville elementary school class celebrates publishing its own book

A third-grade class at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School celebrated publishing their own book Friday. Quanisha Ford, who teaches the class, had her students write and illustrate a book based on their classroom theme, Hollywood. The book, called "Ms. Ford's Class Goes to Hollywood," was published by a publisher...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant

Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
ATHENS, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Railyard BBQ Brawl and Music Festival returns to downtown Madison this Saturday

MADISON – Railyard BBQ Brawl is bringing the heat to Downtown Madison with a Kansas City style barbecue competition on Oct. 29 for the second year in a row. The competition and music festival is returning from its inaugural cook-off last year. Festival-goers this year will see a flipped field layout from last year, but will remain on the open field on Martin St.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
apr.org

No Stone Unturned-- Part 4 "...what happened in the South, happened in the North."

Alabama voters head to the polls for the November midterm election next month. One issue on the ballot would do away with slavery. It’s still allowed in the state constitution. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into one lingering aspect of the slave trade. APR’s focus is on finding and preserving slave cemeteries in the state. By the time of the Civil War, an estimated four hundred thousand people were held as slaves in Alabama. Some accounts put the number throughout the South at closer to four million. That would appear to make the issue of slave cemetery preservation a southern issue. But, that doesn't appear to be the case. Here’s part four of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Road resurfacing projects to take place in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is investing almost $9 million to give roads a major facelift. Hopefully, the one giving you a bumpy ride to work is on the list. More than 103 roads in need of resurfacing will be getting attention. This is the largest budget...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Bracebridge hospital unit outbreak declared over, Huntsville units still in outbreak mode

Two hospital units, the east and south wings at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) site, remain in outbreak mode at this time. While the outbreak in the north wing of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital has been declared over, according to a press release issued today by Muskoka Algonquin Health Care which manages both the Bracebridge and Huntsville hospital sites.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Will the Magic City Classic return to Legion Field next year?

Will the Magic City Classic return to Legion Field next year?

There’s a possibility this could be the last Magic City Classic at Legion Field. The contract between the city of Birmingham and the two universities that compete in the annual football game, Alabama State University and Alabama A&M, expires on Dec. 3. As of now, no one from city hall or the universities has said publicly if the contract will be renewed, but ultimately the decision will come from the schools.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Government Technology

Alabama Utility Takes Steps Toward Public Internet

(TNS) — Decatur Utilities took a step toward a public fiber-optic broadband internet system this week when it hired a consultant to do a financial analysis of the project. It was one of several expenditures the board approved Monday, including the replacement of a 64-year-old wastewater lift station. The...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Location of next year's Magic City Classic still in the air

One of the largest classic football games between two historically Black universities could have a change of venue next year. The Magic City Classic features Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University. Since 1940, the game has been played at Legion Field in Birmingham. However, next year's location is up...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

