Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
storyboardmemphis.org
Huntsville, Alabama: Let’s Rocket
Along a tree-lined brick sidewalk, a stylized Darth Vader loomed over R2-D2, both metal sculptures securely bolted to an entryway. Right across the street, Robert Johnson’s smiling likeness adorned the gray awning of Moe’s Original Bar B Que. After a couple of craft beers at the nearby Casual Pint, we’ve decided on pizza for dinner versus barbecue, so we stepped past Lord Vader and headed inside a Mellow Mushroom.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville elementary school class celebrates publishing its own book
A third-grade class at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School celebrated publishing their own book Friday. Quanisha Ford, who teaches the class, had her students write and illustrate a book based on their classroom theme, Hollywood. The book, called "Ms. Ford's Class Goes to Hollywood," was published by a publisher...
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant
Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
themadisonrecord.com
Railyard BBQ Brawl and Music Festival returns to downtown Madison this Saturday
MADISON – Railyard BBQ Brawl is bringing the heat to Downtown Madison with a Kansas City style barbecue competition on Oct. 29 for the second year in a row. The competition and music festival is returning from its inaugural cook-off last year. Festival-goers this year will see a flipped field layout from last year, but will remain on the open field on Martin St.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman shares her story of addiction in hopes of helping others
One Huntsville woman is using her personal struggle with addiction to help others, as a peer support specialist with Partnership for a Drug-Free Community. Laura knows what it's like to feel hopeless, after struggling with addiction for more than half of her life. "It all started over one pill, and...
Historic building at Marshall Space Flight Center to come down this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Building 4200, Marshall’s administrative headquarters' from 1963 until 2020, is scheduled for demolition on Oct. 29, helping to make way for a series of new, state-of-the-art facilities tailored to help NASA map out the next century’s worth of discoveries in space. More importantly, say...
WAAY-TV
Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
Famed jazz artist coming to Decatur for free concert
If you want to take in the sounds of the French Quarter, you don't need to go far.
apr.org
No Stone Unturned-- Part 4 "...what happened in the South, happened in the North."
Alabama voters head to the polls for the November midterm election next month. One issue on the ballot would do away with slavery. It’s still allowed in the state constitution. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into one lingering aspect of the slave trade. APR’s focus is on finding and preserving slave cemeteries in the state. By the time of the Civil War, an estimated four hundred thousand people were held as slaves in Alabama. Some accounts put the number throughout the South at closer to four million. That would appear to make the issue of slave cemetery preservation a southern issue. But, that doesn't appear to be the case. Here’s part four of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
WAFF
Road resurfacing projects to take place in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is investing almost $9 million to give roads a major facelift. Hopefully, the one giving you a bumpy ride to work is on the list. More than 103 roads in need of resurfacing will be getting attention. This is the largest budget...
doppleronline.ca
Bracebridge hospital unit outbreak declared over, Huntsville units still in outbreak mode
Two hospital units, the east and south wings at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) site, remain in outbreak mode at this time. While the outbreak in the north wing of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital has been declared over, according to a press release issued today by Muskoka Algonquin Health Care which manages both the Bracebridge and Huntsville hospital sites.
Will the Magic City Classic return to Legion Field next year?
There’s a possibility this could be the last Magic City Classic at Legion Field. The contract between the city of Birmingham and the two universities that compete in the annual football game, Alabama State University and Alabama A&M, expires on Dec. 3. As of now, no one from city hall or the universities has said publicly if the contract will be renewed, but ultimately the decision will come from the schools.
Huntsville to study ‘failing’ seawalls at Big Spring Park lake
Updated at 7:23 p.m.: The city council approved the contract without discussion at Thursday’s meeting. Original story: Huntsville officials are concerned about “failing” seawalls along the lake in Big Spring Park and are looking to investigate the cause. The city council on Thursday will consider a $44,000...
Huntsville renters face eviction as emergency rental assistance funds dry up
Madison County residents are losing their homes while waiting for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance checks to come in the mail.
Government Technology
Alabama Utility Takes Steps Toward Public Internet
(TNS) — Decatur Utilities took a step toward a public fiber-optic broadband internet system this week when it hired a consultant to do a financial analysis of the project. It was one of several expenditures the board approved Monday, including the replacement of a 64-year-old wastewater lift station. The...
WAAY-TV
Location of next year's Magic City Classic still in the air
One of the largest classic football games between two historically Black universities could have a change of venue next year. The Magic City Classic features Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University. Since 1940, the game has been played at Legion Field in Birmingham. However, next year's location is up...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
Halloween Day trial set for Huntsville triple murder
A Huntsville man accused in the shooting deaths of three people in 2018 is set to have a jury trial on October 31.
wtvy.com
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
