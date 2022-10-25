Anthony Wayne girls soccer clinched its fourth consecutive Division I district title with the Generals’ 1-0 victory over Notre Dame Academy in a Division I district final at Springfield Community Stadium on Thursday. Anthony Wayne (13-2-5) advances to a regional semifinal under coach Lori Williams. The Generals will face Northview at 6 p.m. at Perrysburg’s Widdel Field at Steinecker Stadium on Tuesday. Northview defeated Findlay 1-0 in the Wildcats’ district title win. “I thought that the [seniors] did a phenomenal job of playing to their strengths,” Williams said. “For Mallori Pollock to finish the district's semi PK shoot out, and then Mallory Smucker to finish a goal today, that, to me, is what senior leadership is all about. But it was from a freshman that [Smucker] got the pass.”

