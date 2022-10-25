ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Basketball World Celebrating Legendary Coach Bobby Knight

October 25, 2022 marks the 82nd birthday of legendary college basketball head coach Bobby Knight. The sports world took to Twitter to celebrate Knight's big day. "Wishing Coach Knight the happiest of birthdays!" one fan wrote. "Happy Birthday to one of the best college basketball coaches of all time," another...
247Sports

Everything Wayne Tinkle said at Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day 2022

College basketball media days are unfolding across the country this month, and now it’s the Pac-12’s turn to take the stage. The conference’s annual media event is unfolding at the Pac-12 Studios in San Francisco with each member school sending three representatives to field questions, and on the men’s side for Oregon State, head coach Wayne Tinkle, guard Dexter Akanno, and forward Glenn Taylor Jr. made the quick flight south.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Preseason ranking throwback to Turgeon's first year, transfers ranked and Willard's style

It's been a while since anyone might've ranked Maryland basketball outside of the top-50 nationally to start a season, but then, it's also been a long time since the program was breaking in a new coach while rebuilding its roster. The last time that happened, in 2011-2012, 2011-2012 under Mark Turgeon, they finished 17-15 overall and 6-10 in the ACC.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
ESPN

Steve Masiello out as Manhattan men's hoops coach

Steve Masiello is out as Manhattan's head coach just two weeks before the season. Masiello was entering the final season of his contract, and no agreement on an extension was reached. "We thank Coach Masiello for his service and wish him well," Manhattan athletic director Marianne Reilly said in a...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Sports

Manhattan fires Steve Masiello: Jaspers make move less than two weeks before he was to start 12th season

Steve Masiello is no longer the coach of Manhattan's men's basketball program, the school announced Tuesday. Specifics of why Masiello was terminated after 11 seasons weren't made clear in the school's announcement. Masiello's contract was set to expire this season, and sources told CBS Sports that a fractured relationship with Jaspers athletic director Marianne Reilly played a major factor in the sever. Masiello took Manhattan to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015 but failed to coach the Jaspers to an above-.500 record since.
MANHATTAN, NY
ESPN

UConn freshman Ice Brady out for season with dislocated patella

UConn women's basketball freshman forward Ice Brady will miss the season after suffering a dislocated patella in her right knee, the second season-ending knee injury the Huskies have experienced heading into the 2022-23 campaign. The injury occurred during practice Friday, and Brady underwent surgery Tuesday and will begin rehab Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Paolo Banchero is first No. 1 pick since 1968 to start with five straight 20-point games

When the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero sank a three-pointer with 8:41 to go in Wednesday's night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he became the first No. 1 overall pick to score 20 points or more in his first five career games since Elvin Hayes in 1968. And for gambling enthusiasts, he's also gone over the over/under of his points in each of those games.
ORLANDO, FL
The Blade

Anthony Wayne advances to the Division I regional semifinals in win over Notre Dame

Anthony Wayne girls soccer clinched its fourth consecutive Division I district title with the Generals’ 1-0 victory over Notre Dame Academy in a Division I district final at Springfield Community Stadium on Thursday.  Anthony Wayne (13-2-5) advances to a regional semifinal under coach Lori Williams. The Generals will face Northview at 6 p.m. at Perrysburg’s Widdel Field at Steinecker Stadium on Tuesday. Northview defeated Findlay 1-0 in the Wildcats’ district title win. “I thought that the [seniors] did a phenomenal job of playing to their strengths,” Williams said. “For Mallori Pollock to finish the district's semi PK shoot out, and then Mallory Smucker to finish a goal today, that, to me, is what senior leadership is all about. But it was from a freshman that [Smucker] got the pass.”
WHITEHOUSE, OH

