Basketball World Celebrating Legendary Coach Bobby Knight
October 25, 2022 marks the 82nd birthday of legendary college basketball head coach Bobby Knight. The sports world took to Twitter to celebrate Knight's big day. "Wishing Coach Knight the happiest of birthdays!" one fan wrote. "Happy Birthday to one of the best college basketball coaches of all time," another...
Two weeks before season-opener, Oregon men's basketball dealing with injuries yet again
The Oregon Duck men's basketball team had an offseason last year full of injuries that kept key players off the floor during training camp. For the second year in a row, the Ducks are dealing with injuries yet again. Oregon head coach Dana Altman spoke at the Pac-12 Media Day...
AAC basketball preview: Everything you should know for the 2022-23 season
Houston is considered the overwhelming favorite in the American Athletic Conference. Memphis (picked by the league’s coaches to finish second) and Cincinnati are perennial contenders. Temple and Tulane are on the come-up. But will the AAC have much more in the way of legitimate firepower in 2022-23? Tigers coach Penny Hardaway thinks so.
Everything Wayne Tinkle said at Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day 2022
College basketball media days are unfolding across the country this month, and now it’s the Pac-12’s turn to take the stage. The conference’s annual media event is unfolding at the Pac-12 Studios in San Francisco with each member school sending three representatives to field questions, and on the men’s side for Oregon State, head coach Wayne Tinkle, guard Dexter Akanno, and forward Glenn Taylor Jr. made the quick flight south.
A Kentucky coal miner rushed from work to watch a basketball game with his son. Now he's being rewarded with VIP tickets.
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Preseason ranking throwback to Turgeon's first year, transfers ranked and Willard's style
It's been a while since anyone might've ranked Maryland basketball outside of the top-50 nationally to start a season, but then, it's also been a long time since the program was breaking in a new coach while rebuilding its roster. The last time that happened, in 2011-2012, 2011-2012 under Mark Turgeon, they finished 17-15 overall and 6-10 in the ACC.
Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Ben Vander Plas
How will the Ohio grad transfer fit into UVA's rotation?
How Notre Dame women’s basketball drew on program legend for 2022-23 motivation
Notre Dame women's basketball looked to a program legend to draw motivation for the Irish's upcoming 2022-23 season.
ESPN
Steve Masiello out as Manhattan men's hoops coach
Steve Masiello is out as Manhattan's head coach just two weeks before the season. Masiello was entering the final season of his contract, and no agreement on an extension was reached. "We thank Coach Masiello for his service and wish him well," Manhattan athletic director Marianne Reilly said in a...
CBS Sports
Manhattan fires Steve Masiello: Jaspers make move less than two weeks before he was to start 12th season
Steve Masiello is no longer the coach of Manhattan's men's basketball program, the school announced Tuesday. Specifics of why Masiello was terminated after 11 seasons weren't made clear in the school's announcement. Masiello's contract was set to expire this season, and sources told CBS Sports that a fractured relationship with Jaspers athletic director Marianne Reilly played a major factor in the sever. Masiello took Manhattan to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015 but failed to coach the Jaspers to an above-.500 record since.
ESPN
UConn freshman Ice Brady out for season with dislocated patella
UConn women's basketball freshman forward Ice Brady will miss the season after suffering a dislocated patella in her right knee, the second season-ending knee injury the Huskies have experienced heading into the 2022-23 campaign. The injury occurred during practice Friday, and Brady underwent surgery Tuesday and will begin rehab Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Paolo Banchero is first No. 1 pick since 1968 to start with five straight 20-point games
When the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero sank a three-pointer with 8:41 to go in Wednesday's night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he became the first No. 1 overall pick to score 20 points or more in his first five career games since Elvin Hayes in 1968. And for gambling enthusiasts, he's also gone over the over/under of his points in each of those games.
Anthony Wayne advances to the Division I regional semifinals in win over Notre Dame
Anthony Wayne girls soccer clinched its fourth consecutive Division I district title with the Generals’ 1-0 victory over Notre Dame Academy in a Division I district final at Springfield Community Stadium on Thursday. Anthony Wayne (13-2-5) advances to a regional semifinal under coach Lori Williams. The Generals will face Northview at 6 p.m. at Perrysburg’s Widdel Field at Steinecker Stadium on Tuesday. Northview defeated Findlay 1-0 in the Wildcats’ district title win. “I thought that the [seniors] did a phenomenal job of playing to their strengths,” Williams said. “For Mallori Pollock to finish the district's semi PK shoot out, and then Mallory Smucker to finish a goal today, that, to me, is what senior leadership is all about. But it was from a freshman that [Smucker] got the pass.”
UConn star freshman joins Paige Bueckers on sidelines with devastating injury
UConn can’t seem to avoid the injury bug. It was announced today freshman Isuneh (a.k.a Ice) Brady will miss the entire NCAAW season after dislocating her patella in her right knee. According to ESPN, the injury occurred on Oct. 21 and underwent a successful on Tuesday. Brady was a...
High school state tournament scores for Oct. 27
Here are the OHSAA fall sports state tournament scores for Toledo-area teams on Thursday, Oct. 27. GIRLS SOCCER Division I Northview district■ Final: No. 2 Northview 1, No. 8 Findlay 0
