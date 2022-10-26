Read full article on original website
‘Magic in the field’: Local married couple makes history, officiating high school football game together
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the high school season winds down, history in Shelby County is being made, not so much involving what happens in between the lines, but rather who’s on the field. “It’s hard to find a word that describes it, because you never think that it’s going to happen,” said Marron Hopkins. ► […]
3 best Mike Conley moments for the Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis loves Mike Conley, and Mike Conley loves Memphis. Not long before Ja Morant arrived, Mac-11 was the starting point guard during the most successful era of Grizzlies basketball. He stayed in Beale Street for 12 seasons and became a part of the “Core Four” alongside Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph,...
Joakim Dodson, son of former Memphis Tigers star Damien Dodson, shines at WR for Collierville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of Collierville's most dynamic offensive weapons is wide receiver Joakim Dodson. "Exceptional athlete, brings a whole bunch to this football team," head coach Joe Rocconi said. "I think no doubt he's a Power 5 level talent. Dodson is only a sophomore, and he already offers...
SPORTS ALERT- Trojans pull away from Bolivar, next up playoff at Memphis East
The plan for the Millington Trojans and Head Coach Chris Michael coming to the Friday night regular-season finale was to beat the Bolivar Central Tigers and continue to build momentum toward the postseason. The Tigers quickly tossed a monkey wrench in the agenda for the host Trojans, keeping the first...
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
According to Google Trends’ Frightgeist, the most popular costume in Memphis this year is going to be Spider-Man (which is predicted to also be the second-most popular costume in the country). Let that lack of originality sink in. Spider-Men are about to take over the city, and we can’t stop them. And it’s like, did they ever stop to think about the effect that’ll have on the fabric of society? Apparently not. And I’m sure you want to quip, “Not all Spider-Men.” But here we are, with too many, and to quote the villain in The Incredibles, “If everyone’s super, no one will be.”
‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis
Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Alive in Memphis
Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported. We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the...
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
GloRilla puts a spin on the hip-hop scene
“I’m F-R-E-E f-k n-a free” —a five-word phrase that blasted throughout radios and took TikTok by storm. The song known as‘“FNF’ (Let’s Go)”, quickly became a global hit and catapulted the career of the rapper GloRilla. The once unknown rapper soared to new heights of fame during summer of 2022, due to “FNF” bringing a new sound that was greatly needed in the hip-hop scene. While most hip-hop songs focused on drugs, sex and alochol, GloRilla flipped the script and rapped about loving oneself and staying positive. Her energetic lyrics empower young girls to know they do not need to dress sexual to be loved or need a man to validate their worth. The Memphis-based rapper created the black anthem of the summer and gave much needed confidence to young, black girls everywhere.
Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
Comcast looking to fill 40 job positions in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New job opportunities are coming to Memphis. Comcast will be hiring 40 residential installation and service technicians in the Bluff City. The technicians will be responsible for delivery and installation services. The company is offering a $1,500 sign-up bonus to hired candidates. The company is now accepting applications. To learn more about […]
Memphis school board begins national search for next superintendent
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Members of the Memphis-Shelby County school board are casting a wider net to find the school system’s next superintendent. Less than two months after former Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent Dr. Joris Ray stepped down during an investigation regarding policy violations, the school board is ready to move forward with finding his replacement. Board member Michelle Mckissack […]
In search of a new superintendent, again!
Finding the “right fit” superintendent for our school system will be a daunting task. There is so much at stake. So, what can we look forward to in our search for a new leader: drama, intrigue, suspense, and, yes, uncertainty for sure?. Like everyone, I hope we can...
Nearly $30M cruise ship dock expansion planned for Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis city leaders want to spend nearly $30 million to build a new dock for cruise ships and expand the existing one on the riverfront. The city plans to expand the current docking facility at Beale Street Landing and add a new dock at Greenbelt Park. State funding would pay for much of […]
Civil War relics found under Memphis bridge as Mississippi River water levels drop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Longtime relic collector Riley Bryant said he had a good hunch that he would find something interesting last weekend under the I-55 bridge in Memphis as the Mississippi River's water levels reached record lows. But the 21-year-old student and videographer never expected to see such a...
Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q Has New Owners
NaMario Yancey is the new co-owner with his brother, Napoleon Yancey, of Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q (Credit: Michael Donahue) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
Memphis man wanted for kidnapping, robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is wanted after police say he kidnapped and robbed a man on September 2. Police say Tommy Driskell, who was armed with a handgun, approached the victim while he was at the Highway Express gas station on Watkins street, held him against his will, and forced him to drive […]
2 People Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 240 near the Millbranch Road exit at around 7 p.m.
