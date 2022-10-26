ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FanSided

3 best Mike Conley moments for the Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis loves Mike Conley, and Mike Conley loves Memphis. Not long before Ja Morant arrived, Mac-11 was the starting point guard during the most successful era of Grizzlies basketball. He stayed in Beale Street for 12 seasons and became a part of the “Core Four” alongside Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph,...
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

According to Google Trends’ Frightgeist, the most popular costume in Memphis this year is going to be Spider-Man (which is predicted to also be the second-most popular costume in the country). Let that lack of originality sink in. Spider-Men are about to take over the city, and we can’t stop them. And it’s like, did they ever stop to think about the effect that’ll have on the fabric of society? Apparently not. And I’m sure you want to quip, “Not all Spider-Men.” But here we are, with too many, and to quote the villain in The Incredibles, “If everyone’s super, no one will be.”
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis

Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
MEMPHIS, TN
TMZ.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Alive in Memphis

Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported. We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the...
MEMPHIS, TN
whitestationscroll.net

GloRilla puts a spin on the hip-hop scene

“I’m F-R-E-E f-k n-a free” —a five-word phrase that blasted throughout radios and took TikTok by storm.  The song known as‘“FNF’ (Let’s Go)”, quickly became a global hit and catapulted the career of the rapper GloRilla. The once unknown rapper soared to new heights of fame during summer of 2022, due to “FNF” bringing a new sound that was greatly needed in the hip-hop scene. While most hip-hop songs focused on drugs, sex and alochol, GloRilla flipped the script and rapped about loving oneself and staying positive. Her energetic lyrics empower young girls to know they do not need to dress sexual to be loved or need a man to validate their worth. The Memphis-based rapper created the black anthem of the summer and gave much needed confidence to young, black girls everywhere.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Comcast looking to fill 40 job positions in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New job opportunities are coming to Memphis. Comcast will be hiring 40 residential installation and service technicians in the Bluff City. The technicians will be responsible for delivery and installation services. The company is offering a $1,500 sign-up bonus to hired candidates. The company is now accepting applications. To learn more about […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis school board begins national search for next superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Members of the Memphis-Shelby County school board are casting a wider net to find the school system’s next superintendent. Less than two months after former Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent Dr. Joris Ray stepped down during an investigation regarding policy violations, the school board is ready to move forward with finding his replacement. Board member Michelle Mckissack […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

In search of a new superintendent, again!

Finding the “right fit” superintendent for our school system will be a daunting task. There is so much at stake. So, what can we look forward to in our search for a new leader: drama, intrigue, suspense, and, yes, uncertainty for sure?. Like everyone, I hope we can...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly $30M cruise ship dock expansion planned for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis city leaders want to spend nearly $30 million to build a new dock for cruise ships and expand the existing one on the riverfront. The city plans to expand the current docking facility at Beale Street Landing and add a new dock at Greenbelt Park. State funding would pay for much of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q Has New Owners

NaMario Yancey is the new co-owner with his brother, Napoleon Yancey, of Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q (Credit: Michael Donahue) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man wanted for kidnapping, robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is wanted after police say he kidnapped and robbed a man on September 2. Police say Tommy Driskell, who was armed with a handgun, approached the victim while he was at the Highway Express gas station on Watkins street, held him against his will, and forced him to drive […]
MEMPHIS, TN
