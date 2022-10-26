Read full article on original website
Drunk driver charged by police following motor vehicle crash in Lacey
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Little Egg Harbor woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving after a motor vehicle crash in Lacey Township Sunday. Lacey police officers D’Antonio and Biel responded to the area of Route 9 near Nautilus Boulevard for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at around 1:33 pm. “Upon arrival, officers met with the involved parties. Investigation at the scene revealed that one of the drivers, Jessica Yannacone, 29, of Little Egg Harbor, was driving while intoxicated,” said Police Chief Michael DiBella. “[she] was placed under arrest and transported The post Drunk driver charged by police following motor vehicle crash in Lacey appeared first on Shore News Network.
70-year-old man killed while doing landscaping work by passing car
Princeton, NJ- A 70-year-old Ewing man killed well in the roadway performing landscaping work on Mercer Road Friday morning. According to police, Salvatore Esposito-Dimarcant, was in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when a 2010 Kia struck him while passing by. The driver, Linda Simmins was driving at around eight 10:38 a.m. when the collision occurred. Esposito-Dimarcant was rushed to a Bristol-Myers Squibb Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional where he later died from his injuries. At this time no charges have been filed and police are asking anybody who may have witnessed the crash to call 609-921-2100. The post 70-year-old man killed while doing landscaping work by passing car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash
LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Toms River man was extricated from his Jeep Grand Cherokee after a crash in Lacey Township on Thursday. Police arrived to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue at around 3:00 pm. Upon their arrival, police found one of the vehicles was overturned. According to police, an Ocean Township woman was traveling eastbound on Lacey Road, in her 2007 Toyota Yaris, at which time a 20-year-old Toms River man, who was operating his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left-hand turn from the westbound Lane The post Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground
Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lakewood police crack down on bad driving
LAKEWOOD, NJ – There’s one thing everyone who lives in Ocean County agrees with. Traffic in Lakewood Township is a nightmare most days of the week. The once-rural pinelands resort community has grown in recent decades to a city with over 100,000 residents. Unfortunately, the road system was never upgraded to accommodate that growth. Tempers flare as congestion slows traffic to a crawl and poorly designed roads are loaded with distracted drivers. This week, the Lakewood Police Department responded by cracking down on distracted driving after several serious accidents were reported in recent weeks. Over a 48-hour period, 70 tickets The post Lakewood police crack down on bad driving appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bomb threat at Lakewood hospital forces lockdown
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Many know it as Paul Kimball, but it’s now officially known as Monmouth Medical Southern Campus and on Friday police responded to a bomb threat at the hospital. Police investigated after a call was made to the hospital, answered by a nurse with a bomb threat. The hospital was placed in lockdown while police investigated the bogus claim that was determined to be another swatting incident. Last week, several shore area schools were victims of swatting that resulted in large police responses. Visitors were not allowed to enter the hospital during the investigation. “Out of an abundance The post Bomb threat at Lakewood hospital forces lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver Hits Police Car, Flees From Scene
BERKELEY – A Lacey Township man has been arrested and charged after hitting a police car and fleeing the scene Sunday afternoon, police said. Around noon, police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a man possibly under the influence at the QuickChek gas pumps located on Atlantic City Boulevard (Route 9). The caller described the man to police as “nodding off” in his car.
Pedestrian Struck In Hit-Run Crash, Driver Charged With DWI: Police
The driver in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian allegedly was caught by police and charged with DWI, authorities said. On Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 12:40 PM, the Evesham Police Department responded to Kings Grants Drive and East Coventry Circle for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. It was also reported that the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.
Cat thief strikes Lacey Township
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A catalytic converter thief got away last Friday after removing the valuable automotive part from a car on Elwood Street. According to Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella, at 7:44 a.m., an officer responded to an Elwood Street residence after a call was received about the theft. “Upon arrival, the complainant advised that sometime between 11:30 p.m. the previous evening and 6:50 a.m., someone cut the catalytic converter out from under their vehicle,” Chief DiBella said. The value of the damage and theft is estimated at $800.00. The post Cat thief strikes Lacey Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say
HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
Hudson Valley Couple Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Local Cemetery
When one of your loved ones has passed on, you want peace of mind knowing that their final resting place is not disturbed in any manner. But not all show such respect. Local police say they've received numerous complaints over the past few months that someone has been stealing from various gravesites at a cemetery in the area.
Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ
PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals. A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected. New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after...
Police warn thieves hacking bank accounts at ATMs in New Jersey
At least 30 victims have come forward already and authorities believe there could be more out there.
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 28-year-old Union County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On October 23, at around 11:55 p.m., an officer was on routine patrol when he observed a Chevrolet Silverado tailgating another vehicle and failing to maintain its lane on Route 46, police said.
Police: 15-year-old stabbed parent with knife at Winsted home
A 15-year-old stabbed one of their parents at a home in Winsted, police say.
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
N.J. man guilty of murdering woman, burying her in home they shared and setting it ablaze
A jury convicted a man Wednesday of killing a longtime family friend at an Ocean Township home they shared, burying her body in the basement and then setting fire to the home to cover his tracks, officials said. Ronald J. Teschner, 52, is guilty of murder, felony murder, aggravated arson,...
New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge
NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
