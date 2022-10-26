Princeton, NJ- A 70-year-old Ewing man killed well in the roadway performing landscaping work on Mercer Road Friday morning. According to police, Salvatore Esposito-Dimarcant, was in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when a 2010 Kia struck him while passing by. The driver, Linda Simmins was driving at around eight 10:38 a.m. when the collision occurred. Esposito-Dimarcant was rushed to a Bristol-Myers Squibb Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional where he later died from his injuries. At this time no charges have been filed and police are asking anybody who may have witnessed the crash to call 609-921-2100. The post 70-year-old man killed while doing landscaping work by passing car appeared first on Shore News Network.

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO