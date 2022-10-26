ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Man Justified in Killing 2 Men Outside Bucks Co. Restaurant, DA Says

An Army reservist who shot and killed two men who were attacking him outside a Bucks County restaurant was justified, officials announced Thursday. The 21-year-old man and a friend were returning to his car on the night of Oct. 7 after leaving the Steam Pub restaurant along the 600 block of Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township when a group of men gathered near his vehicle and attacked him, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark

NEWARK, DE – A 60-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old victim in Newark early Thursday morning. The Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam, who had beaten his victim in the area of Otts Chapel Road at around 1:20 am. “Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body,” the Newark Police Department said. “The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” He was The post 60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Lakewood police crack down on bad driving

LAKEWOOD, NJ – There’s one thing everyone who lives in Ocean County agrees with. Traffic in Lakewood Township is a nightmare most days of the week. The once-rural pinelands resort community has grown in recent decades to a city with over 100,000 residents. Unfortunately, the road system was never upgraded to accommodate that growth. Tempers flare as congestion slows traffic to a crawl and poorly designed roads are loaded with distracted drivers. This week, the Lakewood Police Department responded by cracking down on distracted driving after several serious accidents were reported in recent weeks. Over a 48-hour period, 70 tickets The post Lakewood police crack down on bad driving appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected

BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Burlington City police officers arrived last night at Columbus Park on the report of a trespassing complaint of an unidentified subject making noise and wandering in the area. You can say that the suspect when found, was utterly, or udderly unexpected. At around 10:30 pm, officers searched the park and found their suspect, a cow. Police said the cow evaded capture and fled the scene as officers were not trained or equipped for the act of apprehending a trespassing cow. Officers called for the assistance of a local animal hospital to help retrieve the lost cow The post Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant

In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Chester Avenue

On Oct. 28 at 3:49 a.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 310 Chester Avenue for the report of a robbery that just occurred. When officers arrived, they made contact with the clerk and learned that at approximately 3:47 a.m. a light skinned...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
