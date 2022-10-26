BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Burlington City police officers arrived last night at Columbus Park on the report of a trespassing complaint of an unidentified subject making noise and wandering in the area. You can say that the suspect when found, was utterly, or udderly unexpected. At around 10:30 pm, officers searched the park and found their suspect, a cow. Police said the cow evaded capture and fled the scene as officers were not trained or equipped for the act of apprehending a trespassing cow. Officers called for the assistance of a local animal hospital to help retrieve the lost cow The post Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected appeared first on Shore News Network.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO