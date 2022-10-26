Read full article on original website
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Police: Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Philadelphia overnight Saturday.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Justified in Killing 2 Men Outside Bucks Co. Restaurant, DA Says
An Army reservist who shot and killed two men who were attacking him outside a Bucks County restaurant was justified, officials announced Thursday. The 21-year-old man and a friend were returning to his car on the night of Oct. 7 after leaving the Steam Pub restaurant along the 600 block of Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township when a group of men gathered near his vehicle and attacked him, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
Philadelphia man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal shooting outside of Lincoln High School
Aaron Scott, 22, charged with killing a driver and severely injuring a student near Lincoln High School in Mayfair last year has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.
60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 60-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old victim in Newark early Thursday morning. The Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam, who had beaten his victim in the area of Otts Chapel Road at around 1:20 am. “Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body,” the Newark Police Department said. “The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” He was The post 60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
Woman leaving Pa. nail salon shot by stray bullet: report
According to 6ABC, a woman leaving a Philadelphia nail salon was shot by what police believe was a stray bullet. It all happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 22nd and Dickinson streets in the Point Breeze neighborhood, where police say the woman was shot in her side. The injured...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA: Man justified in killing 2 men who attacked him at parking lot of pub
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month. Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell,...
fox29.com
Video: 4 suspects sought, reward offered in connection with deadly North Philadelphia shooting from January
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of four suspects wanted in connection with a homicide in North Philadelphia from earlier this year. The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit released surveillance video of the alleged suspects as...
fox29.com
Man accused of selling guns linked to Roxborough High School shooting is son of former anti-violence advocate
PHILADELPHIA - The arrest of a former Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy on gun trafficking charges is drawing outrage from the families of gun crime victims and gun control advocates alike. Federal officials allege Samir Ahmad, 29, was charged after selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he...
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
Lakewood police crack down on bad driving
LAKEWOOD, NJ – There’s one thing everyone who lives in Ocean County agrees with. Traffic in Lakewood Township is a nightmare most days of the week. The once-rural pinelands resort community has grown in recent decades to a city with over 100,000 residents. Unfortunately, the road system was never upgraded to accommodate that growth. Tempers flare as congestion slows traffic to a crawl and poorly designed roads are loaded with distracted drivers. This week, the Lakewood Police Department responded by cracking down on distracted driving after several serious accidents were reported in recent weeks. Over a 48-hour period, 70 tickets The post Lakewood police crack down on bad driving appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected
BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Burlington City police officers arrived last night at Columbus Park on the report of a trespassing complaint of an unidentified subject making noise and wandering in the area. You can say that the suspect when found, was utterly, or udderly unexpected. At around 10:30 pm, officers searched the park and found their suspect, a cow. Police said the cow evaded capture and fled the scene as officers were not trained or equipped for the act of apprehending a trespassing cow. Officers called for the assistance of a local animal hospital to help retrieve the lost cow The post Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected appeared first on Shore News Network.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant
In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
Philadelphia, PA, Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Cocaine, Eluding Police at 124 MPH on Atlantic City Expressway
A man from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges of eluding stemming from when he fled from police on the Atlantic City Expressway in 2018 at speeds that reached 124 MPH and cocaine distribution the year prior. 30-year-old Tyree Bey entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree eluding in exchange...
Pa. man ambushed and killed instructor after failing FedEx promotional test: report
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, a North Philadelphia man, disgruntled at being denied a promotion at FedEx, ambushed and killed the instructor who opted not to promote him, prosecutors in Delaware County said Tuesday. The suspect is 59-year-old Keith Blount, who was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and gun crimes...
thesunpapers.com
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Chester Avenue
On Oct. 28 at 3:49 a.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 310 Chester Avenue for the report of a robbery that just occurred. When officers arrived, they made contact with the clerk and learned that at approximately 3:47 a.m. a light skinned...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
Philadelphia man in custody, charged with killing 2 teens in Pottstown
A Philadelphia man is in custody for his alleged involvement in the killing of two people in Montgomery County. Officials say Deonte Kelly, 23, turned himself in Tuesday.
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
Girl Critical, Firefighter Hurt In Philadelphia Fire: Reports
A girl rescued from a Philadelphia house fire was in serious condition as of early on Tuesday, Oct. 25, multiple outlets report. First responders were dispatched to a home on the 3100 block of Custer Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood around 7 a.m., according to the reports. The 7-year-old...
Shore News Network
