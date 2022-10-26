Read full article on original website
rockvillenights.com
Peeping Tom spotted in Rockville
A Peeping Tom was reported to Montgomery County police in Rockville early yesterday morning, October 28, 2022. The sex offense incident was reported at an apartment building in the 13000 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 3:10 AM Friday. That is in the vicinity of the Halpine View apartments.
Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville
by Montgomery County Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville. Brown is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Saniah Brown is asked to call the police non-emergency The post Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Rockville; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Rodman’s store in the 4300 block of Randolph Road in Rockville. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
WJLA
Bicyclist dies following hit and run crash in Montgomery Co; police searching for driver
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a driver who struck a bicyclist in Wheaton, Md. on Oct. 23 --- ultimately leading to his death on Friday morning. During a news conference on Friday, a spokesperson for the victim's...
WUSA
15-year-old girl shot in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital after getting shot in Southeast, D.C. Friday afternoon. Police confirm the shooting occurred in the 4300 block of 3rd Street Southeast. The girl was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing. Detectives are on the lookout for a...
Parents say luring suspect strikes in Severna Park
SEVERNA PARK, MD – Police are investigating multiple complaints of a suspicious man attempting to lure children into his car in Severna Park. According to police, on Thursday, “A concerned parent reported that a suspicious subject driving a silver sedan was attempting to approach minors before and after school in the local communities (Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks.)” Police said the parent is a part of an online community group who has reported that the same suspected male has attempted to lure students to his vehicle. Anne Arundel County Police Department Detectives identified the suspect as a black male, The post Parents say luring suspect strikes in Severna Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Oct. 22
A missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring is being sought by detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID). MCPD reported that Jennifer Orellana Ventura was last seen on October 22, at approximately 3:30 pm, in the 1600 block of Northcrest Drive in Silver Spring. Orellana Ventura stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jean shorts.
Bay Net
MISSING: Christopher Staley, 30-Year-Old, Last Seen On October 25th
LAUREL, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:. Last seen: in Laurel on 10/25/22. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Christopher Staley, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
Amber Alert: Missing 14-year-old reported in Spencerville
by Montgomery County Department of Police Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Spencerville. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Ashley Nicole Hernandez was last seen leaving her residence in the 2300 block of Spencerville Rd. Hernandez is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has short blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, a blue North Face sweater with a bear on it, black pants and black Adidas shoes. Police and family are concerned The post Amber Alert: Missing 14-year-old reported in Spencerville appeared first on Shore News Network.
rockvillenights.com
Armed carjacking in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Rockville Tuesday night, October 25, 2022. The carjacking was reported in the 15200 block of Shady Grove Road at 10:42 PM Tuesday.
Amber alert: 15-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring
by Montgomery County Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Orellana Ventura, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Orellana Ventura was last seen on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the 1600 block of Northcrest Drive in Silver Spring. Orellana Ventura is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jean shorts. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding The post Amber alert: 15-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
Prince William County police look for suspects who shot Dunkin Donuts employee
Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a Dunkin Donuts in Woodbridge early Friday morning, and then shot an employee at a different Dunkin location shortly afterward.
bethesdamagazine.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Potomac
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon on Seven Locks Road near Gainsborough Road in Potomac, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the Young Israel Ezras Israel of Potomac temple, Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter.
46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found shot dead inside car in Harlem Park
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responding to an automated Shot Spotter alert arrived to a location on Gilmor Street to find a man lying inside his car, unresponsive. Officers responded to the scene at around 1:14 am. The 33-year-old victim was found to have been shot multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Baltimore Police Department has launched a homicide investigation and is asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. The post Man found shot dead inside car in Harlem Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots rang out in the northwest part of Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Reisterstown Road at around 3:27 am found a 21-year-old male that had been shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating but, at this time, have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. The post One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
WJLA
15-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Metro train at Georgia Ave-Petworth Station
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot on a Metro train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station, authorities said. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) received a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station. Police said a juvenile male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from parking lot in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a parking lot early this past Thursday morning, October 27, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen from a commercial parking lot in the 300 block of Hungerford Drive at 3:50 AM.
