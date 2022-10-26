Read full article on original website
Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville
by Montgomery County Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville. Brown is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Saniah Brown is asked to call the police non-emergency The post Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Seeks Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section are asking the public for help in locating a missing Gaithersburg woman. Allure Isabella Mack age 20, was last seen by her family on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 9:40 p.m., in Gaithersburg. Family has been unable to contact her since that time.
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Oct. 22
A missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring is being sought by detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID). MCPD reported that Jennifer Orellana Ventura was last seen on October 22, at approximately 3:30 pm, in the 1600 block of Northcrest Drive in Silver Spring. Orellana Ventura stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jean shorts.
Bay Net
MISSING: Christopher Staley, 30-Year-Old, Last Seen On October 25th
LAUREL, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:. Last seen: in Laurel on 10/25/22. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Christopher Staley, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
WUSA
15-year-old girl shot in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital after getting shot in Southeast, D.C. Friday afternoon. Police confirm the shooting occurred in the 4300 block of 3rd Street Southeast. The girl was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing. Detectives are on the lookout for a...
Amber alert: 15-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring
by Montgomery County Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Orellana Ventura, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Orellana Ventura was last seen on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the 1600 block of Northcrest Drive in Silver Spring. Orellana Ventura is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jean shorts. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding The post Amber alert: 15-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Rockville; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Rodman’s store in the 4300 block of Randolph Road in Rockville. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Are Asking for the Public’s Assistance in Locating a Missing 54-year-old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 54-year-old from Silver Spring. Marc Joseph Grier was last seen on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the 2100 block of Fairland Rd. Grier is approximately...
fox5dc.com
Video showing possible abduction of woman in North Rosslyn was 'training exercise'
ARLINGTON, Va. - Police in Arlington now say no crime was committed after searching for two men who seemingly abducted a woman in a North Rosslyn neighborhood Thursday evening. Around 4:36 p.m., officers from the Arlington County Police Department were called to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for...
Parents say luring suspect strikes in Severna Park
SEVERNA PARK, MD – Police are investigating multiple complaints of a suspicious man attempting to lure children into his car in Severna Park. According to police, on Thursday, “A concerned parent reported that a suspicious subject driving a silver sedan was attempting to approach minors before and after school in the local communities (Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks.)” Police said the parent is a part of an online community group who has reported that the same suspected male has attempted to lure students to his vehicle. Anne Arundel County Police Department Detectives identified the suspect as a black male, The post Parents say luring suspect strikes in Severna Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
A 19-Year-Old Bicyclist Has Died From Injuries Sustained in Hit-And-Run Collison on Sunday
Montgomery County Police held a press conference today regarding a hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday, October 23rd at approximately 11 p.m., in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road in Wheaton-Glemont. It was announced that the victim, William Villa Vicencio, 19, had passed away due to his injuries. He was described as a happy young man, the son of a single mom who raised three boys, that was looking forward to his 20th birthday. Assistant Police Chief Marc Yamada and the family’s pastor spoke at the conference.
Washington DC Mom Charged With Homicide In Death Of 2-Year-Old Daughter
A 38-year-old Washington DC mom has been charged with murdering her 2-year-old child, authorities said. Leandra Andrade was initially arrested on a child abuse charge after her daughter suffered a fatal medical emergency on Aug. 1, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Police and EMS workers responded to the...
Man found shot dead inside car in Harlem Park
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responding to an automated Shot Spotter alert arrived to a location on Gilmor Street to find a man lying inside his car, unresponsive. Officers responded to the scene at around 1:14 am. The 33-year-old victim was found to have been shot multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Baltimore Police Department has launched a homicide investigation and is asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. The post Man found shot dead inside car in Harlem Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco
Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
NBC Washington
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say
The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
WJLA
15-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Metro train at Georgia Ave-Petworth Station
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot on a Metro train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station, authorities said. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) received a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station. Police said a juvenile male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Shooting outside of 7-Eleven leaves man dead in Woodbridge
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A shooting outside of a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge Thursday night left a man dead and police searching for answers. Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Richmond Highway, nearby Mt. Pleasant Drive, around 10:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found someone in the parking lot providing first aid care to a man, later identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police
A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found a...
Shore News Network
