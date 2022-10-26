ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville

by Montgomery County Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville.   Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville.    Brown is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing.   Police and family are concerned for her welfare.    Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Saniah Brown is asked to call the police non-emergency The post Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Police Seeks Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman

Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section are asking the public for help in locating a missing Gaithersburg woman. Allure Isabella Mack age 20, was last seen by her family on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 9:40 p.m., in Gaithersburg. Family has been unable to contact her since that time.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Oct. 22

A missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring is being sought by detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID). MCPD reported that Jennifer Orellana Ventura was last seen on October 22, at approximately 3:30 pm, in the 1600 block of Northcrest Drive in Silver Spring. Orellana Ventura stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jean shorts.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

MISSING: Christopher Staley, 30-Year-Old, Last Seen On October 25th

LAUREL, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:. Last seen: in Laurel on 10/25/22. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Christopher Staley, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
LAUREL, MD
WUSA

15-year-old girl shot in Southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital after getting shot in Southeast, D.C. Friday afternoon. Police confirm the shooting occurred in the 4300 block of 3rd Street Southeast. The girl was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing. Detectives are on the lookout for a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Amber alert: 15-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring

by Montgomery County Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Orellana Ventura, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring.   Orellana Ventura was last seen on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the 1600 block of Northcrest Drive in Silver Spring.   Orellana Ventura is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jean shorts.   Police and family are concerned for her welfare.    Anyone with information regarding The post Amber alert: 15-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Rockville; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Rodman’s store in the 4300 block of Randolph Road in Rockville. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Parents say luring suspect strikes in Severna Park

SEVERNA PARK, MD – Police are investigating multiple complaints of a suspicious man attempting to lure children into his car in Severna Park. According to police, on Thursday, “A concerned parent reported that a suspicious subject driving a silver sedan was attempting to approach minors before and after school in the local communities (Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks.)” Police said the parent is a part of an online community group who has reported that the same suspected male has attempted to lure students to his vehicle. Anne Arundel County Police Department Detectives identified the suspect as a black male, The post Parents say luring suspect strikes in Severna Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

A 19-Year-Old Bicyclist Has Died From Injuries Sustained in Hit-And-Run Collison on Sunday

Montgomery County Police held a press conference today regarding a hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday, October 23rd at approximately 11 p.m., in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road in Wheaton-Glemont. It was announced that the victim, William Villa Vicencio, 19, had passed away due to his injuries. He was described as a happy young man, the son of a single mom who raised three boys, that was looking forward to his 20th birthday. Assistant Police Chief Marc Yamada and the family’s pastor spoke at the conference.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Man found shot dead inside car in Harlem Park

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responding to an automated Shot Spotter alert arrived to a location on Gilmor Street to find a man lying inside his car, unresponsive. Officers responded to the scene at around 1:14 am. The 33-year-old victim was found to have been shot multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Baltimore Police Department has launched a homicide investigation and is asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. The post Man found shot dead inside car in Harlem Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco

Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
CHANTILLY, VA
Shore News Network

46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

15-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Metro train at Georgia Ave-Petworth Station

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot on a Metro train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station, authorities said. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) received a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station. Police said a juvenile male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Shooting outside of 7-Eleven leaves man dead in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A shooting outside of a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge Thursday night left a man dead and police searching for answers. Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Richmond Highway, nearby Mt. Pleasant Drive, around 10:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found someone in the parking lot providing first aid care to a man, later identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

117K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy