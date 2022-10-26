BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responding to an automated Shot Spotter alert arrived to a location on Gilmor Street to find a man lying inside his car, unresponsive. Officers responded to the scene at around 1:14 am. The 33-year-old victim was found to have been shot multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Baltimore Police Department has launched a homicide investigation and is asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. The post Man found shot dead inside car in Harlem Park appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO