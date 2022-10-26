ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chris
3d ago

That shouldn’t even be an option. Especially with the fact that the government just lied to everybody about the Covid shot stopping transmission. It does not stop transmission. They didn’t even test it and we’re supposed to believe everything the government tells us. Governor Murphy, you decide to mandated my kids will be pulled out of school. I’ll move to a state where my taxes are lower and my kids can live free as well as I can.

Scot
3d ago

children the least affected by covid, vaccines don't stop the spread of covid so it should be a personal choice. Vote the dems out in November salvage America

TXNmama
3d ago

Leave our kids alone. No mandates on ANY vaccines. No mandates on ANYTHING. You don't have the right to tell us what to put in our bodies.

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

