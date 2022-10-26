Tyler Johnson Injured in Blackhawks' Win Over Panthers

The veteran forward recorded an assist before suffering an apparent lower-body injury Tuesday against the Panthers.

The Chicago Blackhawks won their fourth straight game with a 4-2 victory over Florida Panthers on Tuesday. It wasn't all roses, however, as forward Tyler Johnson exited early due to an apparent lower-body injury.

A few minutes into the third period, Johnson got tangled up with Panthers' forward Aleksander Barkov and crashed hard into the boards.

Johnson struggled to exit the ice and did not return to the game after being shaken up.

"Not good tonight," Blackhawks' head coach Luke Richardson said of Johnson's status after the game.

It's an unfortunate break for Tyler Johnson, who recorded an assist in 9:46 of ice time before his premature departure. He's off to a solid start with six points in as many games to begin his second season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Richardson said he hopes to provide some better news regarding Johnson in the near future.

"He'll be missed. Hopefully it won't be too long. I think we'll know a little more tomorrow."

