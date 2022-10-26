ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Park, NJ

Football: Mountain Lakes over Boonton in North 1, Group 1

Second-seeded Mountain Lakes rolled to a 35-10 victory over seventh-seeded Boonton in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 state playoffs in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (8-1) will host third-seeded Waldwick in the semifinal round next Friday. The Lakers led 21-3 at halftime after Metin...
BOONTON, NJ
Shore tops Manville in South, Group 1 football quarterfinals (PHOTOS)

Fifth-seeded Shore built a 17-point lead in the first half and then hold on to beat fifth-seeded Manville, 23-16, in the opening round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics playoffs in Manville. Shore (6-3) advances to next week’s semifinals to meet the winner of Saturday’s game between top-seeded Woodbury and eighth-seeded Penns...
MANVILLE, NJ
Football: Defense scores Dumont first state playoff victory in 22 years (PHOTOS)

Head coach Mike Farrington pumped his fist and let out a yell. Dumont got what it has longed for. The fourth-seeded Huskies downed fifth-seeded West Side 7-6 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals, securing the program’s first state postseason win in 22 years and the first home state playoff win since 1984. It was also their first home playoff game since that 1984 state championship win.
DUMONT, NJ
