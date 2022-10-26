Read full article on original website
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Girls Soccer: Villa Walsh shuts out Hawthorne Christian in North, Non-Public B opener
Colleen Walsh scored twice to lead ninth-seeded Villa Walsh to a 4-0 win over eighth-seeded Hawthorne Christian in the first round of the North Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament, in Hawthorne. Villa Walsh (5-11-2) will face top-seeded DePaul in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Margaret Boler and Ashlee Martin each scored once...
Girls Soccer - NJSIAA North 1, Group 2 roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 29
Brianna Azevedo scored twice, including the game-winner on a penalty kick, as second-seeded River Dell won, 2-1, over 10th-seeded Jefferson in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Oradell. River Dell (13-6) will host third-seeded Pascack Valley in the semifinal round on Tuesday.
Colonia upends No. 20 Summit - Boys soccer - North 2, Group 3 - Quarterfinal
Mateo Muniz scored first while Kamil Pajdak added insurance as eighth-seeded Colonia shut down top-seeded Summit, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, by a score of 2-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Summit. Colonia (9-8-3) will play the winner...
Football: Weequahic defeats Hasbrouck Heights in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
It was a big day for Rashawn Marshall as he had 16 carries for 206 yards to lead second-seeded Weequahic over seventh-seeded Hasbrouck Heights 24-14 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Newark. Despite falling behind 14-10, Weequahic (8-1) scored 14 unanswered...
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 quarterfinals recaps for Oct. 29
Ava Incorvaia posted two goals and two assists to lead top-seeded Waldwick to a 6-1 win over eight-seed North Warren in the North 1, Group 1 quarterfinals in Waldwick. Waldwick (20-2) will face fourth-seeded Pequannock in the semifinals on Tuesday. Hanao Nakamoto and Jenna Haroutunian each added on a goal...
Vernon defeats Wayne Hills behind Day’s hat trick - Field Hockey
Jalyn Day led with a hat trick as Vernon defeated Wayne Hills 5-0, in Wayne. Michaela Wooley and Sidney Van Tassel added goals for Vernon (11-6-1), which scored in all four quarters. Cohen Becca made 13 saves for Wayne Hills (10-9). Vernon has won five of its last six games...
Football: Wood-Ridge earns historic win over Shabazz in North Jersey 2, Group 1 playoffs
Antonio Loyola’s 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter capped off top-seeded Wood-Ridge’s first-ever state playoffs victory 44-28 over eighth-seeded Shabazz in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Wood-Ridge. “We played poorly but a win is a win,” Wood-Ridge head coach Joe...
Football: Rutherford defeats Mahwah in North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals
Cole Goumas had a trio of touchdown runs as top-seeded Rutherford blanketed eighth-seeded Mahwah 42-14 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Rutherford and improved to 9-0. “We had a lot of underclassmen play tonight who got the job done,” Rutherford head...
Football: Brayden Nolan leads Newton over Becton to open North 2, Group 2 run
Brayden Nolan scored three touchdowns and gained 202 yards on 12 carries as second-seeded Newton cruised to a 49-0 victory over seventh-seeded Becton in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in Newton. Newton (9-0) will host third-seeded Glen Rock in the semifinal...
Hudson Catholic overcomes Immaculata in overtime - HS football recap
Nisere Bell caught a two-point conversion following a Hasson Manning Jr. 5-yard touchdown run in overtime to snatch a 15-14 victory for Hudson Catholic over Immaculata in Jersey City. Manning’s heroics continued beyond his overtime antics, as he rushed for 88 yards in addition to his pivotal touchdown on the...
Football: West Orange knocks off Watchung Hills in North 2, Group 5 Opener
Despite a key injury, West Orange’s dominant rushing attack helped fuel an upset win over No. 3-seed Watchung Hills, 18-10, on Friday night in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs in Warren. Jehki Williams scored on a one-yard run before leaving with an ankle injury...
Field Hockey: No. 1 Camden Catholic edges No. 2 West Essex in OT thriller
NOTE: This story will be updated later. Knowing it was going to be idle for a week before its quest for a state title begins, Saturday was just what Camden Catholic needed. The Irish weren’t as focused with the result as they were just putting together a solid team game in what will be its last taste of game action in a week.
Northern Highlands upsets Mount Olive, sets up rematch with rival (PHOTOS)
Junior Alana Arjona removed her hands from her hips, took five steps back before settling herself on the Mount Olive track, raised her right arm and then strode forward to take a corner kick. This was the best chance that Northern Highlands had in the entire second half and it...
Football: Mountain Lakes over Boonton in North 1, Group 1
Second-seeded Mountain Lakes rolled to a 35-10 victory over seventh-seeded Boonton in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 state playoffs in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (8-1) will host third-seeded Waldwick in the semifinal round next Friday. The Lakers led 21-3 at halftime after Metin...
Football: No. 8 West Morris advances in win over Hackettstown in North 2, Group 3
Stefano Montella scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to help propel top-seeded West Morris, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 42-7 win over eighth-seeded Hackettstown in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 playoffs in Chester. The Wolfpack, who...
Highland wins big over Manasquan in the Central Jersey, Group 3 quarterfinals
Fifth-seeded Highland defeated fourth-seeded Manasquan 32-7 behind a dominant offensive performance in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs, in Manasquan. Highland (6-4) had a messy start to the game by fumbling the ball away on its first drive and giving Manasquan (4-4) an opportunity to...
Shore tops Manville in South, Group 1 football quarterfinals (PHOTOS)
Fifth-seeded Shore built a 17-point lead in the first half and then hold on to beat fifth-seeded Manville, 23-16, in the opening round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics playoffs in Manville. Shore (6-3) advances to next week’s semifinals to meet the winner of Saturday’s game between top-seeded Woodbury and eighth-seeded Penns...
Football: Defense scores Dumont first state playoff victory in 22 years (PHOTOS)
Head coach Mike Farrington pumped his fist and let out a yell. Dumont got what it has longed for. The fourth-seeded Huskies downed fifth-seeded West Side 7-6 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals, securing the program’s first state postseason win in 22 years and the first home state playoff win since 1984. It was also their first home playoff game since that 1984 state championship win.
Football: North Brunswick tops Hunterdon Central in Central, Group 5 quarterfinals
Zahmir Dawud scored three rushing touchdowns and a had a receiving touchdown as second-seeded North Brunswick, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated seventh-seeded Hunterdon Central 45-31 in the quartefinals of the NJSIAA/Rotham Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 5 Tournament in North Brunswick. Frankie Garbolino got the scoring...
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Brooke Rienecker scored a first half goal and that is all eighth-seeded Verona would need in a 2-0 victory over ninth-seeded Dayton. With just under nine minutes left in the first half, Rienecker broke a scoreless tie and put Verona (11-5-1) on top. Verona will advace to the quarterfinal round...
